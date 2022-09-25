ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com

Attempted armed robbery in Rockford

Rockford Police investigated an attempted armed robbery Tuesday evening. Roscoe applying for grants to enhance parks, roads. Chicago flight attendants demand airline operation …. Democratic Illinois senator proposes changes to SAFE-T …. Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society takes in Florida pets. Rockford native living in Florida evacuates from …. Police: Rockford man...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Freeport senior village introduces memory 'fitness' program

Liberty Village of Freeport has announced a newly enhanced memory care program. Freeport senior village introduces memory ‘fitness’ …. Roscoe applying for grants to enhance parks, roads. Attempted armed robbery in Rockford. Chicago flight attendants demand airline operation …. Democratic Illinois senator proposes changes to SAFE-T …. Chicago...
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com

17-year-old shot by Rockford officer threatened family, stole car

News Weather Sports TV Schedule Community Good Day Stateline Stateline Strong About Us. Rockford Police say a 17-year-old was injured in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday. 17-year-old shot by Rockford officer threatened family, …. Elderly driver killed in Boone County crash. 93-year-old Rockford business closing for good. Convicted killer Todd...
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
County
Winnebago County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Winnebago County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Winnebago, IL
MyStateline.com

Police: Woman killed in Rockford shooting

News Weather Sports TV Schedule Community Good Day Stateline Stateline Strong About Us. A 32-year-old woman died Sunday following a shooting earlier in the morning. Convicted killer Todd Smith wants verdict tossed …. Illinois comptroller celebrates saving state thousands …. Ogle County mobile home park might have a rodent …
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman dies after Rockford crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman died on Saturday after a crash in Rockford. The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office responded to a local hospital for a female that had been involved in a crash at E. State Street and New Towne Drive, according to the office. An investigation revealed that 31-year-old Kenyesha Holliman had been […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Elderly driver killed in Boone County crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a man in his late 70’s was killed in a car crash on Stone Quarry Road north of Flora Church Road on Monday. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m. Authorities said evidence showed the man’s vehicle was headed […]
BOONE COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Midwest#Rockford Speedway#K9 Unit#Astronomy#Winnebago Sheriff#K9s
MyStateline.com

Ogle County mobile home park might have a rodent infestation

Residents at an Ogle County mobile home park have complained of a rodent infestation. Ogle County mobile home park might have a rodent …. Roscoe applying for grants to enhance parks, roads. Attempted armed robbery in Rockford. Chicago flight attendants demand airline operation …. Democratic Illinois senator proposes changes to...
OGLE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

17-year-old injured in Rockford officer-involved shooting

Rockford Police say a 17-year-old was injured in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday. 17-year-old injured in Rockford officer-involved …. Roscoe applying for grants to enhance parks, roads. Attempted armed robbery in Rockford. Chicago flight attendants demand airline operation …. Democratic Illinois senator proposes changes to SAFE-T …. Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

93-year-old Rockford business closing for good

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Broadway Florist, established in Rockford in 1929, announced Monday that it would be closing its doors for good this October. On its Facebook page, the business said “It is with a heavy heart that unfortunately, Broadway Florist will be closing their doors after all of these wonderful years (mid October). We […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Reports of a major scene in Belvidere, Few Reports are saying this is possibly a shooting, Possibly an officer involved shooting….

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com

Let’s try it: LumiBloom body products with Midland State Bank

It’s time for another Let’s Try It and this week we are trying LumiBloom body products with Shondra Gottfred from Midland States Bank. We’re trying the LumiBloom Silky Smooth Body Bundle and Shondra is sharing details with us about an event coming up for Midland States Bank about how to protect ourselves financially when it comes to scams. The event is on Saturday, October 8th from 10-11am at 1401 N Main St in Rockford. To RSVP for this event, you can go to their website at Midlandsb.com and you don’t have to be a Midlands States Bank customer to attend.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Illinois Man Caught Straight Up Mowing The Lawn With A Car

Witnessing someone's creativity can be a joy. If the person does something to make life easier it makes it that much better. Instead of judging an action that looks ridiculous, try and find the positive, like this Illinois man who was spotted mowing grass with the help of a car.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Longtime Rockford business catches fire Sunday Night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least seven departments were called to a Sunday night fire at a long time Rockford business. Shortly before 9 p.m. crews responded to a fire at MTE Hydraulics in the 4700 block of Kishwaukee Street. According to the company’s website, MTE has been in business since 1948 specializing in the design and manufacture of dependable hydraulic pumps; as well as motors, tools and dies. Investigators were still determining the cause of the fire. Crews entered the building from the roof, where much of the smoke was coming from. No word yet on any damage estimates.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Smoke engulfs warehouse in Lee County

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A large commercial fire in Lee County called for several units from surrounding areas to respond Monday. Around 11 a.m. Dixon Rural Fire Protection dispatched to the 2200 block of W 4th Street in Dixon for reports of a commercial fire. Smoke billowed from the building...
DIXON, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Medical Emergency At A Local Gas Station

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Dedication ceremony for late Rockford professor

A ceremony took place Sunday for a Rock Valley College professor who died last December. Roscoe applying for grants to enhance parks, roads. Chicago flight attendants demand airline operation …. Democratic Illinois senator proposes changes to SAFE-T …. Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society takes in Florida pets. Rockford native living in Florida...
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy