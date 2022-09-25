Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aurora sends shoplifters to jailDavid HeitzAurora, CO
October means the Pumpkin weigh-off and the 50th annual Art & Pumpkin Festival in Half Moon Bay, Ca is almost HereJames PatrickHalf Moon Bay, CA
How to Find Best Restaurants in SF Bay Area (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
Famous Fresh Udon Restaurant in Los Angeles - Marugame UdonDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Related
Yardbarker
49ers-Broncos: Kyle Shanahan takes blame for Jimmy Garoppolo's safety
What exactly happened on the play where quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of the end zone for a safety in the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night? The explanations following the game were somewhat vague, but one thing that was apparent was head coach Kyle Shanahan taking the blame on his shoulders for how the play unfolded.
The 49ers Nearly Traded Jimmy Garoppolo to the Washington Commanders for Two Picks
This report makes you wonder a couple things.
Dan Orlovsky Reacts to Jimmy Garoppolo’s Safety vs. Broncos
The ESPN analyst felt a sense of redemption after an unfortunate play by the 49ers quarterback on Sunday night.
NBC Sports
Commanders called 49ers about Garoppolo, preferred Wentz
Had history gone a bit differently, Washington’s QB1 this season might not have been Carson Wentz. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Commanders had a deal in place with the San Francisco 49ers this past offseason that would’ve sent veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back to Washington. However, once Garoppolo decided to have surgery on his ailing shoulder, the trade fell apart.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broncos edge Niners 11-10 in prime time
Melvin Gordon atoned for two fumbles with a late 1-yard touchdown run and safety Kareem Jackson recovered Jeff Wilson Jr.'s fumble with 1:05 left to preserve the Denver Broncos' 11-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.Russell Wilson and the Broncos (2-1) won despite going three-and-out nine times. Their only sustained drive was a 12-play, 80-yarder that included a 12-yard scramble by Wilson.Gordon capped it with a 1-yard run with 4:10 remaining, but Wilson's 2-point pass was batted down, leaving the Broncos clinging to a one-point lead.Jimmy Garoppolo, in his first start for the injured Trey Lance, who...
Warriors' Draymond Green says he'll likely be free agent after season
"I don't think it will happen," Draymond Green said of agreeing to an extension before the season.
Yardbarker
Social media roasts Jimmy Garoppolo for Dan Orlovsky-like end zone blunder
If there’s anyone who knows how San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo feels, it’s Dan Orlovsky. The former Detroit Lions QB, who’s now an NFL analyst for ESPN, has been mocked repeatedly for the last 14 years for his lapse in judgment on a third-and-10 play from his own one-yard line against the Minnesota Vikings on October 12, 2008, when he dropped back, rolled out to his right, and ran out of the back of the end zone for a safety.
Forgettable night for Jimmy G in 49ers 11-10 loss to Denver
DENVER — At first, the San Francisco 49ers were actually relieved that Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of his own end zone for a safety.It negated Bradley Chubb's go-ahead pick-6 and left the Niners clinging to a 7-5 lead over the Broncos in the third quarter Sunday night.Ultimately, that misstep came back to haunt the Niners in their 11-10 loss at Denver.It was one of several miscues in Garoppolo's first game in place of injured starter Trey Lance, who broke an ankle in Week 2.The Niners (1-2) gave up four sacks, committed three turnovers and converted just one third down against...
RELATED PEOPLE
49ers offense with Garoppolo falls flat in loss to Broncos
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Seven punts, three turnovers and an inexplicable play when Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of bounds in the end zone for a safety summed up the night for the San Francisco 49ers offense. Now they have to go forward for the next few weeks without perhaps their best offensive player. All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams suffered a high ankle sprain during San Francisco’s 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night and will miss at least a few weeks. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that the injuries typically take four to six weeks to heel, but didn’t rule out an earlier return for Williams.
Yardbarker
Analyst: 49ers offense 'flat' without former OC Mike McDaniel
Mike McDaniel served as the run game coordinator and, more recently, the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers before the Miami Dolphins hired him as their new and current head coach this past winter. While McDaniel has the Dolphins at 3-0 heading into October, the 49ers are at 1-2...
NBC Sports
Stat shows how dominant 49ers' D has been despite 1-2 record
It’s a tale as old as, well, recent memory for the 49ers Faithful. The team’s defense does its part while the offense sputters. And that trend has continued so far this season, as San Francisco’s 1-2 record is hardly indicative of the product defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has put on the field.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: 49ers, Trey Lance, Bears, Lions
According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, 49ers QB Trey Lance is looking at a recovery timeline of 4-6 months after suffering a broken fibula and torn deltoid and syndesmotic ligaments in his ankle. San Francisco remains committed to him for 2023. NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco mentions San Francisco didn’t...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Draymond Green Not Planning On Warriors Contract Extension?
One of the topics of discussion for the Golden State Warriors entering training camp this NBA season is the contract situations of some of their key rotation players. They have some difficult decisions to make when it comes to contract extensions in the coming years. One of the eligible players is Draymond Green.
Comments / 0