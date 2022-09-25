LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The days look nice but the nights will get very chilly. Highs should run around the mid-70s and we’ll only be in the 60s. It puts us somewhere between 5-10 degrees below where we should be for this time of year. The real chill will show up at night. I think that on Wednesday morning we could have several of our communities dip down to the mid and upper-30s. While I don’t expect a widespread frost, I do expect some patchy areas to develop out there. Temperatures will stay pretty low in the afternoon and evening hours by only maxing out in the low to mid-60s.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO