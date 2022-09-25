ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Lansing Police Department rolls out new program to better respond to crises

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No guns, no flashing lights, no uniforms -- Just care. The Lansing police department is implementing a new program to better help serve mental health crises. The program is a collaboration with social workers, police officers and the fire department. Lansing police social work supervisor Jessica...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Williamston man charged with torture, domestic violence

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - A 41-year-old man from Williamston was charged Tuesday with domestic violence and torture. Christopher Gasper Palazzolo was taken into police custody Monday. Police said it was part of an ongoing investigation by the Williamston Police Department in connection with a suspicious death in May 2021. According...
WILLIAMSTON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WILX-TV

2 CATA bus stops to be removed at Frandor Shopping Center

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The two CATA bus stops inside Frandor Shopping Center will be removed, the Lansing Retail Center confirmed Tuesday. According to the Lansing Retail Center, the decision was made to “ensure customer and employee safety.”. The closest bus stop is at the intersection of Clippert Street...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Police arrest wrong-way driver on I-475

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are warning drivers to “drive sober or get pulled over” after Flint troopers arrested a wrong-way driver. The driver was traveling southbound on northbound I-475 on Sept. 24 just after midnight. State Police said the 44-year-old man from Haslett was arrested for impaired driving.
FLINT, MI
WLNS

Williamston man arrested for torture, of now deceased wife

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – A man from Williamston was in court on Tuesday after being accused of torturing his now deceased wife. Christopher Palazzolo was arrested by Williamston PD and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team. Now, he’s facing charges of torture and domestic violence. The prosecutor says this is a unique case. The charges […]
WILLIAMSTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Security Camera#East Lansing Police#Elpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wkzo.com

Pontiac murder suspect was on parole out of Clinton County

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI — A 55-year-old Pontiac man is now charged with killing 57-year-old WWJ news anchor Jim Nicolai, known on the air by Jim Matthews. Arthur Williamson was let in to Nicolai’s home between midnight and 6 a.m. Friday and attacked him, his two children, and his girlfriend around noon Friday.
PONTIAC, MI
WILX-TV

Ingham County seeks public input on Lake Lansing Road project

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Road Department wants to know what people think about having fewer lanes on a busy road in the name of safety. The project would convert Lake Lansing Road between Abbot and Hagadorn roads from four lanes down to two with a center turn lane. It will also improve the crosswalks at Birch Road Drive and Towar Avenue.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Frandor evicts CATA over 'safety concerns' caused by shelters and riders

MONDAY, Sept. 26 — Frandor is kicking out CATA in three weeks because the shopping center’s management says bus shelters and some riders pose “many safety concerns for our customers and employees.”. "Lansing Police are not effectively helping us with vagrancy, public intoxication/open container, aggressive panhandling, public...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Woman shot in Ionia Co. while passing out pamphlets

ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – An 83-year-old anti-abortion activist was shot while passing out pamphlets on Tuesday, September 20. The victim, who chose to remain anonymous, was shot in the back/shoulder while leaving a home after a heated argument, Right to Life Michigan said in a press release. The man accused of shooting her was […]
IONIA COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Crash on I-75 splits truck in half

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A crash Monday morning left a truck split in half. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on SB I-75 near the M-54 exit. No word yet on possible injuries. The crash involved two vehciles. Stay tuned in for updates. All lanes are back open.

Comments / 0

Community Policy