Pry preaching fundamentals after Thursday loss to WVU

By Nick Dugan
 3 days ago

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – The Black Diamond Trophy will remain in Morgantown for at least another year after West Virginia pulled away from Virginia Tech on Thursday night, 33-10.

Despite trailing 13-7 at half, the Hokies used a bend-don’t-break mentality on defense that kept them within striking distance headed into the third quarter. But, the home squad committed mistakes in bunches that cost them dearly.

The Virginia Tech defense allowed 421 total yards, while gaining just 228 themselves. Penalties proved to be among the most costly, as VT committed 15 fouls for 132 yards.

First year head coach, Brent Pry, explained that the team’s response to adversity was lacking in Lane Stadium and that less should be more when it comes to surviving those situations.

“I think we press and kind of get out of sorts and we feel like we have to do things above and beyond,” he said after the game. “We’ve got to stay in the framework and play with fundamentals and technique and be mindful of what we’re doing.”

“Sometimes I look out there and we’re just kind of – it looks like we’re in a panic,” he continued. “We’re not playing together and we’re not playing as one – and we’ve got to coach them through that. We have to fix that.”

Virginia Tech sets its sights on another ACC matchup next Saturday against North Carolina.

Brent Pry
