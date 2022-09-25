ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rodgers had 1 complaint after Packers’ win over Bucs

Aaron Rodgers was pleased to get a big road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but there is one thing he was not happy about. Rodgers spoke with FOX’s Tom Rinaldi after his Green Bay Packers escaped with a 14-12 win over the Bucs. Rinaldi asked Rodgers what the quarterback said to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur at the end of the game.
Green Bay gets financial support for NFL Draft host city bid

It's the 3rd fatal crash in a week where the morning sun might have been a factor. 50-50 Factory Outlet stores closing with "heads up high" The owner is closing all 4 party goods and novelty stores around the state. Employees plan a last hurrah with the customers.
Officials submit another bid for Green Bay to host the NFL draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Interwoven into Green Bay’s identity are the Green Bay Packers, a football team that traces its roots to the NFL’s early years. “The NFL is very interested in bringing a draft here. The Packers organization and the tradition and history here. It’s a fantastic story to tell,” Brad Toll, executive director and chief executive officer of Discover Green Bay, said.
David Bakhtiari stat from Packers’ Week 3 win proves he’s fully back after long injury absence

The Green Bay Packers were delighted to welcome David Bakhtiari back into the fold on Sunday after his lengthy injury absence. Bakhtiari, who had played in just one regular season game since sustaining an injury during the 2020 season, didn’t look like he’d missed a beat during his emphatic return to action. In fact, Pro Football Focus rated Bakhtiari as the highest-graded pass-blocking offensive lineman for the Packers in Week 3, per Brandon Carwile.
Gamblers Mike Leone era begins

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new era begins for the Green Bay Gamblers. The Mike Leone era. The new head coach took over this offseason for a team that finished last in the USHL’s Eastern Conference last season. The Gamblers have their home opener against Fargo on Friday...
Green Bay Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Win Over Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur likes how his team responded to adversity in a big win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Locations — Green Bay's defense and wide receivers helped to hold off Tampa Bay 14-12 on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers and Co. are still working out the kinks....
