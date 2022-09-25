Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers had 1 complaint after Packers’ win over Bucs
Aaron Rodgers was pleased to get a big road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but there is one thing he was not happy about. Rodgers spoke with FOX’s Tom Rinaldi after his Green Bay Packers escaped with a 14-12 win over the Bucs. Rinaldi asked Rodgers what the quarterback said to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur at the end of the game.
Three Reasons to Worry After Packers’ Victory Over Buccaneers
The Green Bay Packers earned a big-time victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Here are three trouble spots as we turn the page to next week vs. the New England Patriots.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay gets financial support for NFL Draft host city bid
It's the 3rd fatal crash in a week where the morning sun might have been a factor. 50-50 Factory Outlet stores closing with "heads up high" The owner is closing all 4 party goods and novelty stores around the state. Employees plan a last hurrah with the customers.
WBAY Green Bay
Officials submit another bid for Green Bay to host the NFL draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Interwoven into Green Bay’s identity are the Green Bay Packers, a football team that traces its roots to the NFL’s early years. “The NFL is very interested in bringing a draft here. The Packers organization and the tradition and history here. It’s a fantastic story to tell,” Brad Toll, executive director and chief executive officer of Discover Green Bay, said.
Yardbarker
David Bakhtiari stat from Packers’ Week 3 win proves he’s fully back after long injury absence
The Green Bay Packers were delighted to welcome David Bakhtiari back into the fold on Sunday after his lengthy injury absence. Bakhtiari, who had played in just one regular season game since sustaining an injury during the 2020 season, didn’t look like he’d missed a beat during his emphatic return to action. In fact, Pro Football Focus rated Bakhtiari as the highest-graded pass-blocking offensive lineman for the Packers in Week 3, per Brandon Carwile.
Packers inactives: Who's in, who's out for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers?
The Green Bay Packers will have All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari active on Sunday in Tampa Bay for just the second time since his injury at the end of the 2020 season. After missing the first two games of this year, Bakhtiari is officially active for Week 3. The Packers...
WBAY Green Bay
Gamblers Mike Leone era begins
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new era begins for the Green Bay Gamblers. The Mike Leone era. The new head coach took over this offseason for a team that finished last in the USHL’s Eastern Conference last season. The Gamblers have their home opener against Fargo on Friday...
thecheyennepost.com
Green Bay Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Win Over Buccaneers
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur likes how his team responded to adversity in a big win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Locations — Green Bay's defense and wide receivers helped to hold off Tampa Bay 14-12 on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers and Co. are still working out the kinks....
ESPN
Rodgers vs. Brady matchup fizzled, but Packers found other ways to win
TAMPA, Fla. -- Nobody sounded like big fans of the way Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur worked All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari back into the lineup. But it worked. No one said the way their offense operated was good enough. Yet rookie receiver Romeo Doubs found a way to break out.
RECAP: Tampa Bay falls to Green Bay, 14-12, following struggles on offense.
The Buccaneers are no longer undefeated after continued struggles on offense.
Yanks clinch AL East as Judge stalls; Cards claim NL Central
Aaron Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris' American League record, as the New York Yankees clinched the AL East title by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 Tuesday night.
MLB・
