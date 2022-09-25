Read full article on original website
DLN local roundup (Sept. 27): Unionvile girls volleyball team remains undefeated
The Unionville High School girls’ volleyball team improved its record to 11-0 with a 3-0 win against Oxford Tuesday, posting scores of 25-13, 25-13, and 25-12. The Longhorns were led by Olivia Harper (23 assists), Delaney McCoy (15 assists), Brianna Miller (11 kills), Maddy Lowe (9 kills), Vivian Geiger (4 kills, 4 blocks) and Ava Van Deusen (4 aces).
Delco Roundup: Sullivan has a killer night in O’Hara’s volleyball win over Lansdale Catholic
Jasmine Sullivan set a Cardinal O’Hara volleyball record for most kills in a three-set match Tuesday. Sullivan accumulated 20 kills, 13 assists and 10 digs in leading the Lions to a 3-0 decision over Lansdale Catholic. The set scores were 25-18, 25-17, 25-12. Maggie Carcillo chipped in with seven...
Second-half goals keep Avon Grove unbeaten in Ches-Mont
WEST GROVE >> Two talented, evenly matched teams usually produce close, low-scoring games that are exciting to watch, but does damage to your nerves. That was the case Tuesday evening at Avon Grove as two of the three unbeaten girls’ soccer teams in the Ches-Mont League faced off against each.
Spring-Ford’s Minter wins PAC boys individual golf title, Fazio takes second
LIMERICK >> Jaden Minter continued his impressive rapid rise through the ranks by winning the Pioneer Athletic Conference Boys Individual Golf Championship Tuesday at Turtle Creek Golf Course. The Spring-Ford senior shot a 1-over 73, two strokes better than Ram teammate and defending champion Luke Fazio. Seven Spring-Ford players were...
Mercury roundup (Sept. 26): Chesshire scores game-winner for Perkiomen Valley girls soccer over Pottsgrove
Pottsgrove 0 0-0 Perkiomen Valley 0 1-1 Saves: PV-0, PG-22 (Ella Smith) Katelyn Dulin scored back-to-back goals in the second quarter and assisted a third goal in the third quarter to give Boyertown a 3-2 win over Upper Perkiomen. Dulin’s first goal was unassisted and Taylor Havrilla helped her put away the second score.
Schaefer’s OT goal gives Lansdale Catholic Senior Day win over Pope John Paul II
LANSDALE >> As the scoring opportunities for both the Lansdale Catholic and Pope John Paul II boys soccer teams continued to come up empty, Matthew Schaefer knew he and the host Crusaders could not let their irritation overwhelm them. “When you see you’re getting a lot of chances and you...
