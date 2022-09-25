ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

247Sports

Vols WR commit '110% Tennessee' after first gameday experience on Rocky Top

Tennessee wide receiver commit Nathan Leacock felt comfortable enough with his relationships on Rocky Top to choose the Vols back on July 22 despite never taking in a game. Leacock took an official visit to Knoxville on June 24 which proved to sell him on the program, but in returning to Knoxville on Saturday for Tennessee’s annual rivalry game against Florida, the four-star receiver is even more confident in his decision despite schools still trying to recruit him.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

LSU Tigers vs. No. 8 Tennessee Vols: Kickoff time set

The LSU Tigers are heading into Week 5 of the college football season at 3-1. Brian Kelly’s squad was one point away from escaping its opening non-conference slate (plus Mississippi State) as an undefeated team. While the Notre Dame legend’s debut campaign has been fun thus far, fans are going to find out a lot about his new program over the next couple of weeks.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee 'twins' Carvin, Spraggins model games after different NFL star guards

Just like players from any other position, no two guards are identical. Tennessee guards Javontez Spraggins and Jerome Carvin spoke to the Knoxville Quarterback Club on Monday, and the 6-foot-5, 321-pound Carvin and 6-foot-4, 325-pound Spraggins looked a bit twin-like when they spoke to the crowd. They stood either side of the man interviewing them for the presentation, just like they stand either side of center Cooper Mays on a play-by-play basis.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Napier explains two-point try decision

Billy Napier couldn’t help but laugh when it came up, sharing that he had been asked more questions about the play than anything else in the two days since his team’s 38-33 defeat at Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville. Following a touchdown run from sophomore running back Montrell...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Josh Heupel
rockytopinsider.com

Hendon Hooker Named National Player Of Week

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is the Walter Camp FBS Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Vols’, 38-33, win over Florida. Hooker was phenomenal in the win, accounting for 80% of Tennessee’s offense as the Vols scored in six of nine offensive possessions. “Hendon played...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Private garden on the Tennessee River open for tours for 1 day

The garden of Sharon J. and Joe Pryse, the founders of The Trust Company of Tennessee, will be open for tours as a part of The Garden Conservancy’s “Open Days” initiative across the country. This is the chance for gardeners throughout Knoxville and Tennessee is see a garden designed by the late Ryan Gainey.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Car recovered off steep embankment in Wears Valley

Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a crash on Sunday afternoon that left one driver injured and a power pole down in Knoxville. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was questioned. Burned body found on Watauga Avenue, Knoxville police investigating. Updated: 5 hours ago. The woman...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Don’t throw that out! Take it here

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and other hazardous materials that shouldn’t be thrown out in the trash can be safely disposed of in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is offering the following drop-off...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Woman indicted in 2020 fatal crash on Chapman Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Maryville woman who authorities say lied about her role in a fatal 2020 crash on Chapman Highway faces a vehicular homicide charge. A Knox County grand jury indicted Heather Hembree, 42, on Thursday. She's accused of killing Steven Michael Stolte, 48, of Sevierville. Hembree has...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KPD: Woman's burned body found in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman's burned body was found on a property in North Knoxville late Saturday night, according to Knoxville Police. Officers and Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to the call near the corner of Bruhin Road and Watauga Avenue just after 10 p.m. for a reported tire fire.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Police identify Knoxville man hit, killed by car

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a shooting sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning, a release from the department stated. Man charged after exposing himself to children at playground, report says. Updated: 1 hour ago. A Knoxville man was arrested Saturday after exposing himself to children...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

