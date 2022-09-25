Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols fan throws out hilarious idea to troll SEC rival
A Tennessee Vols fan made a hilarious suggestion on Twitter this week that would completely embarrass one of UT’s SEC East rivals. Twitter user @UTFootvol suggested that Tennessee fans “checker” Vanderbilt’s stadium when the Vols visit Nashville later this fall. Here’s the idea:. The suggestion...
Best private high schools in Tennessee
Find out what the top ten private high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
atozsports.com
Billy Napier’s reaction on Monday after losing to Tennessee should make Vols fans smile
Tennessee Vols fans were in an unfamiliar position on Monday. Instead of mourning another loss to the Gators, Vols fans were able to continue their celebration after watching Tennessee beat Florida on Saturday. They also got to watch an opposing coach talk about what went wrong instead of an orange-clad...
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rewind943.com
Haunted spots around TN & KY
We all know the story of the Bell Witch but do you know about these places? How about we take a look at the stories and haunts around Beaver Country and get ready for the spookiest time of the year!. Resthaven Memorial Gardens-Behind the cemetery, old stories and reports talk...
3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
nypressnews.com
Ejected Kenwood, Morgan Park players will be suspended for one game, no word from CPS on further punishments after post-game fight
The final fallout from the fight after the Morgan Park vs. Kenwood football game on Saturday at Lane Stadium is still unknown. Shortly after the game, Morgan Park coach Chris James estimated that 18-20 players total on both teams were ejected from the game with unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. According to...
WSMV
Nashville Powerball winner to receive $50,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket near Belmont University won $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. The Nashville player, one of two to win in Tennessee on Saturday, matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball....
RELATED PEOPLE
whvoradio.com
Clarksville Man Injured In Christian County Crash
A Clarksville man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sisco Harrison was eastbound when another vehicle crossed into his lane of travel causing him to run off the road and hit a culvert.
Nick Saban’s latest business venture is a Nashville Ferrari dealership
Nick Saban’s latest business venture is a luxury Ferrari dealership in the Music City. The Alabama coach is part of the ownership group opening Prancing Horse of Nashville, a 43,400-square-foot showroom for the Italian sports car dealership, one of only 60 in the world. Situated on a 14.33-acre site...
yr.media
My Pivot From An HBCU To A PWI
Imagine being thrilled to become a part of something bigger than yourself; a chance to be surrounded by Black excellence and the opportunity to flourish in that same environment. During the spring of my senior year, I visited Tennessee State University with the notion that I was already done applying for schools (with Eastern Illinois University being one of those schools).
This 118-pound catfish caught in Middle Tennessee may break state record
A monster-size catfish caught in the Cumberland River may break the state record as the biggest catfish ever caught in Tennessee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nashville tourists heading back to Tampa brace for Hurricane Ian
Florida residents are bracing for Hurricane Ian which is expected to reach Category 4 strength and hit the state's coastline Wednesday.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Tennessee
If you happen to live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three great ideas for a weekend getaway with your loved ones. If you have more time on your hands, they are great options for a longer vacation, too. Here's what made it on the list.
helpmechas.com
Banana Pudding Festival And Other Good Times Coming To Nashvegas This Fall
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The National Banana Pudding Festival will be held on October 1st and 2nd. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard has some of the best outdoor festivals and adventures for fall visitors, including the National Banana Pudding Festival. For $5, guests can sample 10 delectable banana pudding recipes at “The Puddin’ Path.” Centerville, Tennessee, October 1-2. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard is a fall wonderland, with more than 50 deciduous tree species on display along scenic vistas, rivers, streams, parks, and natural areas. The historic Natchez Trace Parkway runs for 100 miles through NBBY. Plan a trip to Nashville’s Big Back Yard this fall.
KFVS12
Scoping initiated to prevent spread of invasive carp in Tennessee Rivers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is initiating scoping under the National Environmental Policy Act to evaluate measures and alternatives to manage and prevent the spread of invasive carp in Tennessee Rivers. It was authorized by Section 509 of the Water Resource Development Act...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville were killed. According to a GoFundMe set up by the boyfriend of Duvraska, the three killed...
WSMV
Hurricane Ian evacuees flee to Nashville before Tampa airport closes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hurricane Ian evacuees made their way into Nashville Tuesday before the Tampa airport closed down because of the impending storm. Tampa International Airport closed Tuesday at 5 p.m. after the hurricane rapidly intensified, threatening to make a direct hit somewhere on the west coast of Florida.
Hillsboro Village mourns loss of McDougal's Chicken after major fire
The future of McDougal's Chicken in Hillsboro Village could be in jeopardy, after a large fire there Monday afternoon.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville hosts successful Harvest Festival
Downtown Hopkinsville was bustling with families Saturday for Harvest Festival. Live music filled the air, as did the smell of many options from several food trucks parked near Founders Square. There was pumpkin painting, bubbles and more for kids and Visit Hopkinsville Executive Director Brooke Jung was showing off ‘pancake art’ in the Batter Capitol of the World.
Comments / 0