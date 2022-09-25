Read full article on original website
Related
Detailed observations on Dariq Whitehead's status
At the Duke basketball preseason media day on Tuesday, freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead gave every indication of a smooth recovery-in-progress from a fracture in his right foot that he suffered and underwent surgery for in late August. All in all, Whitehead's comments and body language seemed ...
Ian powers up to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Forecasters say Hurricane Ian has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s west coast. The. U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said at 5 a.m. Wednesday that Ian now has top sustained winds of 140 mph (220 kph) and is centered about 75 miles (125 kilometers) west-southwest of Naples, Florida. It said Ian is moving north at a forward speed of 10 mph (17 kph).
Comments / 0