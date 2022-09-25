Read full article on original website
Winfield man dies in Jeep crash Tuesday
A 49-year-old Winfield man died when his Jeep crashed a couple of miles south of Winfield Tuesday.
KAKE TV
'This is just one of many examples of the great work our officers do every day': Wichita man arrested following cutting incident
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) -WPD has arrested 39-year-old Samuel Burns of Wichita following an investigation into a cutting incident in the 1600 block of N. Pennsylvania. Interference with law enforcement. Criminal threat. At approximately 6:45 p.m. Monday, WPD officers were dispatched to a disturbance with weapon call in the 1600 block...
Kansas man arrested for stabbing another man over 30 times
A man from Wichita has been arrested by the Wichita Police Department (WPD) after stabbing another man over 30 times.
KWCH.com
1 critical in vehicle-pedestrian collision
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has suffered critical injuries in a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision at Broadway and MacArthur Tuesday morning. The crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. Eastbound and northbound lanes at the intersection were shut down as authorities responded to the scene. The pedestrian was riding an electronic powerchair.
KWCH.com
Woman sought in connection with 2020 deadly shooting arrested for murder
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Records from the Sedgwick County Jail show a woman wanted in connection with an August 2020 deadly shooting at the Baby Dolls club in north Wichita is in custody. Booking details with the jail show first-degree murder among the arresting charges against 31-year-old Autumn Shanequa Metcalf.
KWCH.com
Winfield man killed in Cowley County crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 49-year-old Winfield man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on US Highway 77 in Cowley County on Tuesday. The crash happened at around 5:40 a.m. in the 33000 block of the roadway. A Jeep Cherokee driven by Eric Michael Andes was traveling north on Highway 77 when it left the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a stop in the median.
Wichita Police detective arrested for DUI
Off duty Wichita Police Detective MaryAnna Hoyt showed signs of impairment. For transparency purposes, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate and booked her for DUI.
KAKE TV
Towne East shooting: Motion to charge teen as adult set for January hearing
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - There will be a hearing in early next year to determine whether a teen accused of killing another teenager at Towne East Square will be charged as an adult. The suspect is accused of killing 14-year-old TrenJ'vious Hutton at the east Wichita mall on March 18.
McPherson County Crime Stoppers looking for burglar who hid in bathroom ceiling
McPherson County Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspected burglar.
Man sentenced in 'swatting' case that led to Kan. man's death
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for his role in a hoax phone call that led police to shoot and kill an innocent man in 2017. Shane Gaskill was sentenced after pleading guilty in May to wire fraud, KSN reported. He was originally placed on probation but faced renewed prosecution after violating the terms of his probation.
Officials release new details on cause of Kan. apartment fire
HARVEY COUNTY—Investigators have determined the cause of Sunday's fire at Fox Meadows Apartments, 720 West 12th Street in Newton, as undetermined with no criminal activity suspected, according to Newton County Fire and EMS. The fire marshal is working with the property owner to get the building secured. Units 101...
KWCH.com
Chase with motorcycle ends in crash, one hurt
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A police chase late Saturday involving a motorcycle ends in a crash at Sedgwick County Park. Wichita Police tell us a driver reported several motorcycles surrounding and kicking his vehicle near 17th and Tyler just before 1100 p.m. When officers arrived, they found several motorcycles and...
Wichita man sentenced in fatal 2017 swatting
In May, Shane Gaskill pled guilty to one count of wire fraud. On Monday, a judge sentenced him to 18 months in prison.
UPDATE: Accident blocks part of K-61 near Langdon Tuesday morning
RENO COUNTY — A North Carolina semi driver rolled his truck and trailer Tuesday morning in Langdon. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, around 6 a.m. 57-year-old Raymond Gonzalez from Randleman, North Carolina, was traveling northeast on K-61 and as he entered Langdon, his truck and trailer left the road and entered the south ditch. Gonzalez tried to get the semi back on the road, but overcorrected and the semi-truck and trailer overturned on its passenger side sliding into the North side of K-61.
What changes have been made since the death of Cedric Lofton
One year ago today, 17-year-old Cedric Lofton's death would echo through Wichita, Sedgwick County and the nation.
Motorcycle chase leads to crash at Sedgwick County Park
It started around 11 p.m. Saturday near 17th and Tyler. A driver called 911 to report several motorcyclists kicking and surrounding his car. When Police arrived and located the motorcyclists, the chase began.
Kan. police K9 helps U.S. Marshals catch wanted cocaine dealer
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Wichita Police K9 Major and his handler Officer Kevin Dykstra assisted U.S. Marshals this week in apprehending a violent and dangerous fugitive from Texas who was staying in a Wichita hotel, according to a media release from police. U.S. Marshal's requested Dykstra and K9 Major assist with...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alex Nunez
There is concern for the mental health of a runaway central-Kansas teenager who appears to be on the move. Alex Nunez was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Great Bend. It's believed he is on his way to Wichita, his family shares. Alex was last seen wearing a black...
Wichita Police investigating Friday shootings
The first shooting was reported in the 5000 block of E. Osie, near Harry and Oliver. The second shooting was reported in the 1700 block of N. Lawrence, near 17th and Woodlawn.
KAKE TV
'This is very traumatic for us': Family of Wichita man remember his life following deadly shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The family of a 21-year-old Wichita man who police say was shot and killed nearly two weeks ago at a south Wichita mobile home park say his loss has been difficult to process. The shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. on September 15 in the 4500...
