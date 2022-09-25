RENO COUNTY — A North Carolina semi driver rolled his truck and trailer Tuesday morning in Langdon. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, around 6 a.m. 57-year-old Raymond Gonzalez from Randleman, North Carolina, was traveling northeast on K-61 and as he entered Langdon, his truck and trailer left the road and entered the south ditch. Gonzalez tried to get the semi back on the road, but overcorrected and the semi-truck and trailer overturned on its passenger side sliding into the North side of K-61.

LANGDON, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO