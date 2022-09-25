ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ynez, CA

syvnews.com

More than 150 expected to Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Waller Park in Santa Maria

Families and friends of Alzheimer’s patients and others who support finding an end to the disease will take the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday morning in Santa Maria. After being held at Rotary Centennial Park last year, the walk will return to its original location at Waller Park, where members of the public can sign up to participate in the walk at 8:30 a.m. at 3107 Orcutt Road or just cheer for the walkers as they make laps around the grounds.
SANTA MARIA, CA
santabarbaraca.gov

Housing Santa Barbara Day 2022

The City will be speaking about the Affordable Ownership Program at Housing Santa Barbara Day. Over 30 community agencies and service providers will be on hand in De la Guerra Plaza on Saturday, October 8. The free event also features tenant and landlord resources, ADU resources, workforce housing information, music and entertainment, local food vendors, and activities for kids and families.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Ojai Valley Inn Debuts Ultra-Luxe Jet-Away Package

Experience the ultimate Ojai Valley Inn pairing—an exclusive partnership between Sun Air Jets and the Inn’s newly transformed private villa retreat: Casa Elar. Secluded within its own palatial hillside estate, Casa Elar welcomes with 10,147 square feet of modern living spaces, four premium suites and a detached fifth suite, a sensuous pool, sublime views, and a dedicated Estate Manager to grant every indulgence. Escape in a moment with the Inn’s new ultra-luxe jet-away package (starting at $60,000), featuring roundtrip flights on a private jet for up to 10 guests, ground transportation, a three-night stay at Casa Elar, a Petrossian Caviar Masterclass and champagne tasting, unlimited golf at Ojai Valley Inn’s award-winning championship course, one spa treatment per guest at the Forbes Five-Star Spa Ojai, in-flight amenities, and more.
OJAI, CA
syvnews.com

'Ghosts along the Coast' brings spine-tingling storytelling to Elings Park

A female bootlegger from Prohibition, a Depression-era hobo living near the railroad tracks, a survivor of an 1853 shipwreck, a Japanese “picture bride” from the 1920s, a longtime lady lighthouse keeper, and a newspaper editor murdered in 1880 – six real or inspired-by-real figures from Santa Barbara history return from the spirit world to tell their stories over three nights as part of the first “Ghosts Along the Coast” in Santa Barbara’s Elings Park.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

A Slow Stroll at La Purisima

The weather is turning to Fall, the stark skeleton of a manzanita stands in the chaparral amid crimson poison oak. We went for a ride to see the seasonal changes at La Purisima Mission above Lompoc. Instead of our usual exploration of the sandy trails, this time we stuck to...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

UC Santa Barbara Mourns Loss of Geology Professor Edward Keller

UC Santa Barbara Professor Edward Keller, described by colleagues as one of the foremost experts in geomorphology and natural hazards, died on September 9 at the age of 80, according to an official announcement from university Chancellor Henry Yang Tuesday. Keller, who first joined the UCSB faculty in 1976, was...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kprl.com

Delta IV Heavy Rocket at Vandenberg 09.26.2022

Vandenberg space force base launched a Delta IV Heavy rocket on Saturday. It blasted off at 3:25 Saturday afternoon from Space Launch Complex 6 at the space force base near Lompoc. The Payload is a national security system that will deliver critical intelligence information from space that are needed by...
LOMPOC, CA
multihousingnews.com

Leap of Faith Lands $52.4M for California Project

A senior lender and StoneHill provided construction financing for the modular mixed-use project in Ventura. Leap of Faith Partners is bringing its modular construction methods to Ventura, Calif., after securing construction financing for its 125-unit mixed-use project. Tauro Capital Advisors Inc. negotiated the $52.4 million loan on behalf of Leap of Faith Partners, which placed $14.5 million in common equity for the modular construction of its Ventura project.
VENTURA, CA
Key News Network

The Antelope Valley Fair “What a Ride!” Has Begun, Join the Fun

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: For the first time since the pandemic began, the Antelope Valley Fair has returned to fairgoers’ delight. People were enjoying rides, food, and the freedom of being outdoors mask-free when Key News Network was there around 5:00 p.m. Saturday and interviewed Marlon Arzu who had a presence at the fair with merchandise from his store “Urbanomics.”
LANCASTER, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

The Don of Dos Pueblos

It can be said that Nicolas Den is one of the most important people in the history of Goleta. He landed here by chance and never left. Over the course of his life, he changed Goleta and Santa Barbara for the better. It’s remarkable there isn’t a street, or anything in the area named after Den. We won’t cover all his accomplishments on this page, but we’ll hit the highlights and tell you where to learn more.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County man injured in skydiving landing at Lompoc Airport

A 36-year-old San Luis Obispo County man suffered leg injuries and was transported to the hospital after a skydive ended in accident at the Lompoc Airport on Sunday afternoon. The man had an issue with his parachute, which resulted in a rough lading. Emergency personnel learned of the incident at about 4:30 p.m. and located the skydiver at the airport.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

