Indian taco medical fundraiser for T&H Vice President Delbert Kadake
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Tomorrow, Tlingit & Haida is hosting a medical fundraiser in support of T&H's Vice President Delbert Kadake, and his family. On Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. the Indian taco fundraiser will take place in the Andrew Hope Building on 320 W. Willoughby Ave. It...
Alaska landslide damages 3 homes, 'squishes' pickup
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A landslide triggered by record rainfall significantly damaged three homes, prompted the evacuation of about a dozen residents and caused power outages in downtown Juneau, Alaska’s capital city. Geological assessment teams determined Tuesday that favorable weather has returned the threat level to pre-slide levels. The city’s public works department was preparing to begin removing debris, city spokesperson Meredith Thatcher said. Of the three homes, one was completely destroyed as it came down the mountain and slammed into a second home, which was significantly damaged but remains standing, she said. The extent of damage to the third home was not yet known. Residents will be allowed to return to their homes at their own discretion. “If you feel comfortable going home, you can go home,” Thatcher said.
Notes from the trail: Candidates and their volunteers are on the move
While Congresswoman Mary Peltola enjoys a honeymoon phase in Washington, D.C., Sarah Palin has was spotted in Fairbanks and North Pole, and Nick Begich has been campaigning from Fairbanks and North Pole to Juneau. Above, he’s seen with former Juneau Mayor Ken Koelsch on Seward Street. Nick Begich won...
Simply Three closes out Juneau Jazz and Classics Festival
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Simply Three closed Juneau Jazz and Classics Festival Saturday evening. The doors opened at 6:30 p.m at JDHS. JAMM kids opened for Simply Three, playing string instruments as well. It was Simply Three's first time in Juneau. The band joined Dano on Capital Chat Friday to...
NOTN 9-27 AM
Yesterday, a landslide occurred in the area above 187 Gastineau Avenue at approximately 6:20 PM. The Juneau assembly, meeting as the committee of the whole last evening, voted to move forward negotiations with Tlingit and Haida hosing authority for city land at Pederson hill. As part of a state effort...
CBJ's Barr: Geologists studying Gastineau landslide for further activity
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - City and Borough of Juneau Deputy City Manager Robert Barr explained that geologists are examining the landslide area on Tuesday. On Monday, a landslide occurred in the area above 187 Gastineau Avenue at approximately 6:20 p.m. Barr explained that geologists are studying the area Tuesday, saying,...
Juneau School Superintendent says student enrollment steady
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau School Superintendent Bridget Weiss spoke to preliminary data on enrollment in Juneau schools while a guest Action Line. Juneau schools had an enrollment of 4,178 in 2021, and a mid-level forecast by Erickson & Associates projected 4,223 students in the district for the 2022 school year.
Update: CBJ keeps area around Gastineau landslide closed for now
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - As of 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27, the immediate area surrounding the Gastineau Avenue landslide remains closed to the public. At this time, CBJ Public Works is unable to begin the process of clearing debris due to uncertainty regarding ground conditions. Crews are on site and...
Alaska National Weather Service wraps up summer report, gives upcoming forecast
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska National Weather Service detailed a summer weather report and said what Juneau can expect this first week of fall. Nathan Compton, a meteorologist with the Alaska National Weather Service, said what Juneau can expect starting Sunday. "We're looking at an atmospheric event coming in Sunday...
Landslide on Gastineau Avenue sees homes damaged
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Monday, a landslide occurred in the area above 187 Gastineau Avenue at approximately 6:20 pm. Capital City Fire Rescue, the Juneau Police Department, and the City and Borough of Juneau were on scene coordinating the response. According to CBJ The landslide damaged two homes in...
Proposition 1: Can the city borrow $35 million to build a new Juneau City Hall?
This question asks voters to authorize the City and Borough of Juneau to borrow up to $35 million to help pay for a new City Hall. City officials say that if this ballot measure fails, they’ll have to make a major investment to repair the existing City Hall, which dates back to the 1950s.
Removing debris from Juneau landslide could take days, city says
People who left Gastineau Avenue after Monday’s landslide can return home, the City and Borough of Juneau said in an information release Tuesday afternoon. But they’re asking everyone else to stay away for now. Tom Mattice, Juneau’s emergency programs manager, said one home was completely destroyed by the...
Juneau Police Officer Jim Quinto bids farewell after 25 years on the job.
Officer Jim Quinto was not your typical police officer. He spent most of his 25 years on the Juneau Police Department on patrol duty. And although he had a chance to work in drug enforcement and other areas of the department, he says he liked patrolling the streets best of all — because it gave him an opportunity to build relationships with people, so they could feel comfortable turning to him for help.
Juneau landslide damages homes, displaces residents
A landslide in downtown Juneau Monday evening damaged homes and knocked out power to parts of Juneau and Douglas. No injuries have been reported. The National Weather Service office in Juneau had cautioned that landslides were possible earlier in the day, but no major warnings were issued. Then the power...
Minor flooding possible as heavy rains continue in Juneau
The National Weather Service in Juneau says its flood watch for Juneau, Skagway and Sitka remains in effect through Tuesday afternoon. That’s when most of the rain will be over, said Nicole Ferrin, a meteorologist in Juneau. “We are getting some good rainfall rates today, but expect them to...
9th annual Juneau EV & e-bike round-up
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Duff Mitchell, Managing Director at Juneau Hydropower Inc. shared the future of electric cars and bikes Saturday afternoon. Mitchell said it was the first time they had e-bikes as part of the round-up. "We have two dealers here, Cycle Alaska and we have the Juneau Bike...
Intruder enters Juneau high school Friday
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) -A Juneau man was escorted out of a Juneau high school on Friday, according to a Juneau Police Department online report. Around 1:30 p.m. the Juneau Police Department was notified that a man was banging on windows and trying to get inside Thunder Mountain High School. Staff...
New Armored Vehicle for JPD anticipated to arrive in summer of 2023
A Lenco BearCat G3 used by Nashville Metro Police Department in Tennessee. (Photo courtesy Lenco Armored Vehicles) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Armored Vehicle for Juneau Police could come next year, according to Juneau Police Chief Ed Mercer. The armored vehicle is being paid for by a $300,000 grant the...
JPD: Investigation ongoing into Brotherhood Bridge Trail death
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Authorities have said that the investigation into the death of a 55-year-old Juneau woman is ongoing and that they have received many tips in the case. According to Juneau Police, preliminary investigation reveals that the victim, Faith Rogers, was on a walk with three dogs on the Kaxdigoowu Héen Dei, or Brotherhood Bridge Trail, when she was killed last Wednesday afternoon.
Update: Juneau man arrested after incident at TMHS
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Sept. 23, at approximately 1:30 p.m., JPD received a report from Thunder Mountain High School staff that a male was banging on windows at the school, trying to get inside. Staff also reported that the male had previously been chasing kids around inside the gym,...
