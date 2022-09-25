Is Dalton Schultz playing on Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Cowboys-Giants Week 3 Monday Night Football

Read full article on original website
5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 4
Let’s break down the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 3. Week 3 of the NFL season has officially wrapped up, and there continue to be plenty of surprises for fantasy football owners. On Sunday, the top-five scoring running backs were Khalil Herbert, Derrick Henry, Jamaal...
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 4 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
Every week can feel like a "must-win" in fantasy football, but no one ever wants to start 1-3 or, gasp, 0-4. If you're in that position, you need to pull out all the stops to secure a victory, and that starts with making the right start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with Week 4 fantasy lineup advice on all the toughest calls, such as Tom Brady, Devin Singletary, Rashod Bateman, Pat Freiermuth, and many, many more.
Fantasy Football Week 4 Early Waiver Wire Targets (2022)
It felt like the blue injury tent needed to build an addition today, like, a full in-law suite. If you left today’s early slate of games battered and bruised, here are some players to target in this week’s round of waivers. Running Backs. Khalil Herbert (RB – CHI):...
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Aaron Rodgers has a new No. 1 wide receiver
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start with discussing the biggest news from around the league, talk about Week 3's top performers, and give you their 5 biggest fantasy takeaways from Sunday.
Jason Peters immediately makes an impact for the Cowboys (Watch)
Though his NFL career will all but surely be remembered for his time playing left tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles, 40-year-old Jason Peters isn’t quite ready to hang up his cleats and ride off to the sunset just because Howie Roseman and company secured a new starter by the name of Jordan Mailata. No, after trying his hand at right guard in Philly and then left tackle in Chicago as a replacement for Teven Jenkins, Peters played the market once more and found himself with a new home in Arlington with fellow Arkansas graduate Jerry Jones as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL Pick 'em Pool Picks Week 4: Expert tips on favorites, upsets to consider in confidence pools, office pools
Last week continued our run of good picks, as teams highlighted in this article went 4-1 while the public averaged just 2.8 wins from those same five games. Only a late interception by Houston's Davis Mills that set up a winning field goal for the Bears prevented a 5-0 sweep. That's what we're aiming for this week with our expert tips on five potential Week 4 NFL picks that could give you a big edge in confidence or pick 'em pools.
Michael Irvin Gives Hilarious Speech After Cowboys Win
The Hall of Famer went on a legendary and very loud rant.
What Are The Cowboys’ Chances With Prescott Injured?
The Dallas Cowboys came into the 2022 season as a clear favorite to win the NFC East. However, an injury to their star QB Dak Prescott puts their playoff hopes in question. This means backup QB Cooper Rush now leads the Cowboys offense in Dallas until Prescott can return. But...
