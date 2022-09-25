Read full article on original website
Lansing police help elderly man clear tree from yard
When a tree collapsed into an elderly Lansing’s man yard, he got some much-needed help from the Lansing Police Department.
Police bodycams show Michigan State Police trooper punching, knocking out handcuffed Saginaw man
SAGINAW, MI — In March, Saginaw resident Vance D. Martin was pulled over by Michigan State Police troopers after reportedly speeding and running two stop signs. In the following half-hour or so, things would escalate to the point that a trooper repeatedly punched a handcuffed Martin in the face.
WILX-TV
Lansing Police Department rolls out new program to better respond to crises
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No guns, no flashing lights, no uniforms -- Just care. The Lansing police department is implementing a new program to better help serve mental health crises. The program is a collaboration with social workers, police officers and the fire department. Lansing police social work supervisor Jessica...
WILX-TV
Williamston man charged with torture, domestic violence
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - A 41-year-old man from Williamston was charged Tuesday with domestic violence and torture. Christopher Gasper Palazzolo was taken into police custody Monday. Police said it was part of an ongoing investigation by the Williamston Police Department in connection with a suspicious death in May 2021. According...
WILX-TV
2 CATA bus stops to be removed at Frandor Shopping Center
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The two CATA bus stops inside Frandor Shopping Center will be removed, the Lansing Retail Center confirmed Tuesday. According to the Lansing Retail Center, the decision was made to “ensure customer and employee safety.”. The closest bus stop is at the intersection of Clippert Street...
WNEM
Police arrest wrong-way driver on I-475
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are warning drivers to “drive sober or get pulled over” after Flint troopers arrested a wrong-way driver. The driver was traveling southbound on northbound I-475 on Sept. 24 just after midnight. State Police said the 44-year-old man from Haslett was arrested for impaired driving.
Saginaw gas station clerk locks alleged robber in store, who then drew gun, police say
SAGINAW, MI — When an alleged shoplifter returned to a Saginaw party store, a vigilant clerk responded by locking him in the business. The man allegedly escalated matters and drew a gun, and now he’s charged with a life offense. About 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 22-year-old...
Williamston man arrested for torture, of now deceased wife
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – A man from Williamston was in court on Tuesday after being accused of torturing his now deceased wife. Christopher Palazzolo was arrested by Williamston PD and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team. Now, he’s facing charges of torture and domestic violence. The prosecutor says this is a unique case. The charges […]
Michigan couple charged in fatal shooting after months of investigation
DETROIT – A Michigan couple is facing charges in a fatal shooting after nearly four months of investigation led to their recent arrest, authorities said. Akeem Stevens, 34, of Detroit, was fatally shot on May 30 in downtown Detroit. Nearly four months later, Ronald Gaskin Anthony, 27, of Oak...
2 of 3 suspects charged in drive-by that killed toddler
Two of the three people arrested after a Battle Creek 2-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting last week have been formally charged with murder.
WWMT
Teens charged in deadly drive-by shooting of 2-year-old in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two males, including a juvenile were formally arraigned on open murder and weapons charges in the deadly drive-by shooting of a 2-year-old Battle Creek boy last week. Martavon Nelson, 18, and Jaylen Smith, 17, were both charged with one count of open murder and six...
Man to serve at least a decade in prison for fatal Flint Township shooting
FLINT, MI – The man convicted of killing 21-year-old Jacari ‘Cari’ Roberts outside a Flint Township apartment complex in June 2021 was sentenced to prison Tuesday for the crime. Ziare Jauti Thomas appeared before Genesee Circuit Judge F. Kay Behm Tuesday, Sept. 27, and was sentenced to...
wkzo.com
Pontiac murder suspect was on parole out of Clinton County
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI — A 55-year-old Pontiac man is now charged with killing 57-year-old WWJ news anchor Jim Nicolai, known on the air by Jim Matthews. Arthur Williamson was let in to Nicolai’s home between midnight and 6 a.m. Friday and attacked him, his two children, and his girlfriend around noon Friday.
WILX-TV
Ingham County seeks public input on Lake Lansing Road project
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Road Department wants to know what people think about having fewer lanes on a busy road in the name of safety. The project would convert Lake Lansing Road between Abbot and Hagadorn roads from four lanes down to two with a center turn lane. It will also improve the crosswalks at Birch Road Drive and Towar Avenue.
lansingcitypulse.com
Frandor evicts CATA over 'safety concerns' caused by shelters and riders
MONDAY, Sept. 26 — Frandor is kicking out CATA in three weeks because the shopping center’s management says bus shelters and some riders pose “many safety concerns for our customers and employees.”. "Lansing Police are not effectively helping us with vagrancy, public intoxication/open container, aggressive panhandling, public...
Woman shot in Ionia Co. while passing out pamphlets
ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – An 83-year-old anti-abortion activist was shot while passing out pamphlets on Tuesday, September 20. The victim, who chose to remain anonymous, was shot in the back/shoulder while leaving a home after a heated argument, Right to Life Michigan said in a press release. The man accused of shooting her was […]
nbc25news.com
Crash on I-75 splits truck in half
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A crash Monday morning left a truck split in half. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on SB I-75 near the M-54 exit. No word yet on possible injuries. The crash involved two vehciles. Stay tuned in for updates. All lanes are back open.
In new scam, caller tells employee business is under investigation
The Ionia County Sheriff's Office is warning people of a new scam that tells victims their employer is being investigated for taking counterfeit money.
Investigation ongoing after 83-year-old woman shot while passing out pamphlets, prosecutor says
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- Ionia County prosecutors say they are waiting for more information before deciding about charges involving a Sept. 20 shooting of an 83-year-old woman passing out pamphlets. Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler issued a statement Monday, Sept. 26, saying the investigation is ongoing and he has not...
Part of Interstate 94 to reopen Tuesday in Jackson County
The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to reopen the Interstate 94/Michigan Avenue interchange in Jackson at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
