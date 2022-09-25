Read full article on original website
3 men arrested for using saw to cut down, steal traffic lights from poles, deputies say
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Three men in Florida have been charged after attempting to steal traffic lights using a saw, officials said. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, a detective was driving home around 1 a.m. Tuesday when he noticed a suspicious van stopped at an intersection with its headlights turned off.
7 Hernando County students hospitalized after drinking unknown substance, deputies say
Hernando County detectives said they are investigating a situation that left seven students ill after drinking an unknown substance Monday.
Woman fires gun during fight at Florida Chuck E. Cheese, deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident at the Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon on Saturday.
Largo man accused of shaking, nearly throwing 7-month-old
A Largo man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly hit and shook a 7-month-old baby, police said.
TPD chief says burglars, thieves will face harsher charges during emergency
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor held a press conference Tuesday morning to update the public on the City of Tampa's emergency operations that are currently in place as Hurricane Ian approaches the Bay area.
Florida Highway Patrol Seeking Hit And Run Driver Who Crashed Into A New Port Richey Teen
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s help to identify a driver(s) that hit a 14-year-old boy with a pickup truck and fled the scene. According to troopers, a Ford F150, was traveling eastbound along Fargo Drive, on September 18, 2022,
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Man Who Stole iPhone From Winter Haven Store Employee
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – The man in the photo is being sought by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office after he walked out of A&A Overstock in Winter Haven with an iPhone that didn’t belong to him. According to investigators, the crime occurred on September
FHP: Clearwater man traveling with 2 children arrested for DUI manslaughter following fatal crash
LARGO, Fla. - A Clearwater man is accused of killing a man on a motorcycle while driving under the influence with two young girls in the car. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Francisco Marcelo Felipe was traveling westbound in a pickup truck on Roosevelt Blvd. around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday when troopers say he turned in front of a Largo man driving a Harley-Davidson as he tried to make a left turn onto 62nd Street North.
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year-old Largo man was killed in a crash that happened at 9:15 pm on Saturday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a GMC Sierra pickup truck was traveling westbound on Roosevelt Blvd. and at the intersection of 62nd Street North, turned
Pinellas County tells residents to shelter in place
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County officials informed residents that they should shelter in place by midnight Tuesday as Hurricane Ian is set to hit Florida in the coming hours. In a Tuesday afternoon update, Pinellas County government officials said tropical-storm-force winds could arrive by early Wednesday morning,...
Shooting Reported At Chuck E Cheese’s In Brandon, Suspect On The Run
According To QC Media, there have been reports of a shooting at the Chuck E Cheese located in Brandon. Twitter users are reporting that there is heavy police presence. QC media is also telling us that the shooter has fled on foot and may still be in the area. Multiple injuries have been reported. Police are on the scene and the story is still being developed.
1 dead in Sarasota County shooting, deputies say
Sarasota County deputies said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday morning.
Suspect Who Killed Pinellas County Deputy Overnight Now In Custody
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Pinellas County Sheriff Deputy Michael Hartwick was killed by a hit-and-run driver overnight and the suspect is now in custody. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office was seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect, 35-year-old Victor Vazquez-Real, who is believed
21-year-old motorcyclist injured in road rage crash dies, mother says
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 21-year-old man has died after suffering from multiple injuries during a road rage collision, his mother says. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Joshua Piazza was traveling along Central Avenue in St. Petersburg, when St. Petersburg police said Narciso Rosario and his sister, Solimar Rosario, drove into Piazza after taunting him. Investigators say their white Lincoln Mercury sedan pushed him and his motorcycle into oncoming traffic. He was hit head-on by a truck. Both are charged with attempted second-degree murder.
Running Lexus Stolen in Gulfport
A man left his Lexus sedan running with the keys ignition while visiting his father’s house in Gulfport earlier this month. “When he came back out, he saw the vehicle traveling north on 54th Street South,” the Gulfport Police Department said. The Sept. 2 theft is the latest...
Mandatory evacuation issued for Zone A in Hillsborough County
Government officials in the Tampa Bay Area are making preparations for Hurricane Ian as it continues to move toward Florida.
Driver survives after car flips off bridge into Tampa Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was able to escape from his car on Friday after it flipped off of Gandy Bridge, landing in the Tampa Bay water. At around 9:30 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol, Pinellas County Fire Rescue and marine units responded to Gandy Bridge, authorities say. Two cars collided when approaching the bridge and one car flipped off the roadway and landed upside down in Tampa Bay.
Pinellas County issues mandatory evac orders for Zones A, B, & C
ts in zones A, B and C, including all mobile home residents, are recommended beginning immediately. Mandatory evacuations are likely to follow.
Jury finds Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office 90% responsible for teen’s 2014 death after state fair
A verdict has been reached in the wrongful death lawsuit filed after a 14-year-old was kicked out of the Florida State Fair in 2014, and struck by a car while trying to cross I-4.
Jury finds HCSO 90 percent responsible for death of Tampa teen back in 2014
TAMPA, Fla. — A federal jury has found the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office 90 percent responsible for the death of a Tampa teen who was ejected from the Florida State Fair back in 2014. After deliberating, the jury ultimately found the sheriff's office responsible for 90 percent while they...
