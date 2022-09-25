Read full article on original website
"I'm not a gold digger." An 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
HPD investigating 2 shootings at 2 separate scenes in Houston that occurred just an hour aparthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murderCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Wants To Know What’s Wrong With Patrick Beverley
Patrick Beverley is always making jokes. LeBron James has a brand-new teammate who is certainly going to interject some energy and accountability into the team. Of course, that man is none other than Patrick Beverley, who is known for being one of the best defensive menaces in the entire NBA.
Los Angeles Lakers To Sign Former Boston Celtics Forward
The Los Angeles Lakers are planning on signing former Boston Celtics forward Matt Ryan to a non-guaranteed contract ahead of the start of training camp.
Phoenix Suns Make A Big Announcement
On Monday, the Phoenix Suns released their 2022-23 "Statement" jerseys.
Knicks giving another chance to player previously banned from NBA for drugs
One young player will be getting his shot at redemption in The Big Apple. The New York Knicks announced Sunday that they have signed guard Jalen Harris to a free-agent contract. The team did not disclose terms of the deal. After spending his 2020-21 rookie year on the Toronto Raptors,...
Los Angeles Lakers Waive A Player
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers waived Fabian White Jr.
Report: Lakers Were Willing to Trade Firsts for Kyrie, Mitchell
Ultimately, it wasn’t enough and they reportedly decided to not trade them for other players.
Russell Westbrook makes strong statement about future with Lakers
Amid the constant noise about his future with the Los Angeles Lakers, Russell Westbrook is stepping up to the microphone himself. Speaking on Sunday with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Westbrook offered a strong statement when asked if he felt wanted by the Lakers. “I don’t need to,” said Westbrook. “I...
Lakers Rumors: San Antonio Has Intriguing Assets For L.A.
The latest on a potential Russell Westbrook-to-Spurs deal.
Denver Nuggets Reportedly Sign 6-Foot-10 Forward
On Monday, Mike Singer of the Denver Post reports that the Denver Nuggets have signed Grant Golden.
Lakers fans can finally agree with LeBron James on something
Los Angeles Lakers fans have been counting down the days until media day so the front office could finally face the music from this offseason. As expected, though, Darvin Ham and Rob Pelinka gave cookie-cutter responses to questions. For starters, Ham and Pelinka preached confidence in the defensive capability of...
A Penny saved: Memphis hoops coach Anfernee Hardaway is spared by NCAA investigation into '$11,500 he gave to recruit James Wiseman in 2017' as the Tigers avoid NCAA tourney ban... but will still face three years' probation
The NCAA's Independent Accountability Resolution Process put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand on Tuesday, but declined to punish Tigers coach Anfernee 'Penny' Hardaway or hand down an NCAA Tournament ban. The IARP issued only its second decision Tuesday, with cases involving Louisiana State, Arizona, Kansas...
Christian Wood Shares Adoration For Rockets Coach Stephen Silas
After two seasons playing for the Houston Rockets, Christian Wood shares adoration for coach Stephen Silas.
Astros reporter Julia Morales reveals how team chooses uniforms each night
One Astros pitcher has a certain uniform request each time he toes the rubber at Minute Maid Park.
Mike Boynton slams NCAA after Memphis punishments
After the NCAA announced punishments against Memphis following an investigation into James Wiseman’s recruitment, comparisons came in about the Oklahoma State situation. That led to a poignant response from Cowboys coach Mike Boynton on Twitter. Following an IARP investigation, Memphis received a $5,000 fine and three years probation for...
Justin Fields on game vs Texans: ‘I played like trash’
The Bears' quarterback was critical of his play after throwing two interceptions and completing just eight passes in a win over the Texans on Sunday.
