Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 59
Cool & sunny in Indiana; Florida prepares for major hurricane Ian’s landfall
INDIANAPOLIS – Our weather remains quiet and fall-like here in Central Indiana as a breezy northwest wind continues to bring cool weather. While our weather remains quiet however, a major hurricane landfall is possible within the next 24 hours on the west coast of Florida. Coolest weather of the...
WISH-TV
Low gas inventory in Midwest pushes Indiana price average near $4/gallon
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The average gas price in Indiana has increased more than a quarter a gallon in the past week, and a shortage of gasoline is to blame, an energy analyst says. Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy.com on Monday predicted Indiana’s average gas price would be rising to...
Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana Task Force 1 activated as Hurricane Ian moves toward U.S. coast
Indiana Task Force 1 is deploying a team of more than 50 people as Hurricane Ian continues to move toward the U.S. coast.
Indiana gas prices rising again
INDIANAPOLIS — Average gasoline prices in Indianapolis rose 19.2 cents per gallon in the last week and were averaging $3.85 per gallon Monday morning, according to GasBuddy's data from more than 650 stations. Prices in Indianapolis are 3.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, signaling an upward...
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s In a Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 2: Immigration into Haughville
In the late 1800s, a rural area of Wayne Township was developing into what became known as Haughville. Among the initial residents of the farmland in the area as well as of this new community were, according to a registration form from the National Register of Historic Places, people who had immigrated here from Ireland. Information presented by The Polis Center indicated that the population of Haughville was primarily composed of people of Irish and German heritage in the early 1880s.
3 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you love good burgers and you also happen to live in Indiana then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around.
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Hurricane Ian latest
INDIANAPOLIS — Hurricane Ian was upgraded overnight and is now a Category 1 storm with 75 mph sustained winds. Forecasts are calling for a rapid intensification of this storm over the next 24 to 48 hours as it tracks northward toward Cuba. Hurricane warnings are posted for western Cuba,...
Carmel native gets 4-chair turn on 'The Voice'
INDIANAPOLIS — In an effort to entice viewers, "The Voice" typically starts and ends each episode of the blind auditions with arguably the best performances. Carmel native Morgan Taylor, 20, concluded the third episode of the blind auditions on Monday, Sept. 26 in the 22nd season of the singing competition show.
5 winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3 million sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Check your tickets! Five winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3.1 million collectively were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing. According to the Hoosiers Lottery, the winning tickets included a $2 million ticket sold in New Albany and a $1 million ticket sold in Laurel. The tickets were for the Sept. 24 Powerball […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
progressivegrocer.com
1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana
BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
guideposts.org
Their Love Deepened Despite His Early-Onset Alzheimer’s
I have played in many memorable concerts over the years as a professional violinist. None meant more to me than the one I was about to play at Tabernacle Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis. The sanctuary hummed with voices that afternoon as concertgoers arrived and took their seats in the pews....
indyschild.com
10 Awesome Events Happening This Weekend in Indianapolis | Sept. 23-25
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 10 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. The Festival of the Turning Leaves is held each year on the last full weekend in September. On these three days, we welcome visitors from all over to enjoy a variety of activities, entertainers, craft and food vendors, a parade, a unique children’s area, museum tours, and much, much more!
Current Publishing
Zionsville resident Kristi Lee to be inducted into Broadcast Hall of Fame
Kristi Lee, a Zionsville resident and longtime radio personality, has been working in the media industry in various capacities since the age of 15. Although she was interested in aviation when she attended Ben Davis High School, said she took a radio class because a friend said it was easy, and soon after she fell in love with the industry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbiw.com
New bridge opens up with I-65 Finish Line project and more
INDIANA – Late last week, crews opened the new Mann Road bridge over I-465 on the southwest side of Indianapolis. It is the fourth of five overpasses to be successfully replaced in phases since last year. The new bridges will allow for more lanes of I-465 to fit underneath....
Law enforcement gather for procession to Richmond Officer Seara Burton’s funeral
RICHMOND — Local law enforcement gathered Monday morning to travel to Richmond, Indiana, where funeral services for Officer Seara Burton will take place. >> PHOTOS: Local law enforcement gather to process to Officer Seara Burton’s funeral. Members of law enforcement from police and fire agencies across the Miami...
roadtirement.com
New viewing deck overlooks Blue River
Craftsmen just yesterday put the finishing touches on the new viewing deck overlooking Blue River in Shelbyville, Indiana. This nice observation deck is just across the Blue River Trail pavement at the end of the new A to Z Storybook Trail. We just published a post about that trail feature here. Shelbyville and Shelby County are in central Indiana, and are continuing to expand the popular Blue River Trail. These additions add to the enjoyment of trail users.
Anderson man drowns in Shadyside Lake
ANDERSON, Ind. — A 24-year-old man is dead after a drowning incident Saturday afternoon at an Anderson lake. Officers with the Anderson Police Department were dispatched around 4 p.m. to Shadyside Lake on report of a man attempting to swim across the body of water. Witnesses told police that the man, identified as 24-year-old Michael […]
Comments / 1