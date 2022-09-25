ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Royal Expert Fears Prince Harry’s Memoir Could Cause ‘Ripple Effect’ and Derail Progress of Healing Relationships With Royal Family

By Wendy Michaels
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

A royal expert is concerned that the release of Prince Harry ’s memoir could undo some of the healing that has happened with the royal family. The commentator discussed how Harry’s upcoming book “can have a ripple effect” though it’s uncertain if the memoir will paint the royal family in a negative light.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h7syy_0i9E2I4u00
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry may have made steps toward healing his relationship with Prince William

Prince Harry’s memoir is scheduled for release later this year, but will his book disrupt the progress that was made in healing relationships with his family when they reconnected recently?

Royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti shared his concerns about Harry’s upcoming book, telling Express it could cause a “ripple effect.”

Harry and Meghan Markle joined Prince William and Kate Middleton for a walkabout at Windsor Castle after the queen’s death, leading many royal watchers to believe the rift between the brothers was on the mend.

Sacerdoti weighed in on whether Harry and Meghan are on better terms with William and Kate now and if book rewrites are possible. “I sincerely doubt it because we’re expecting the publication of Harry’s book, which will be already done and dusted so to do rewrites at this stage seems a tall order,” he said.

Prince Harry’s memoir content is still ‘unknown’

The royal expert shared how the book could perhaps “be delayed a bit” and mentioned the unknowns involved.

The commentator explained, “When we talk about known unknowns and unknown unknowns, I think the book is an unknown unknown, because we know it’s coming but we don’t have any idea what’s in it.”

He continued, “And all reports have said that the palace hasn’t had a copy or seen any manuscript or had any idea of what’s in it. I can’t corroborate that but if that’s true, it will be something that they will be concerned about, as long as it’s not been published yet.”

Royal expert discussed potential ‘ripple effect’ of Harry’s book

Sacerdoti cautioned that Harry should be “sensitive” in what he covers in his memoir to avoid overly critical content.

“He has a right to write his memoir, but like everybody, you need to think about the effect your work might have,” the expert noted.

Sacerdoti continued, “Memoirs are often complicated for anyone, especially for families. So anyone that writes a memoir and talks about their family , even if they don’t think they’re being critical, may say something which is read as critical and can have a ripple effect.”

The commentator shared how a “ripple effect” could potentially extend beyond Harry’s family. “When your family is the royal family that ripple effect cannot just be personal and familial in its effect, it can be much greater — it could be constitutional or historical,” Sacerdoti said. “And so I think that it will be one to watch.”

Sacerdoti also weighed in on whether publishers would make any changes to the book. “I can’t help but think that the publishers who paid so much for the book won’t be happy to remove any explosive sections that they were relying on for sales just because of what’s happened now,” he said. “If those things exist in the book, and it’s a big if, Harry may regret that now.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle ‘Looked Like a Sad and Desperate Puppy’ When Kate Middleton ‘Refused’ to Make Eye Contact During Recent Appearance, Expert Says

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

Interviewer says Meghan Markle told her to transcribe 'guttural sounds' that she was making during sit down chat

Meghan Markle told an interviewer to transcribe the 'guttural sounds' she was making during her sit down chat for a magazine article that was published today. Features writer Allison P Davis revealed that she was struck by the Duchess of Sussex acting like a 'reality TV producer' when profiling her for a Fall Fashion issue of The Cut - part of New York magazine.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
The List

New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle

The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Why Meghan Markle Stood ‘Slightly Away’ From Princess Kate During Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: A Guide to Her Body Language

Mourning in her own way. Meghan Markle appeared to keep her distance from Princess Kate and her children while paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, opted to stand “slightly away” from the Princess of Wales, 40, and her eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Memoirs#Uk
Fox News

Meghan Markle, the ‘difficult' Duchess, complained about ‘not getting paid’ for royal tour, book claims

After Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the reconciliation between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the royal family remain uncertain. Before "Megxit," royal insiders revealed that the Duchess of Sussex showed negative behavior towards the staff and even allegedly forced Prince Harry to put out a statement confirming they were an item, according to an explosive excerpt in the book "In Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown" by Valentine Low.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Queen 'knew she wasn't going to come back' from Balmoral and 'wanted to pass there because she could actually leave her crown at the gates' and just be a 'mother, grandmother and great-grandmother', claims royal expert

The Queen 'knew she wasn't going to come back and wanted to pass at Balmoral because she could actually leave her crown at the gates and be a different role', a royal expert has claimed. Vanity Fair's royal correspondent Katie Nicholl appeared on the BBC today ahead of the service...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kate Middleton’s Net Worth Includes What She Inherited From the Queen—Here’s How Much She Makes With William

Since she became the Princess of Wales, there’s been interest in Kate Middleton’s net worth and how much she and Prince William make now that they’re the next couple in line for the British throne. Kate—whose full name is Catherine Elizabeth Middleton—is the wife of Prince William, the Prince of Wales and the heir apparent to the British throne. As William’s wife, Kate is the Princess of Wales and the next Queen Consort. Kate and William married in 2011 and share three children together: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. William and Kate became the Prince and Princess of Wales...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the UK for the Queen's funeral with their grandmother Doria Ragland after having spent more than a week apart, royal expert claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life

Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said.In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

192K+
Followers
115K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy