tatler.com

King Charles III ‘willing to give Archie and Lilibet titles - but there is a caveat’

King Charles is reportedly yet to decide upon a title for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children. Two weeks after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed on the Royal Family’s official website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The Times’s Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, alleges that the indecision is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.
Page Six

Hayden Panettiere reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ decision to relinquish custody

Hayden Panettiere is looking back on the “heartbreaking” moment she relinquished custody of her daughter, Kaya, to Wladimir Klitschko amid her addiction struggles. The “Nashville” alum told Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Kelly Osbourne on “Red Table Talk” that the decision “wasn’t a discussion.” Panettiere, 33, claimed in a sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode, obtained by People, that her ex-fiancé did not “come to” her and share his reasoning for why “it would be good for” Kaya to live with him. “If he had … I would’ve said, ‘OK, that makes sense, I get it, I’ll come there to visit and stuff...
The Independent

Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall

Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33.The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary.His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.Born in 1989, Cormier studied for a degree in fire and engineering extension services and later world economics, the latter of which he left earlier to pursue a career in film.In recent years, Cormier had appeared in the third season of Netflix horror anthology series Slasher as Kit Jennings in 2019, as well...
The Independent

Hailey Bieber addresses rumours about ‘stealing’ Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber has denied being “romantically involved” with Justin Bieber during any point of his relationship with Selena Gomez.The Rhode Beauty founder became engaged to Justin in July 2018 and the pair got married just over a year later in September 2019.Their engagement shocked fans of the three stars, as the relationship began less than six months after Justin seemingly rekindled his romance with Gomez. In February 2018, Gomez attended Justin’s father, Jeremy Bieber’s wedding in Jamaica. Gomez also appeared to confirm their romance was back on in March of that year, when she dedicated an Instagram post to...
