Watch your step! USI warns of baby snakes this Fall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The University of Southern Indiana Public Safety is reminding students, staff and anyone else who may be on campus to keep an eye out for snakes.

University officials say baby Copperheads are born in September and early October. You’re more likely to come across them in USI trails or grassy areas. Luckily, officials say the baby snakes aren’t usually much of a threat.

“Copperheads are not aggressive, so they will leave you alone if you leave them alone,” says a USI Public Safety spokesperson.

If you come across one of these snakes, you’ll be able to identify it by its distinctive yellowish green tail tip.

