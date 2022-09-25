ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IL

Winnebago Sheriff’s holds fundraiser for K9s

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department held a fundraiser for their K9 unit Saturday.

The third annual “Cop Cars and K9’s Car and Bike Show” took place in Machesney Park. Awards were given out for the top cars. There was fun for everyone, from a first responders donut eating contest to dog demonstrations, finger painting and vendors.

“It’s a good event for the Sheriff’s Office and getting our deputies out here, and getting the people involved and see what we do and how well we’re involved in the community,” said Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana. “And how the canines are involved in the community and the value that they add to the community.”

All proceeds from the event will benefit Winnebago County K9s by providing them with food, medicine and anything else they made need.

