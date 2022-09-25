ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conestoga, PA

The Unionville High School girls’ volleyball team improved its record to 11-0 with a 3-0 win against Oxford Tuesday, posting scores of 25-13, 25-13, and 25-12. The Longhorns were led by Olivia Harper (23 assists), Delaney McCoy (15 assists), Brianna Miller (11 kills), Maddy Lowe (9 kills), Vivian Geiger (4 kills, 4 blocks) and Ava Van Deusen (4 aces).
WEST GROVE >> Two talented, evenly matched teams usually produce close, low-scoring games that are exciting to watch, but does damage to your nerves. That was the case Tuesday evening at Avon Grove as two of the three unbeaten girls’ soccer teams in the Ches-Mont League faced off against each.
LIMERICK >> Jaden Minter continued his impressive rapid rise through the ranks by winning the Pioneer Athletic Conference Boys Individual Golf Championship Tuesday at Turtle Creek Golf Course. The Spring-Ford senior shot a 1-over 73, two strokes better than Ram teammate and defending champion Luke Fazio. Seven Spring-Ford players were...
