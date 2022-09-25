ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Brandon, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Brandon, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Hillsborough County, FL
fox13news.com

FHP: Clearwater man traveling with 2 children arrested for DUI manslaughter following fatal crash

LARGO, Fla. - A Clearwater man is accused of killing a man on a motorcycle while driving under the influence with two young girls in the car. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Francisco Marcelo Felipe was traveling westbound in a pickup truck on Roosevelt Blvd. around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday when troopers say he turned in front of a Largo man driving a Harley-Davidson as he tried to make a left turn onto 62nd Street North.
CLEARWATER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Private Security#Violent Crime#Chevrolet
wfla.com

Pinellas County tells residents to shelter in place

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County officials informed residents that they should shelter in place by midnight Tuesday as Hurricane Ian is set to hit Florida in the coming hours. In a Tuesday afternoon update, Pinellas County government officials said tropical-storm-force winds could arrive by early Wednesday morning,...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Shooting Reported At Chuck E Cheese’s In Brandon, Suspect On The Run

According To QC Media, there have been reports of a shooting at the Chuck E Cheese located in Brandon. Twitter users are reporting that there is heavy police presence. QC media is also telling us that the shooter has fled on foot and may still be in the area. Multiple injuries have been reported. Police are on the scene and the story is still being developed.
BRANDON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10 Tampa Bay

21-year-old motorcyclist injured in road rage crash dies, mother says

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 21-year-old man has died after suffering from multiple injuries during a road rage collision, his mother says. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Joshua Piazza was traveling along Central Avenue in St. Petersburg, when St. Petersburg police said Narciso Rosario and his sister, Solimar Rosario, drove into Piazza after taunting him. Investigators say their white Lincoln Mercury sedan pushed him and his motorcycle into oncoming traffic. He was hit head-on by a truck. Both are charged with attempted second-degree murder.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thegabber.com

Running Lexus Stolen in Gulfport

A man left his Lexus sedan running with the keys ignition while visiting his father’s house in Gulfport earlier this month. “When he came back out, he saw the vehicle traveling north on 54th Street South,” the Gulfport Police Department said. The Sept. 2 theft is the latest...
GULFPORT, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Driver survives after car flips off bridge into Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was able to escape from his car on Friday after it flipped off of Gandy Bridge, landing in the Tampa Bay water. At around 9:30 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol, Pinellas County Fire Rescue and marine units responded to Gandy Bridge, authorities say. Two cars collided when approaching the bridge and one car flipped off the roadway and landed upside down in Tampa Bay.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy