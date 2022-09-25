Read full article on original website
This Weekend: Gainesville FunMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement CommunitiesToni KorazaFlorida State
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.Florida State
Gainesville Improv Guild benefit performance for Ukraine orphans.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Vols WR commit '110% Tennessee' after first gameday experience on Rocky Top
Tennessee wide receiver commit Nathan Leacock felt comfortable enough with his relationships on Rocky Top to choose the Vols back on July 22 despite never taking in a game. Leacock took an official visit to Knoxville on June 24 which proved to sell him on the program, but in returning to Knoxville on Saturday for Tennessee’s annual rivalry game against Florida, the four-star receiver is even more confident in his decision despite schools still trying to recruit him.
saturdaydownsouth.com
First and 10: Tennessee has been 'back' before. But this time, it's different
We’ve been here before, you know. Shouting paradigm change from the rooftops, and soaking in the glory of vanquishing the tormentor. Now that Tennessee has proven it can once again beat Florida, what’s ahead for a program that 2 years ago was given up for dead?. “This was...
LSU Tigers vs. No. 8 Tennessee Vols: Kickoff time set
The LSU Tigers are heading into Week 5 of the college football season at 3-1. Brian Kelly’s squad was one point away from escaping its opening non-conference slate (plus Mississippi State) as an undefeated team. While the Notre Dame legend’s debut campaign has been fun thus far, fans are going to find out a lot about his new program over the next couple of weeks.
Tim Banks: Florida game magical atmosphere for Vols' players, recruits
Before taking a series of goodnatured-but-pointed questions about the struggles his group had for most of Tennessee’s 38-33 win over Florida, Vols defensive coordinator Tim Banks began his opening statement to the Knoxville Quarterback Club by asking how many people in the room were at the game. Naturally, a...
Just In: Kick Time, TV Station Set for No.8 Tennessee-LSU
No.8 Tennessee (4-0,1-0) is set to travel to Baton Rouge in twelve days for a battle on the bayou against LSU (3-1, 1-0), and the kick time and TV station has been announced. The Vols and Tigers will play at 11 am central time on ESPN. Tennessee is off to its best start since 2016, and the ...
Tennessee 'twins' Carvin, Spraggins model games after different NFL star guards
Just like players from any other position, no two guards are identical. Tennessee guards Javontez Spraggins and Jerome Carvin spoke to the Knoxville Quarterback Club on Monday, and the 6-foot-5, 321-pound Carvin and 6-foot-4, 325-pound Spraggins looked a bit twin-like when they spoke to the crowd. They stood either side of the man interviewing them for the presentation, just like they stand either side of center Cooper Mays on a play-by-play basis.
Napier explains two-point try decision
Billy Napier couldn’t help but laugh when it came up, sharing that he had been asked more questions about the play than anything else in the two days since his team’s 38-33 defeat at Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville. Following a touchdown run from sophomore running back Montrell...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit praises Tennessee fans for outstanding showing at College GameDay
Kirk Herbstreit praised Tennessee’s passionate fans following ESPN’s College Gameday stop in Knoxville. The show went to Knoxville before the historic rivalry between Tennessee and Florida, which the Vols won 38-33 for the first time since 2016. Herbstreit has been with College Gameday since 1996 and has been...
Vols 'Set the Bar High' For Coveted OL Vysen Lang on Official Visit
Pike Road (Ala.) offensive lineman Vysen Lang is among the nation's top offensive line prospects, and he made his way to Knoxville over the weekend for his first official visit of the recruiting cycle. Lang details the trip with Volunteer Country. Lang started the official visit on Friday by ...
rockytopinsider.com
Hendon Hooker Named National Player Of Week
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is the Walter Camp FBS Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Vols’, 38-33, win over Florida. Hooker was phenomenal in the win, accounting for 80% of Tennessee’s offense as the Vols scored in six of nine offensive possessions. “Hendon played...
GoVols247 weekly recruiting chat transcript
Get the latest on Tennessee football recruiting in GoVols247's weekly chat with recruiting editor Ryan Callahan.
Tuesday practice notes and observations
The Gators held their first practice of preseason camp on Tuesday. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Private garden on the Tennessee River open for tours for 1 day
The garden of Sharon J. and Joe Pryse, the founders of The Trust Company of Tennessee, will be open for tours as a part of The Garden Conservancy’s “Open Days” initiative across the country. This is the chance for gardeners throughout Knoxville and Tennessee is see a garden designed by the late Ryan Gainey.
wvlt.tv
Car recovered off steep embankment in Wears Valley
Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a crash on Sunday afternoon that left one driver injured and a power pole down in Knoxville. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was questioned. Burned body found on Watauga Avenue, Knoxville police investigating. Updated: 5 hours ago. The woman...
wvlt.tv
Don’t throw that out! Take it here
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and other hazardous materials that shouldn’t be thrown out in the trash can be safely disposed of in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is offering the following drop-off...
Report: 2 injured, 2 arrested after shooting at Knoxville night club
An investigation is underway after an early Sunday shooting at an Alcoa Highway Latin dance club El Pulpo Loco that resulted in the injury of two people and the arrest of two teens, according to Knoxville Police.
Woman indicted in 2020 fatal crash on Chapman Highway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Maryville woman who authorities say lied about her role in a fatal 2020 crash on Chapman Highway faces a vehicular homicide charge. A Knox County grand jury indicted Heather Hembree, 42, on Thursday. She's accused of killing Steven Michael Stolte, 48, of Sevierville. Hembree has...
KPD: Woman's burned body found in North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman's burned body was found on a property in North Knoxville late Saturday night, according to Knoxville Police. Officers and Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to the call near the corner of Bruhin Road and Watauga Avenue just after 10 p.m. for a reported tire fire.
wvlt.tv
Police identify Knoxville man hit, killed by car
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a shooting sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning, a release from the department stated. Man charged after exposing himself to children at playground, report says. Updated: 1 hour ago. A Knoxville man was arrested Saturday after exposing himself to children...
Suspect in custody after threat at Powell school
A school in Powell was placed on lockdown after receiving a threat Monday afternoon, according to Knox County Sheriff's Office Communications Director Kimberly Glenn.
