NFLPA investigating Tua Tagovailoa’s injury, why he was allowed back into Dolphins-Bills

The NFL Player’s Association is launching an investigation into the Miami Dolphins over the handling of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check. The Miami Dolphins remain undefeated through Week 3, as they held on to defeat the Buffalo Bills 21-19 by way of time expiring to prevent a game-winning field goal try by their rivals. But in the game, one of the big stories to follow was the status of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who left in the first half with a head injury. Tagovailoa was shown on camera trying to get up, but stumbling. The thing was, Tagovailoa returned for the second half.
Detailed observations on Dariq Whitehead's status

At the Duke basketball preseason media day on Tuesday, freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead gave every indication of a smooth recovery-in-progress from a fracture in his right foot that he suffered and underwent surgery for in late August. All in all, Whitehead's comments and body language seemed ...
Miami Heat: Bam Adebayo continues to tease with offensive ability

The Miami Heat are tipping off training camp, like every other NBA team and in every other year before an NBA season. That’s a custom, a standard. What has also become custom, it seems, is Bam Adebayo teasing fans and the Miami Heat alike with his offensive ability in the preseason days, only to show only mere increments of it all during the regular season.
