Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So ManyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Concord, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenGastonia, NC
History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLTTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Best Restaurants at Charlotte Douglas International AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Fun Arcade and Pizza Place in Belmont, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
WBTV
Charlotte’s EpiCentre is finally moving forward with a new name and vision
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The EpiCentre, located in the heart of Uptown Charlotte, has recently been one of the focal points for redevelopment in a rapidly growing and changing Queen City. However, moving forward with any plans for redevelopment has not been easy. The 302,324 square-foot site’s future has been...
qcitymetro.com
Public relations professional Denada Jackson leaves city government for private-sector job
After seven years with the city of Charlotte, public relations specialist Denada Jackson is moving on, taking a new role as senior advisor at NP Strategy, a public relations firm based in Columbia. Jackson is a Charlotte native, HBCU graduate and is active in the community. She holds a journalism...
WSOC-TV
Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Volunteer helped keep Presidents Cup safe and enjoyable for thousands of golf fans
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of golf fans from across the globe descended on the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte this past week for the 2022 Presidents Cup. After a four-day, match-play event, the United States team defeated the International team, winning the Presidents Cup. With so many people attending,...
WBTV
Local group headed to Florida for relief efforts
Some people will experience some traffic when coming out of the Charlotte Douglas International Airport as Hurricane Ian approaches. WBTV's Lowell Rose talked to experts including our Chief meteorologist about threat of flooding in our area. Pink Cupcake Walk and Taste of Charlotte postponed a week. Updated: 4 hours ago.
WBTV
Preparing flood zones as Hurricane Ian approaches
Some people will experience some traffic when coming out of the Charlotte Douglas International Airport as Hurricane Ian approaches. Curtis Drafton and his nonprofit, US Veterans Hall of Fame, have been assisting with rescue and relief efforts for years. Pink Cupcake Walk and Taste of Charlotte postponed a week. Updated:...
WBTV
Groundbreaking happening Tuesday for new Carolinas Aviation Museum
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Tuesday is a big day for the Carolinas Aviation Museum, as officials will break ground on a new facility. The museum, which houses the plane that Captain Sully Sullenberger safely ditched into the Hudson River, closed back in 2019. That famous plane was moved to storage.
WBTV
Hurricane Ian nears Fla. landfall; Charlotte organization ready to help
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As Hurricane Ian sets its mark on Florida’s Gulf Coast, a local veteran and his non-profit are standing by to help. Curtis Drafton and the US Veterans Hall of Fame are no strangers to helping hurricane victims. His first trip to a storm-ravaged area was 2005 after Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans.
power98fm.com
North Carolina Apple Picking Spot One of the Best in the Country
As we embrace the fall season, we get into all of the fall activities. From pumpkin patches to apple picking, this is the season to get out and enjoy. Personally, I have never been apple picking but it does sound like a cool activity to give a try this year. Plus, since I am in North Carolina I can enjoy one of the best in the country.
WMAZ
Woman rushed to the hospital on her wedding day gets a special ceremony at NC hospital
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's the day most girls dream about as a child, your wedding day. For Ashley Haas, her wedding date was especially meaningful. You see, Haas was set to get married on Aug.15, which is her father's birthday and the anniversary of her grandfather's passing. Novant Health...
WBTV
Pink Cupcake Walk, Taste of Charlotte postponed due to expected impacts from Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the first time in event history, the Taste of Charlotte and the Pink Cupcake Walk are being rescheduled due to expected inclement weather this weekend from Hurricane Ian. According to organizers, Taste of Charlotte will now be held from Oct. 7 through Oct. 9 and...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Charlotte NC
Charlotte’s rich and intriguing history dates back to the late 18th century. This city was named after Queen Charlotte when it was incorporated in 1768. Residents expelled the British General Cornwallis during the Revolutionary War and, less than a decade later, declared their independence from England. During the Civil War era, a significant number of North Carolina residents fought for the Confederacy.
wccbcharlotte.com
What Does M&M Stand For?
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Most people aren’t sure of what M&M stands for. But now people are learning that the two M’s actually stand for the names of the two men who created the candy– Mars and Murrie. Lots of people thought the M’s represented the mmmm sound that describes how delicious the chocolate candy is.
Why are fewer people buying convertibles?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why are fewer people buying convertibles?. Sales of traditional drop-tops and roadsters have plummeted in the US to less than 100,000 vehicles annually. That's down from over 300,000 back in 2006. A century ago, nearly all cars were open-aired or convertibles and a hardtop was a...
Company behind popular South End brewery buys $7.3M of land in North End
CHARLOTTE — The company behind a popular South End brewery, cafe and taphouse has bought property in North End, according to Mark Middlesworth, the owner of event and production company Extravaganza. The Charlotte Observer first reported the sale along North Tryon Street. The Durban Group, which is behind The...
WCNC
Benefits of B12 Shots
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — B12 injections have become increasingly popular and for good reason... B12 deficiency is widespread. Dr. Jonathan Leake, co-owner of Hydrate Medical, joined Charlotte Today to talk more about B12 and it's benefits. Some of the signs or symptoms that you may be B12 deficient are:. Rapid...
WBTV
Mecklenburg County preparing for flooding ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte and Piedmont regions are not immune from potential flooding Ian could bring later this week. Mecklenburg County is checking out flood-prone areas ahead of the storm. John Wendel, the Senior Communications Specialist for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services said, “anytime you have a tropical system...
Columbus McKinnon moving headquarters to Charlotte from New York
CHARLOTTE — Columbus McKinnon Corp. is moving its headquarters to Charlotte from the Buffalo area of New York within the next 18 months and will look to grow its local headcount. The move will include CEO David Wilson and the company’s other top three executive leaders. Eric Bormann,...
WSOC Charlotte
Duke Energy puts its stamp on new office tower in uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy Corp. says all major exterior work on its 40-story soon-to-be headquarters is complete with the installation of its corporate logo on the north and south sides of the building. In the next couple of months, the company will be testing the exterior lighting that will...
Permit submitted for Texas-based Whataburger In Charlotte
A permit has been submitted for a Charlotte Whataburger, a wildly popular burger joint located mainly in Texas, city records show.
