Aiken County, SC

WJBF.com

Commissioners question trees cut down at the Augusta Common

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — There’s dirt where four trees once stood in the Augusta Common, city leaders saying they didn’t know about it until the complaints started. “Asking me what happened to the four trees, I responded back I didn’t know, this is the first I heard, I don’t like getting news like that,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.
AUGUSTA, GA
holycitysinner.com

Joe Cunningham Receives South Carolina Education Association Endorsement in Governor’s Race

Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham today announced that he has accepted the endorsement of the South Carolina Education Association (The SCEA). Joined by The SCEA representatives and county leaders at a press conference in Columbia, Cunningham formally accepted the endorsement and spoke about his plan to improve South Carolina’s education system.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Lexington County hears proposals for pandemic recovery funding

LEXINGTON — Several organizations vying for COVID-19 relief money from Lexington County made their case to the County Council in a special meeting called on Sept. 27. Proposals came from a community college, a fire district, a rural internet provider, a water and sewer utility and several nonprofit groups.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Richland County Council not considering putting sheriff in charge of jail

COLUMBIA — The Richland County Council does not plan to put the Sheriff's Office in charge of the county jail despite calls to do so from legislators and attorneys. The Richland County administrator hires a director to run the jail. It's a different model from much of the state, in which counties delegate responsibility for the jail to the sheriff.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter School District. Thursday: Early Dismissal for All Schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning day for all students. All activities are cancelled.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Military members encouraged to apply for free deer hunts in memory of soldier

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) will be hosting two free deer hunts for members of the military community. The events are in memory of U.S. Army Spc. Thomas Caughman who was killed in 2014 while serving in Baghdad during Operation Iraqi Freedom. The Lexington native was killed when his Humvee was struck by rocket-propelled grenades and small arms fire.
JACKSON, SC
Aiken Standard

Construction progress continues to be made on Aiken County schools projects

Work is moving forward on the many construction projects the Aiken County Public School District has underway. Dr. Corey Murphy, chief officer of operations and student services, spoke to members of the Aiken County Board of Education during their Sept. 13 meeting about the different projects. For the Aiken High School auditorium, Murphy said rough-site grading, site utilities and storm drainage are in.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Grocery shoppers in Aiken prepare for Hurricane Ian

While pushing a grocery cart full of cases of water and food to his vehicle at Kroger in Aiken on Tuesday, local resident William Hal Clinton said he isn’t worried about the approaching storm and hopes it won’t be that bad. “As long as I don’t lose my...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Dad, daughter sentenced over false tax returns that cost IRS $75K

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County tax preparer and his daughter have been sentenced for filing fraudulently inflated tax returns on behalf of clients, according to federal prosecutors. Ezra Hatcher Sr., 67, of Hephzibah, was sentenced to 24 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and...
Aiken Standard

Antique Emporium closes in downtown Aiken after 20 years

After 20 years of business, the Antique Emporium in downtown Aiken has closed. According to Antique Emporium store owner Beverly Brown-Huff, it has been a great 20 years. Huff moved the Antique Emporium to Aiken from the previous shop location in Augusta 20 years ago. In 2002, Huff closed the her store on Broad Street to open a smaller store in Aiken.
AIKEN, SC
wgac.com

Review; Sno-Cap

My review of the Sno-Cap begins with a funeral. So, the father of one of my close friends passed away earlier this week, with the funeral being on Thursday. There is a group of us, we call ourselves “the core four” because we play golf with a lot of different people, but the four of us just find ourselves spending a lot of time together.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
wfxg.com

Richmond County Sheriff's Office addresses deputy shortage

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office sat down with FOX54 for a one-on-one on vacancies in the department and how it impacts operations. Authorities say crime and turnover won't completely go away, but they are working to fill open positions. However, this year, the Sheriff's Office says they have seen more vacancies than usual.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

How does local law enforcement handle missing-person cases?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve reported on several missing persons cases lately, and the families are always desperate for answers. A lot of times, they feel frustrated by the lack of attention when they see other cases drawing huge interest. We talked to a mother searching for her son...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA

