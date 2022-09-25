Dramatic ATV crash, teens charged for illicit cell photos, search warrant served. Pennsylvania State Police say an ATV crash September 21st in Potter County injured an infant, a woman and a young man was badly hurt. Troopers said Collin J. Morey, 20, of Coudersport was traveling south on Fox Hill Road, near Cushing Hollow Road in Ulysses Township at about 9:20 p.m. State Police said Morey was driving a 2022 Polaris Ranger when the driver side door came open and he fell out while it was moving. Two front seat passengers, 21-year-old Alyssa Hoopes and a young child, both of Ulysses, also fell out. According to a Crash Public Information Release Report, Hoopes turned the ATV around and put the lights on Morey who was lying in the middle of the road. The unit had no airbags and sustained no damage, police said. Troopers said Morey sustained severe injuries and was taken by Tri-Town Ambulance Association to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. The woman and child suffered “minor” injuries and were taken by ambulance to UPMC Cole. No charges were filed.

COUDERSPORT, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO