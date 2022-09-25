4th Annual Prickly Pear Festival touches on the importance of utilizing native plants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The prickly pear was all the rage over the weekend. A festival that celebrates the plant was held in Albuquerque.

The 4th Annual Prickly Pear Festival was held at the Gutierrez Hubbell House. It featured 40 vendors that all sold prickly pear food, drinks, art, and body products. Cooking demos and a podcast recording were also present.

It’s a big effort to get people to use the fruit more often.

“We wanted to create a space for farmers, ranchers, and food producers to use more native plants, and prickly pear being such an icon of the region, we thought we’d start there,” said an organizer of the event, Will Thomson.

The festival continues into Sunday with workshops on how farmers and gardeners can use native plants in their gardens and landscaping.

