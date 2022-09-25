ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls PG Ball says ahead of knee surgery he can’t run, jump

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball said Tuesday he can't run at full speed or jump and still experiences pain in his left knee walking up stairs. Ball spoke ahead of his scheduled surgery in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The team said last week he would undergo an arthroscopic debridement and be re-evaluated in four to six weeks.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Cooks Up New Approach To Attacking New Season

When Media Day kicked off Monday at your Los Angeles Lakers' El Segundo practice facility, UCLA Health Training Center, the big focal points surrounded the longevity of ageless L.A. superstar LeBron James, point guard Russell Westbrook's future with the team or lack thereof, new head coach Darvin Ham, and the team's best offseason acquisition, point guard Patrick Beverley.
Joe Burrow Welcomed Donovan Mitchell to Ohio After Cavs Offseason Trade

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow reached out to Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell after Cleveland traded for the three-time All-Star. “I just said, ‘Welcome to Ohio. If you ever want to come to a game, let me know,'" Burrow said on Tuesday. "He (Mitchell) said the same. We’re going to stay in touch.”
