CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow reached out to Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell after Cleveland traded for the three-time All-Star. “I just said, ‘Welcome to Ohio. If you ever want to come to a game, let me know,'" Burrow said on Tuesday. "He (Mitchell) said the same. We’re going to stay in touch.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO