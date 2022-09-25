Read full article on original website
James Burton
3d ago
black shoes black pants black T-shirt black hair,..... hope he's okay, hope he doesn't worship Lucifer . hope he's not in a cult.
Reply
2
Related
Click10.com
Police searching for missing jet skier from Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help to locate a jet skier who may have been attempting to reach Bimini. Authorities say Charles Walker was last seen around 5 p.m. on Friday in the 3200...
WSVN-TV
Boy found wandering alone in Fort Lauderdale brought back home
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took a boy who was found wandering alone in Fort Lauderdale back to his home, and they said his family will not face criminal charges at this time. The Fort Lauderdale Police Department received a call from a passerby regarding a small child who...
Click10.com
BSO: Man shot, killed at Pompano Beach apartment complex tried to rob shooter
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A man shot at a Pompano Beach apartment complex last Tuesday died over the weekend and investigators determined he was among a group of armed robbers, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which announced the news Tuesday. The shooting was reported just after 1:15...
WSVN-TV
Child found wandering alone in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department received a call from a passerby regarding a small child who appeared to be walking alone. They found them around 7:30 a.m., Monday. Officers are now with the child in the area of Northeast Third Avenue and Northeast Sixth Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSVN-TV
Man caught on video placing phone under woman’s dress at North Lauderdale Walmart surrenders
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was caught on surveillance video placing a cellphone underneath a woman’s dress at a Walmart in North Lauderdale has turned himself in to authorities. The incident happened at the large retailer on West McNab Road and Avon Lane, Sept. 9. The...
WSVN-TV
Truck crashes into Sheridan Street overpass in Hollywood; Turnpike reopened
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A truck traveling in the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike struck the underside of the Sheridan Street overpass, which shut down traffic both ways for hours. This happened near Sheridan Street and Northwest 90th Avenue, where crews worked to clean up debris, Tuesday afternoon. The...
cw34.com
Man killed after driving off road and hitting tree in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pompano Beach was killed after he drove off the road, cleared two train tracks and hit a tree. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said 33-year-old Johnnie Young was driving his 2010 Dodge Charger sedan on West McNab Road on Sept. 24. As Young was approaching the intersection of South Dixie Highway, he proceeded straight through the intersection and off the roadway.
NBC Miami
Man Arrested, Accused of Bomb Threat Against Broward Sheriff's Office
A 31-year-old man who threatened to blow up the Broward Sheriff’s Office unless police left him alone is in more trouble with the law, records show. Christopher Matthew Smith is accused of calling 911 on Aug. 22 and demanding to speak to Sheriff Gregory Tony. “Get the Sheriff on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bulletin-news.com
Police Investigating Possible Shooting Near SW Miami-Dade Gentlemen’s Club
After a probable incident, there was a significant police presence Sunday morning outside a gentlemen’s club in southwest Miami-Dade. Near Miami Divas Gentlemen’s Club, which is on U.S. 1 just south of Southwest 288th Street, Miami-Dade Police were on the scene. Witnesses said that a 28-year-old guy and...
NBC Miami
Suspect Arrested After Woman Kidnapped, Beaten, Threatened With Gun in Fort Lauderdale: Police
She was meeting a friend to go to the movies, but a former boyfriend became jealous and kidnapped, beat, and threatened her a gunpoint for hours, police said. Morris Leonard Jones III, 22, is facing nine charges and remains in the Broward County Jail without bond, records show. According to...
Click10.com
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man in Pompano Beach on Saturday. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel responded to a crash around 1:20 am at the intersection of West McNabb Road and...
WSVN-TV
BSO: 11-year-old boy last seen near Tamarac school found safe in Pompano Beach
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have located an 11-year-old boy one day after he went missing in Tamarac. Jeremiah Ismael had been last seen near his school, Rhema Word Christian Academy, at 2800 West Prospect Road, Friday morning. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the boy had been spotted walking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bulletin-news.com
Pembroke Pines Firefighter Arrested on Drug Charges in Miami Beach
Police claim they spotted a Pembroke Pines firefighter on Miami Beach with cocaine and other substances; he is now being charged. According to an arrest report, Donald Francis Hoss, 62, was detained early on Sunday on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the complaint, an...
NBC Miami
Man Dies After Shooting in Northwest Miami: Police
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in northwest Miami on Sunday that left one man dead. Miami Police said officers arrived at the scene near Northwest 3rd Avenue and 11th Street just after midnight following a ShotSpotter alert. Officers found a man, who was not identified, suffering from gunshot wounds.
cbs12.com
Woman crashes into garage wall, reverses, hits another house, then dies
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An 81-year-old woman died after crashing into her garage and then reversing into another house, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the woman was parked in her garage in Delray Beach and drove forward, hitting the wall. She then reversed...
cbs12.com
Woman's body found behind building in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman's body was found on Embarcadero Drive on Monday. Police say the body had been there for quite some time. The West Palm Beach Police Department said the woman's body was found behind a building, just south of 45th Street. The police...
WSVN-TV
Tornado touches down in Pembroke Pines neighborhood
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A tornado passed through a residential area in Pembroke Pines as Hurricane Ian churned offshore. Tuesday night, a Pembroke Pines neighborhood was barely damaged when the tornado passed by. Gill lives in the neighborhood near Pasadena Elementary and said around 7:30 p.m., he received a...
WSVN-TV
80-pound dog rescued from canal, reunited with owner in Lighthouse Point
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a “ruff” rescue after a large dog jumped into a canal in Lighthouse Point. Curiosity got the better of Sarge over the weekend. The good boy was rescued from the Broward County Humane Society five years ago. Although on Sunday, Sarge...
Click10.com
Trial continues for Mexican actor Pablo Lyle, charged in Miami road rage death
MIAMI – Tuesday was day two of the manslaughter trial of Pablo Lyle. The Mexican actor is charged in connection to a road rage incident in 2019 in which Lyle punched 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez. Hernandez later died from his injuries. On Tuesday, jurors heard from a first responder...
Click10.com
Broward town running out of time, options to avoid being left with no cops on street
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – As the clock ticks for Pembroke Park to secure police coverage before its contract with the Broward Sheriff’s Office expires Saturday, one potential option is now off the table. It also appears the town may be scrambling to get its startup in-house police department,...
Comments / 6