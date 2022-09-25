ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

4th Annual Prickly Pear Festival touches on the importance of utilizing native plants

By Laila Freeman
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14XGr3_0i9E1Rfa00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The prickly pear was all the rage over the weekend. A festival that celebrates the plant was held in Albuquerque.

The 4th Annual Prickly Pear Festival was held at the Gutierrez Hubbell House. It featured 40 vendors that all sold prickly pear food, drinks, art, and body products. Cooking demos and a podcast recording were also present.

It’s a big effort to get people to use the fruit more often.

Retired Bernalillo County fire commander passes away

“We wanted to create a space for farmers, ranchers, and food producers to use more native plants, and prickly pear being such an icon of the region, we thought we’d start there,” said an organizer of the event, Will Thomson.

The festival continues into Sunday with workshops on how farmers and gardeners can use native plants in their gardens and landscaping.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

Related
KRQE News 13

Animal Humane hosts 40th ‘Doggie Dash and Dawdle’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Registration for the Animal Humane of New Mexico’s upcoming Doggie Dash and Dawdle is officially open. The annual event will be held on November 6, at Balloon Fiesta Park. The Doggie Dash and Dawdle features a 5k dash and a 1-mile walk. The event also features a doggie carnival, a beer garden […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Danny Dines: The Southwest Burger at High Point Grill

I’ve heard, from local patrons at Brew Lab 101, that the best place to get a burger is at High Point Grill in Westside Albuquerque. Also, I learned that their chef and owner Mike W. White won Best Chef in Albuquerque for Albuquerque the Magazine in 2019 and 2021. With accolades like this, you know I had to try the grub.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Slide show: Oktoberfest Rio Rancho makes a successful return

Brew Lab 101 Beer & Cider Co. owner Scott Salvas (Garrison Wells/Observer) The Rio Rancho version of Oktoberfest, a local standard that was interrupted by the pandemic, made a triumphant return Saturday. The parking lot at Country Blue Plaza Shopping Center, 3100 Southern Blvd. SE, was full and vendors lined...
RIO RANCHO, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
Deborah Archuleta-Moreno

The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!

What had started as a small gathering of balloon enthusiasts in 1972, has turned out to be one of the largest balloon events in the world, and undisputedly, the most photographed event. The gathering was only 13 balloons, and it was held in the parking lot of Coronado Center Mall in Albuquerque, NM. The following year 13 countries took part in the “First World Hot Air Balloon Championship”. You can say, “the rest is history”, and now hundreds of thousands of people visit the Fiesta and thousands more watch it live.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

“Nuclear After Dark” at the Nuclear museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History is hosting its Nuclear After Dark event September 30. The event is open to all ages and will take place outside at the museum, doors open for Nuclear After Dark at 5:30. The event will feature and outdoor screening of the History Channel’s “Modern Marvels” […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Greek culture celebrated during annual festival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Annual Albuquerque Greek Festival is back for the 47th year. St. George Greek Orthodox Church is hosting its annual Grecian Festival from September 30 through October 2. There will be Greek cuisines made with lamb, pastries like baklava, a coffee house, a tavern, and jewelry.
KRQE News 13

What does it take to be a ‘Zebra’ at the Balloon Fiesta?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the more unique features vital to a successful Balloon Fiesta is the Launch Director. Known affectionately as the “zebras,” you’ll find them scattered throughout the park grounds aiding in the taking off and landing of balloons. Chris Padilla is the assistant chief of launch at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Festival#Localevent#Prickly Pear#Plant#Native Plants#Art#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
Hyperallergic

In Santa Fe, Artists and Retirees Join Hands to Combat Loneliness

SANTA FE, N. Mex. — The Ralph T. Coe Center for the Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico, recently opened its Project Space, a vast warehouse-like annex near its headquarters south of downtown. In alignment with their organizational mission to create awareness, education, and appreciation of Indigenous arts, Bess Murphy, the Coe’s creative director, enlisted two local artists, Eliza Naranjo Morse (Santa Clara Pueblo) and Jamison Chas Banks (Seneca-Cayuga), for its inaugural project. The two artists envisioned a community center, and they invited members of Ventana de Vida, a retirement community a few minutes’ walk from the Coe, to gather at the Project Space regularly to create and talk. Many residents had converted parts of their living quarters into art studios, so they had plenty to contribute and discuss.
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

The experience of attending Balloon Fiesta

Visiting and attending Balloon Fiesta can be a big task. The day usually gets started early — very early. Traffic tends to be slow getting into the park, and parking can fill up quickly. But once you're in the park, you're greeted by thousands of others attending as well...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
rrobserver.com

Corrales rescue thrift shop gets a new lease on life

CORRALES – Nancy Baumgardner shows a visitor through one of the two buildings at 4627 Corrales Road, the one closest to the road, the building with the Secondhand Treasures Thrift Shop signs on the porch. It looks like mostly bare, white walls and brick floors to the visitor, but...
CORRALES, NM
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: 50 years of Balloon Fiesta

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is a spectacle that many people from around the world look forward to every year. As we prepare to celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, we take a look at the history and pageantry of the international event. You can watch the full program in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
FOX 28 Spokane

‘Eco-warrior” and Earth First! co-founder Dave Foreman dies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Dave Foreman, a self-proclaimed eco-warrior who was a prominent member of the radical environmentalism movement and a co-founder of Earth First!, has died. He was 74. The New Mexico-based Rewilding Institute, which Foreman founded as a think tank to develop long-term conservation plans, said on its website that he died peacefully at his home in Albuquerque on Monday. A cause of death wasn’t released, but friends said Foreman had battled a lung illness for months. Foreman helped launch Earth First!, a movement that uses a direct-action approach to draw “attention to the crises facing the natural world,” according to the movement’s website. He also helped launch the “rewilding” movement, which seeks to protect huge expanses of nature for wildlife.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy