Charlotte, NC

WSOC-TV

Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Business
WBTV

Local group headed to Florida for relief efforts

Some people will experience some traffic when coming out of the Charlotte Douglas International Airport as Hurricane Ian approaches. WBTV's Lowell Rose talked to experts including our Chief meteorologist about threat of flooding in our area. Pink Cupcake Walk and Taste of Charlotte postponed a week. Updated: 4 hours ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Preparing flood zones as Hurricane Ian approaches

Some people will experience some traffic when coming out of the Charlotte Douglas International Airport as Hurricane Ian approaches. Curtis Drafton and his nonprofit, US Veterans Hall of Fame, have been assisting with rescue and relief efforts for years. Pink Cupcake Walk and Taste of Charlotte postponed a week. Updated:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Groundbreaking happening Tuesday for new Carolinas Aviation Museum

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Tuesday is a big day for the Carolinas Aviation Museum, as officials will break ground on a new facility. The museum, which houses the plane that Captain Sully Sullenberger safely ditched into the Hudson River, closed back in 2019. That famous plane was moved to storage.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Hurricane Ian nears Fla. landfall; Charlotte organization ready to help

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As Hurricane Ian sets its mark on Florida’s Gulf Coast, a local veteran and his non-profit are standing by to help. Curtis Drafton and the US Veterans Hall of Fame are no strangers to helping hurricane victims. His first trip to a storm-ravaged area was 2005 after Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans.
CHARLOTTE, NC
#Presidents Cup#Business Industry#Linus Business#Paschal Events#American Furniture Rental#Quail Hollow Club
power98fm.com

North Carolina Apple Picking Spot One of the Best in the Country

As we embrace the fall season, we get into all of the fall activities. From pumpkin patches to apple picking, this is the season to get out and enjoy. Personally, I have never been apple picking but it does sound like a cool activity to give a try this year. Plus, since I am in North Carolina I can enjoy one of the best in the country.
CHARLOTTE, NC
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Charlotte NC

Charlotte’s rich and intriguing history dates back to the late 18th century. This city was named after Queen Charlotte when it was incorporated in 1768. Residents expelled the British General Cornwallis during the Revolutionary War and, less than a decade later, declared their independence from England. During the Civil War era, a significant number of North Carolina residents fought for the Confederacy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

What Does M&M Stand For?

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Most people aren’t sure of what M&M stands for. But now people are learning that the two M’s actually stand for the names of the two men who created the candy– Mars and Murrie. Lots of people thought the M’s represented the mmmm sound that describes how delicious the chocolate candy is.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Why are fewer people buying convertibles?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why are fewer people buying convertibles?. Sales of traditional drop-tops and roadsters have plummeted in the US to less than 100,000 vehicles annually. That's down from over 300,000 back in 2006. A century ago, nearly all cars were open-aired or convertibles and a hardtop was a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Benefits of B12 Shots

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — B12 injections have become increasingly popular and for good reason... B12 deficiency is widespread. Dr. Jonathan Leake, co-owner of Hydrate Medical, joined Charlotte Today to talk more about B12 and it's benefits. Some of the signs or symptoms that you may be B12 deficient are:. Rapid...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Mecklenburg County preparing for flooding ahead of Hurricane Ian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte and Piedmont regions are not immune from potential flooding Ian could bring later this week. Mecklenburg County is checking out flood-prone areas ahead of the storm. John Wendel, the Senior Communications Specialist for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services said, “anytime you have a tropical system...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Duke Energy puts its stamp on new office tower in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy Corp. says all major exterior work on its 40-story soon-to-be headquarters is complete with the installation of its corporate logo on the north and south sides of the building. In the next couple of months, the company will be testing the exterior lighting that will...
CHARLOTTE, NC

