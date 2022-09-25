Read full article on original website
syvnews.com
Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Volunteer Services awards $27K in scholarships
Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Volunteer Services recently awarded $27,000 in scholarships to nine local students who reside or work in the Santa Ynez Valley and plan to pursue college studies in health-related careers. A total of nine students each received a $3,000 scholarship made possible through proceeds from the...
syvnews.com
More than 150 expected to Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Waller Park in Santa Maria
Families and friends of Alzheimer’s patients and others who support finding an end to the disease will take the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday morning in Santa Maria. After being held at Rotary Centennial Park last year, the walk will return to its original location at Waller Park, where members of the public can sign up to participate in the walk at 8:30 a.m. at 3107 Orcutt Road or just cheer for the walkers as they make laps around the grounds.
santabarbaraca.gov
Housing Santa Barbara Day 2022
The City will be speaking about the Affordable Ownership Program at Housing Santa Barbara Day. Over 30 community agencies and service providers will be on hand in De la Guerra Plaza on Saturday, October 8. The free event also features tenant and landlord resources, ADU resources, workforce housing information, music and entertainment, local food vendors, and activities for kids and families.
syvnews.com
Los Olivos Elementary paves way as first U.S. school district with electric-powered bus
Los Olivos Elementary School is paving the way as the first U.S. school district to own a 100% zero-emission school bus fleet — starting with "The Achiever." While its name signifies a nod to the scholarly passengers who will soon ride the Type A electric school bus, it also symbolizes a pioneering drive into the future.
newportbeachindy.com
Ojai Valley Inn Debuts Ultra-Luxe Jet-Away Package
Experience the ultimate Ojai Valley Inn pairing—an exclusive partnership between Sun Air Jets and the Inn’s newly transformed private villa retreat: Casa Elar. Secluded within its own palatial hillside estate, Casa Elar welcomes with 10,147 square feet of modern living spaces, four premium suites and a detached fifth suite, a sensuous pool, sublime views, and a dedicated Estate Manager to grant every indulgence. Escape in a moment with the Inn’s new ultra-luxe jet-away package (starting at $60,000), featuring roundtrip flights on a private jet for up to 10 guests, ground transportation, a three-night stay at Casa Elar, a Petrossian Caviar Masterclass and champagne tasting, unlimited golf at Ojai Valley Inn’s award-winning championship course, one spa treatment per guest at the Forbes Five-Star Spa Ojai, in-flight amenities, and more.
syvnews.com
'Ghosts along the Coast' brings spine-tingling storytelling to Elings Park
A female bootlegger from Prohibition, a Depression-era hobo living near the railroad tracks, a survivor of an 1853 shipwreck, a Japanese “picture bride” from the 1920s, a longtime lady lighthouse keeper, and a newspaper editor murdered in 1880 – six real or inspired-by-real figures from Santa Barbara history return from the spirit world to tell their stories over three nights as part of the first “Ghosts Along the Coast” in Santa Barbara’s Elings Park.
syvnews.com
A West Coast farewell: Historic Delta IV launch marks final mission from Vandenberg SFB
Vandenberg Space Force Base made history Saturday with the final United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket launch from the West Coast, that prompted thousands of spectators in nearby Lompoc and across the Central Coast to look to the sky. Brothers Sam and Ilan Blau and their family drove from...
The ‘Danish Mafia,’ old money and the struggle to turn Solvang into the next Carmel
How Solvang's new generation of restaurateurs want to reshape the Danish enclave into a world-class destination.
City of Santa Maria features two small businesses
Through the Santa Maria Featured Businesses program, The City of Santa Maria and Santa Maria Valley Chamber are highlighting two businesses for their tenures and impact on the community.
Santa Barbara Edhat
A Slow Stroll at La Purisima
The weather is turning to Fall, the stark skeleton of a manzanita stands in the chaparral amid crimson poison oak. We went for a ride to see the seasonal changes at La Purisima Mission above Lompoc. Instead of our usual exploration of the sandy trails, this time we stuck to...
Santa Barbara Independent
UC Santa Barbara Mourns Loss of Geology Professor Edward Keller
UC Santa Barbara Professor Edward Keller, described by colleagues as one of the foremost experts in geomorphology and natural hazards, died on September 9 at the age of 80, according to an official announcement from university Chancellor Henry Yang Tuesday. Keller, who first joined the UCSB faculty in 1976, was...
syvnews.com
Santa Maria caregiver explains impacts from unending job of caring for mom with Alzheimer's
When a loved one suffers from Alzheimer’s disease or another of the 80 types of dementia, it’s not just that individual who is affected but also that person’s caregivers, extended family and even friends. That’s become clear for a Santa Maria woman who for more than five...
kprl.com
Delta IV Heavy Rocket at Vandenberg 09.26.2022
Vandenberg space force base launched a Delta IV Heavy rocket on Saturday. It blasted off at 3:25 Saturday afternoon from Space Launch Complex 6 at the space force base near Lompoc. The Payload is a national security system that will deliver critical intelligence information from space that are needed by...
multihousingnews.com
Leap of Faith Lands $52.4M for California Project
A senior lender and StoneHill provided construction financing for the modular mixed-use project in Ventura. Leap of Faith Partners is bringing its modular construction methods to Ventura, Calif., after securing construction financing for its 125-unit mixed-use project. Tauro Capital Advisors Inc. negotiated the $52.4 million loan on behalf of Leap of Faith Partners, which placed $14.5 million in common equity for the modular construction of its Ventura project.
5 members of SLO County family honored in Harvest Festival parade in 1970s. Who were they?
One family member was the namesake of an elementary school in the Lucia Mar Unified School District.
The Antelope Valley Fair “What a Ride!” Has Begun, Join the Fun
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: For the first time since the pandemic began, the Antelope Valley Fair has returned to fairgoers’ delight. People were enjoying rides, food, and the freedom of being outdoors mask-free when Key News Network was there around 5:00 p.m. Saturday and interviewed Marlon Arzu who had a presence at the fair with merchandise from his store “Urbanomics.”
Santa Barbara Co. firefighters locate out-of-area missing woman
Santa Barbara County Fire officials located an out-of-area missing 88-year-old woman Sunday morning.
Santa Barbara Edhat
The Don of Dos Pueblos
It can be said that Nicolas Den is one of the most important people in the history of Goleta. He landed here by chance and never left. Over the course of his life, he changed Goleta and Santa Barbara for the better. It’s remarkable there isn’t a street, or anything in the area named after Den. We won’t cover all his accomplishments on this page, but we’ll hit the highlights and tell you where to learn more.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County man injured in skydiving landing at Lompoc Airport
A 36-year-old San Luis Obispo County man suffered leg injuries and was transported to the hospital after a skydive ended in accident at the Lompoc Airport on Sunday afternoon. The man had an issue with his parachute, which resulted in a rough lading. Emergency personnel learned of the incident at about 4:30 p.m. and located the skydiver at the airport.
San Luis Coastal has a $349 million school bond on the ballot. Here’s our recommendation
“Keep in mind, there is no Plan B,” writes The Tribune Editorial Board. | OPINION
