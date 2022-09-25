Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. Henry McMaster in Aiken: Critical race theory has no place in South Carolina
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said Tuesday afternoon that there's no place for critical race theory in South Carolina's schools. McMaster, a Republican who has been the state's governor since 2017, addressed critical race theory Tuesday afternoon at the monthly meeting of the Aiken Republican Club. Critical race theory is defined...
WJBF.com
Commissioners question trees cut down at the Augusta Common
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — There’s dirt where four trees once stood in the Augusta Common, city leaders saying they didn’t know about it until the complaints started. “Asking me what happened to the four trees, I responded back I didn’t know, this is the first I heard, I don’t like getting news like that,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.
holycitysinner.com
Joe Cunningham Receives South Carolina Education Association Endorsement in Governor’s Race
Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham today announced that he has accepted the endorsement of the South Carolina Education Association (The SCEA). Joined by The SCEA representatives and county leaders at a press conference in Columbia, Cunningham formally accepted the endorsement and spoke about his plan to improve South Carolina’s education system.
The Post and Courier
Lexington County hears proposals for pandemic recovery funding
LEXINGTON — Several organizations vying for COVID-19 relief money from Lexington County made their case to the County Council in a special meeting called on Sept. 27. Proposals came from a community college, a fire district, a rural internet provider, a water and sewer utility and several nonprofit groups.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Richland County Council not considering putting sheriff in charge of jail
COLUMBIA — The Richland County Council does not plan to put the Sheriff's Office in charge of the county jail despite calls to do so from legislators and attorneys. The Richland County administrator hires a director to run the jail. It's a different model from much of the state, in which counties delegate responsibility for the jail to the sheriff.
DOJ: Over 20 arrested in largest dogfighting operation in SC history
Over 60 state and federal agents arrested and charged more than 20 people over the weekend for their role in what the Department of Justice said is believed to be the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina history.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: S.C. residents say hospitals are deducting from their taxes, checks
BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – In South Carolina, money is being taken from paychecks or tax returns, often without warning. That’s against state law. But it’s happened to 150 people who have reached out to our sister station, WBTV, in Charlotte. A Bamberg man told our I-TEAM he...
Aiken City Council gives first of two approvals to Silver Bluff grocery store proposal
The plans to construct a 47,000 square foot grocery store near the intersection of Silver Bluff Road and the entrance to the Village at Woodside got the first of two approvals from the Aiken City Council on Monday evening. City council voted unanimously to approve the first reading of an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aiken public schools, Aiken Tech monitoring Hurricane Ian
The Aiken County Public School District is monitoring Hurricane Ian closely to see what impact it may have on the area. According to Merry Glenne Piccolino, director of communications and community partnerships for the school district, as of Tuesday there are no changes to the school schedule. "The safety of...
wach.com
LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter School District. Thursday: Early Dismissal for All Schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning day for all students. All activities are cancelled.
The Post and Courier
Chemical-free burials are growing more popular: 'This is traditional, and it's the future'
SWANSEA — Jeff and Laurie Ickes are glad to stretch their legs after driving to the Columbia area from northern Georgia. They hike up hills, through woods and fields and past graves marked with natural stones and wood. The Ickes have traveled for hours, across state lines to visit...
abccolumbia.com
Military members encouraged to apply for free deer hunts in memory of soldier
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) will be hosting two free deer hunts for members of the military community. The events are in memory of U.S. Army Spc. Thomas Caughman who was killed in 2014 while serving in Baghdad during Operation Iraqi Freedom. The Lexington native was killed when his Humvee was struck by rocket-propelled grenades and small arms fire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Construction progress continues to be made on Aiken County schools projects
Work is moving forward on the many construction projects the Aiken County Public School District has underway. Dr. Corey Murphy, chief officer of operations and student services, spoke to members of the Aiken County Board of Education during their Sept. 13 meeting about the different projects. For the Aiken High School auditorium, Murphy said rough-site grading, site utilities and storm drainage are in.
Aiken County getting ready for possible rain, gusting winds from Hurricane Ian
While Hurricane Ian churned in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday afternoon, preparations were underway locally for any impact the storm might have following its expected landfall in Florida. Weather forecasts were calling for gusting winds and heavy rainfall in Aiken County and the surrounding area later this week. “Obviously,...
The Post and Courier
Grocery shoppers in Aiken prepare for Hurricane Ian
While pushing a grocery cart full of cases of water and food to his vehicle at Kroger in Aiken on Tuesday, local resident William Hal Clinton said he isn’t worried about the approaching storm and hopes it won’t be that bad. “As long as I don’t lose my...
WRDW-TV
Dad, daughter sentenced over false tax returns that cost IRS $75K
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County tax preparer and his daughter have been sentenced for filing fraudulently inflated tax returns on behalf of clients, according to federal prosecutors. Ezra Hatcher Sr., 67, of Hephzibah, was sentenced to 24 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and...
Antique Emporium closes in downtown Aiken after 20 years
After 20 years of business, the Antique Emporium in downtown Aiken has closed. According to Antique Emporium store owner Beverly Brown-Huff, it has been a great 20 years. Huff moved the Antique Emporium to Aiken from the previous shop location in Augusta 20 years ago. In 2002, Huff closed the her store on Broad Street to open a smaller store in Aiken.
wgac.com
Review; Sno-Cap
My review of the Sno-Cap begins with a funeral. So, the father of one of my close friends passed away earlier this week, with the funeral being on Thursday. There is a group of us, we call ourselves “the core four” because we play golf with a lot of different people, but the four of us just find ourselves spending a lot of time together.
wfxg.com
Richmond County Sheriff's Office addresses deputy shortage
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office sat down with FOX54 for a one-on-one on vacancies in the department and how it impacts operations. Authorities say crime and turnover won't completely go away, but they are working to fill open positions. However, this year, the Sheriff's Office says they have seen more vacancies than usual.
WRDW-TV
How does local law enforcement handle missing-person cases?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve reported on several missing persons cases lately, and the families are always desperate for answers. A lot of times, they feel frustrated by the lack of attention when they see other cases drawing huge interest. We talked to a mother searching for her son...
Comments / 1