Provo, UT

BYU gets a key DL back, but will still be shorthanded on offense against Wyoming

By Jay Drew
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=046v8D_0i9E2YxI00
BYU defensive lineman Tyler Batty joins with his teammates in singing to the fans as they leave the field after losing to UAB in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana, on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU planned to welcome a key part of its defense back against Wyoming on Saturday night.

Defensive end Tyler Batty, who was not available to play last week against Oregon due to an abdominal strain, was penciled in to start for the Cougars at his outside end spot.

However, fellow defensive lineman Earl Tuioti-Mariner did not suit up for the second-straight week with an undisclosed injury. Another defensive lineman in the rotation, Gabe Summers, also did not suit up, and same went for linebacker Max Tooley.

“We knew this was going to be a game-time decision (with Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney). We hope they check all the boxes that our medical team is looking for, and that they will be able to participate (soon).” — BYU coach Kalani Sitake.

BYU’s secondary is also shorthanded.

Cornerback Kaleb Hayes, who suffered concussion-like symptoms in the first half of last Saturday’s 41-20 loss to No. 25 Oregon, did not dress for the game and is unavailable to play. Vanderbilt transfer Gabe Jeudy-Lally started in Hayes’ spot.

Senior receiver Gunner Romney will also be held out, BYU Sports Nation reported an hour before kickoff; at the same time, the station reported that receiver Puka Nacua would be a game-time decision.

Romney and Nacua went through pre-warmups; Romney did not dress for the game, however.

“We knew this was going to be a game-time decision (with Nacua and Romney),” coach Kalani Sitake told the BYU Radio Network before the game. “We hope they check all the boxes that our medical team is looking for, and that they will be able to participate.”

Tuesday, news broke that backup tight end Dallin Holker has left the program and plans to enter the transfer portal later this fall.

“We love Dallin for all the things he’s done for our program,” Sitake said. “We wish him the best in his future career.”

