wellsvillesun.com
Margaret Ann(Peggy) Karst, 90, Olean
The children of Margaret Ann (Peggy) Karst celebrate the long and loving life of their beloved mother. Peggy passed on September 26, 2022 at the age of 90 after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. She and her husband, Walter Edward Karst, who preceded her death in June 1987, raised five children at their home in the Town of Olean.
wnypapers.com
Erie County Personnel Department announces modernization of civil service exam process
Candidates can now sign up, pay for upcoming correction officer/deputy sheriff officer exam. The Erie County Personnel Department announced it has begun to allow the public to sign up and pay for civil service exams online. Previously, the department required civil service test takers to complete a paper application and then mail or drop off the application and payment to its offices in downtown Buffalo.
Western Regional OTB will hold a meeting to address inquiries
As a result of questions raised via letters by Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick regarding promo misuse, pay and more, Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp (WROTB) is arranging a meeting in hopes to clear the air.
wellsvillesun.com
This Saturday: Antlers & Angler’s Fall Fest is free family fun in Belfast NY
Armstrong is hosting their 3rd annual Antlers & Angler’s Fall Fest on Saturday, October 1. This event is being held at the Armstrong facility in Belfast, NY, 6661 NY Route-305, Belfast, NY. There will be fun for all, with activities and entertainment all day long! This year’s festival will...
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County District 4 Legislator Gary Barnes: “We are way underpaid”
County Legislators make comments during Tuesday county budget meeting. “The legislature hasn’t had a pay increase in over 22 years now. I think it is time that we take a serious look at what we are paying legislators. I think we are way underpaid. Take the 8500 dollars in 2000, and the inflation since 2000, I’m not sure what the difference is but it is considerable, especially in the last two years. I think we should take a serious look at this.”
A look inside the newly-renovated Aurora Theatre
Operating under new ownership since February, The Aurora Theatre in East Aurora has been in the progress of getting some luxurious upgrades, which movie-goers can expect to see this Friday upon reopen.
wellsvillesun.com
Town of Wellsville announces special meeting planned for September 27
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special meeting will be held by the Wellsville Town Board, Allegany County, State of New York in the Town Office, Wellsville Municipal Airport in said town on September 27 ,2022 at 6:30 PM for the purpose of completing two resolutions to start a BAN for the Airport and one for the New Municipal Building.
wnypapers.com
Intandem holds annual Joe Cecconi Sr. Golf Tournament
One hundred golfers participated in Intandem’s first Joe Cecconi Sr. Golf Tournament Monday, Sept. 12, at Niagara Frontier Golf Club. More than $30,000 was raised at the event. The tournament honors Cecconi, whom the organization said “is not only a longtime friend and supporter, but he played an integral...
chsbuffalo.org
Get Rid of Back & Neck Pain with Outpatient Spine Care
Our outpatient physical therapy services recently created a conservative approach to treating neck and back pain with the goal to reduce suffering and disability, while allowing people to return to the lifestyle they enjoy. The Catholic Health Outpatient Spine Program aims to improve the clinical care of our patients and...
wellsvillesun.com
Construction going strong at Alfred State
Excavation is underway on Alfred State’s loop road to replace, update, and expand underground infrastructure throughout the entire campus. Restoration of the bell tower at Alfred State College (ASC) along with the rebuilding and upgrading of the college’s underground infrastructure are just some of the extensive construction projects currently underway.
Western New York in need of more primary care physicians
The University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine is working to recruit more medical students interested in becoming family practitioners. The medical school has created scholarships...
wellsvillesun.com
Leon James McNeill, 89, Andover
Leon James McNeill, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday (September 26, 2022) at Wellsville Manor Care Center surrounded by his wife and 6 children. Mr. McNeill was born on September 3, 1933 in Rexville to James Joseph and Christina (Horton) McNeill. He was a 1951 graduate of Greenwood Central School and served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958. On June 24, 1961, at the St. John of the Cross Catholic Church, he married Mary Jane VanDyke, who survives.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Add Greg’s U-Pick Farms to Your Fall Bucket List for Family-Friendly Fun
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. There’s truly nothing quite like fall in WNY. If you’re looking for a place to create lasting memories this fall, add Greg’s U-Pick Farms to your to-visit list.
wellsvillesun.com
Round-up to “End Alzheimer’s” planned for this October at Giant Food Mart
New owners of Wellsville and Cuba supermarkets want to make a difference. When the Kusmierski family took over the reigns of Giant Food Mart in Wellsville and Cuba they started to invest heavily in the properties. Inside both stores you can see new additions and continuing upgrades, outside of the it is clear that the “new Giant” is also investing in the communities they serve.
Angola mulling changes to open container laws
The Village of Angola is attempting to follow suit with other municipalities like the Town of Evans and Village of East Aurora with changes to its open container laws, allowing people to be able to consume alcohol in public. Read more here:
DEC finds illegal marijuana plants in state forest
The NY Department of Environmental Conservation recently confiscated and burned over a dozen "large marijuana plants" that were growing on state property in Allegany County.
livingnewdeal.org
West Falls Branch Library – West Falls NY
Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) The caption of the National Archives and Records Administration WPA photo shown here states that this West Falls library was constructed to “provide for the recreational and educational needs of the Village of West Falls.” The building is still in use as a library today.
wellsvillesun.com
Pennsylvania State Police Reports
Dramatic ATV crash, teens charged for illicit cell photos, search warrant served. Pennsylvania State Police say an ATV crash September 21st in Potter County injured an infant, a woman and a young man was badly hurt. Troopers said Collin J. Morey, 20, of Coudersport was traveling south on Fox Hill Road, near Cushing Hollow Road in Ulysses Township at about 9:20 p.m. State Police said Morey was driving a 2022 Polaris Ranger when the driver side door came open and he fell out while it was moving. Two front seat passengers, 21-year-old Alyssa Hoopes and a young child, both of Ulysses, also fell out. According to a Crash Public Information Release Report, Hoopes turned the ATV around and put the lights on Morey who was lying in the middle of the road. The unit had no airbags and sustained no damage, police said. Troopers said Morey sustained severe injuries and was taken by Tri-Town Ambulance Association to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. The woman and child suffered “minor” injuries and were taken by ambulance to UPMC Cole. No charges were filed.
wellsvillesun.com
African-American Veteran Monument unveiled in Buffalo NY, read/watch Gov. Hochul remarks
I’m so honored to be here because this has been a long journey for some of my friends, the people who had the vision to say that there has been a huge remiss in our nation’s history and acknowledging the contributions of so many who sacrificed their lives and willing to sacrifice their lives for the last 400 years.
wellsvillesun.com
Potter County travel advisory this week, detours available
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that roadwork on two state routes in Potter County will bring closures and daytime detours next week. The work will be focused on Route 4005 (Whitney Creek Road/Fishing Creek Road) and Route 4003 (Fishing Creek Road). All work is weather dependent.
