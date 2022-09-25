Read full article on original website
AthlonSports.com
Pittsburgh Steelers Make Official Decision On Starting Quarterback For Week 4
The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a 1-2 start the 2022 season. That's led some to wonder if Mike Tomlin would make a change at quarterback. It doesn't look like that's the plan. The Steelers have released their official Week 4 depth chart. Mitchell Trubisky still tops the quarterback depth...
NFLPA investigating Tua Tagovailoa’s injury, why he was allowed back into Dolphins-Bills
The NFL Player’s Association is launching an investigation into the Miami Dolphins over the handling of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check. The Miami Dolphins remain undefeated through Week 3, as they held on to defeat the Buffalo Bills 21-19 by way of time expiring to prevent a game-winning field goal try by their rivals. But in the game, one of the big stories to follow was the status of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who left in the first half with a head injury. Tagovailoa was shown on camera trying to get up, but stumbling. The thing was, Tagovailoa returned for the second half.
Georgia Tech Football: 3 candidates who could replace Geoff Collins
Georgia Tech football finally pulled the plug on Geoff Collins and here are three candidates to replace him as the Yellow Jackets’ next head coach. It’s not always easy to identify the next great college football head coach and in the case of Georgia Tech football, Geoff Collins wasn’t the guy.
New BetMGM Promo Code for Commanders Fans (Get $1K Free Bet in Week 4)
The Commanders find themselves as short road underdogs in Week 4 against a Cowboys team on short rest, and BetMGM is ready to help you win BIG with a free $1,000 bet to use as you please. $1,000 Free Bet at BetMGM. If you’re looking for a huge payday on...
Detailed observations on Dariq Whitehead's status
At the Duke basketball preseason media day on Tuesday, freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead gave every indication of a smooth recovery-in-progress from a fracture in his right foot that he suffered and underwent surgery for in late August. All in all, Whitehead's comments and body language seemed ...
Xavier Restrepo blog: My progress off foot fracture prior to Texas A&M, my message to Tyler Van Dyke, and where team goes from here
Presented by Gonzalez & Cartwright, our personal injury attorneys. Miami Hurricanes WR Xavier Restrepo will have a weekly blog all season at CaneSport.com. In this edition, Restrepo shares his thoughts coming off the upset loss on Saturday and updates the status of his foot injury. THIS IS MY FIRST MAJOR...
Miami Heat: Bam Adebayo continues to tease with offensive ability
The Miami Heat are tipping off training camp, like every other NBA team and in every other year before an NBA season. That’s a custom, a standard. What has also become custom, it seems, is Bam Adebayo teasing fans and the Miami Heat alike with his offensive ability in the preseason days, only to show only mere increments of it all during the regular season.
