Watch: Texas A&M's defense scores 97-yard TD on wild backyard football play

Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Demani Richardson (26) returns Arkansas Razorbacks fumble for a touchdown during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday night, No. 23 Texas A&M and No. 10 Arkansas tangled in front of a massive crowd at AT&T Stadium.

While a matchup between two top-25 teams was bound to have exciting moments, the Aggies treated fans who made the trek to Arlington with a play for the ages.

With Arkansas leading 14-7 and threatening to jump ahead by two scores before halftime, Texas A&M's defense pulled off a play straight out of the backyard football playbook.

On first-and-goal from the three-yard-line, the Aggies forced Razorbacks' quarterback KJ Jefferson to fumble the football while he attempted to leap over the pile into the end zone.

Then, chaos ensued.

Cornerback Tyreek Chappell scooped up the fumble before seemingly being corralled by Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders near the 20-yard line. However, Chappell cleverly pitched the football off to teammate Demani Richardson before being taken to the ground. Once the Razorbacks knew what had happened, Richardson was already cruising down the sideline en route to six points.

Texas A&M entered Saturday night's matchup against Arkansas with a 2-1 record.

After opening the season with a 31-0 blowout over Sam Houston, the Aggies dropped a heartbreaker to Appalachian State, 17-14, two weeks ago. Last week, Texas A&M bounced back, earning a 17-9 victory over No. 13 Miami.

A big win over the Razorbacks would help the Aggies keep their momentum going heading into a road game next Saturday at Mississippi State, the first of the year for Texas A&M.