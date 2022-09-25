ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegany County, NY

wellsvillesun.com

Margaret Ann(Peggy) Karst, 90, Olean

The children of Margaret Ann (Peggy) Karst celebrate the long and loving life of their beloved mother. Peggy passed on September 26, 2022 at the age of 90 after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. She and her husband, Walter Edward Karst, who preceded her death in June 1987, raised five children at their home in the Town of Olean.
OLEAN, NY
wnypapers.com

Erie County Personnel Department announces modernization of civil service exam process

Candidates can now sign up, pay for upcoming correction officer/deputy sheriff officer exam. The Erie County Personnel Department announced it has begun to allow the public to sign up and pay for civil service exams online. Previously, the department required civil service test takers to complete a paper application and then mail or drop off the application and payment to its offices in downtown Buffalo.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Allegany, NY
Allegany County, NY
Allegany County, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Allegany County District 4 Legislator Gary Barnes: “We are way underpaid”

County Legislators make comments during Tuesday county budget meeting. “The legislature hasn’t had a pay increase in over 22 years now. I think it is time that we take a serious look at what we are paying legislators. I think we are way underpaid. Take the 8500 dollars in 2000, and the inflation since 2000, I’m not sure what the difference is but it is considerable, especially in the last two years. I think we should take a serious look at this.”
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Town of Wellsville announces special meeting planned for September 27

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special meeting will be held by the Wellsville Town Board, Allegany County, State of New York in the Town Office, Wellsville Municipal Airport in said town on September 27 ,2022 at 6:30 PM for the purpose of completing two resolutions to start a BAN for the Airport and one for the New Municipal Building.
WELLSVILLE, NY
wnypapers.com

Intandem holds annual Joe Cecconi Sr. Golf Tournament

One hundred golfers participated in Intandem’s first Joe Cecconi Sr. Golf Tournament Monday, Sept. 12, at Niagara Frontier Golf Club. More than $30,000 was raised at the event. The tournament honors Cecconi, whom the organization said “is not only a longtime friend and supporter, but he played an integral...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
chsbuffalo.org

Get Rid of Back & Neck Pain with Outpatient Spine Care

Our outpatient physical therapy services recently created a conservative approach to treating neck and back pain with the goal to reduce suffering and disability, while allowing people to return to the lifestyle they enjoy. The Catholic Health Outpatient Spine Program aims to improve the clinical care of our patients and...
EAST AURORA, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Construction going strong at Alfred State

Excavation is underway on Alfred State’s loop road to replace, update, and expand underground infrastructure throughout the entire campus. Restoration of the bell tower at Alfred State College (ASC) along with the rebuilding and upgrading of the college’s underground infrastructure are just some of the extensive construction projects currently underway.
ALFRED, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Leon James McNeill, 89, Andover

Leon James McNeill, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday (September 26, 2022) at Wellsville Manor Care Center surrounded by his wife and 6 children. Mr. McNeill was born on September 3, 1933 in Rexville to James Joseph and Christina (Horton) McNeill. He was a 1951 graduate of Greenwood Central School and served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958. On June 24, 1961, at the St. John of the Cross Catholic Church, he married Mary Jane VanDyke, who survives.
ANDOVER, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Round-up to “End Alzheimer’s” planned for this October at Giant Food Mart

New owners of Wellsville and Cuba supermarkets want to make a difference. When the Kusmierski family took over the reigns of Giant Food Mart in Wellsville and Cuba they started to invest heavily in the properties. Inside both stores you can see new additions and continuing upgrades, outside of the it is clear that the “new Giant” is also investing in the communities they serve.
WELLSVILLE, NY
WBEN 930AM

Angola mulling changes to open container laws

The Village of Angola is attempting to follow suit with other municipalities like the Town of Evans and Village of East Aurora with changes to its open container laws, allowing people to be able to consume alcohol in public. Read more here:
ANGOLA, NY
livingnewdeal.org

West Falls Branch Library – West Falls NY

Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) The caption of the National Archives and Records Administration WPA photo shown here states that this West Falls library was constructed to “provide for the recreational and educational needs of the Village of West Falls.” The building is still in use as a library today.
WEST FALLS, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Pennsylvania State Police Reports

Dramatic ATV crash, teens charged for illicit cell photos, search warrant served. Pennsylvania State Police say an ATV crash September 21st in Potter County injured an infant, a woman and a young man was badly hurt. Troopers said Collin J. Morey, 20, of Coudersport was traveling south on Fox Hill Road, near Cushing Hollow Road in Ulysses Township at about 9:20 p.m. State Police said Morey was driving a 2022 Polaris Ranger when the driver side door came open and he fell out while it was moving. Two front seat passengers, 21-year-old Alyssa Hoopes and a young child, both of Ulysses, also fell out. According to a Crash Public Information Release Report, Hoopes turned the ATV around and put the lights on Morey who was lying in the middle of the road. The unit had no airbags and sustained no damage, police said. Troopers said Morey sustained severe injuries and was taken by Tri-Town Ambulance Association to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. The woman and child suffered “minor” injuries and were taken by ambulance to UPMC Cole. No charges were filed.
COUDERSPORT, PA
wellsvillesun.com

Potter County travel advisory this week, detours available

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that roadwork on two state routes in Potter County will bring closures and daytime detours next week. The work will be focused on Route 4005 (Whitney Creek Road/Fishing Creek Road) and Route 4003 (Fishing Creek Road). All work is weather dependent.
POTTER COUNTY, PA

