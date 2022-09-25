Read full article on original website
yourdailylocal.com
YDL Sports Network/D9and10Sports to Broadcast Sheffield at Youngsville Volleyball Monday
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will broadcast the Sheffield at Youngsville volleyball match on Monday, Sept. 26. Andy Close will have the call of the action from Youngsville High School. Match time will be between 7 and 7:30 p.m. depending on the length of the junior varsity...
yourdailylocal.com
Sheffield Volleyball Sweeps County Foe Youngsville
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Sheffield went to county rival Youngsville and came away with a 3-0 win, 25-18, 25-13, 26-24. Kassidy Orinko had nine kills, nine digs, and four blocks as Sheffield earned a 3-0 (25-18, 25-13, 26-24) win over Youngsville. Rewatch the match. Orinko was named the Allegheny Grille...
yourdailylocal.com
Lady Dragons’ Offense Erupts in Win Over Erie
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Warren scored nine first-half goals on its way to a 10-1 win over visiting Erie on Tuesday. Meea Irwin and Georgie Bickling each had five points in the win. Irwin had four goals and an assist, while Bickling had a goal and four assists. Leyna Irwin...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Volleyball Battles Past General McLane
EDINBORO, Pa. – Warren bounced back from a first-set loss to win three straight in a 3-1 (15-25, 25-14, 25-23, and 25-16) win at General McLane on Monday. Kylie Fehlman (12) and Alexia Bowers (10) each recorded double-digit kills. Fehlman had two blocks and Bowers added six digs. Carly Beers had six kills, four aces, and 10 digs.
yourdailylocal.com
Watch Live: Sheffield at Youngsville Volleyball
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Watch live as Sheffield takes on Youngsville in District 9/10 crossover volleyball action. Andy Close is on the call. The match can be watched above or below or on any of our social media channels.
wnypapers.com
Intandem holds annual Joe Cecconi Sr. Golf Tournament
One hundred golfers participated in Intandem’s first Joe Cecconi Sr. Golf Tournament Monday, Sept. 12, at Niagara Frontier Golf Club. More than $30,000 was raised at the event. The tournament honors Cecconi, whom the organization said “is not only a longtime friend and supporter, but he played an integral...
yourdailylocal.com
Jakes Rocks Trail Fest 2022 a Huge Success
WARREN, Pa. Bigger and better than ever, the 2022 Jakes Rocks Trail Fest went off with great fanfare, fun and a lot of mountain biking. People came from all over to experience the trails, which now stretch over 25 miles in length. “Al in all we were really pleased with...
yourdailylocal.com
Esch Inaugurated as Pitt-Bradford, Pitt-Titusville President
BRADFORD, Pa. – Richard T. Esch was inaugurated as president of the University of Pittsburgh’s Bradford and Titusville campuses Sunday afternoon as faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community supporters cheered and gave him a standing ovation. Esch’s many university colleagues and friends joined him Sunday afternoon in the...
wnynewsnow.com
Kayaker Who Overturned On Chautauqua Lake Last Week, Dies
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – An Ohio kayaker who overturned his craft on Chautauqua Lake last week has died. Family of 73-year-old Paul Maxim announced his passing as part of an online fundraiser. Maxim was found unconscious when first responders arrived on scene last Monday afternoon. Sheriff Deputies...
yourdailylocal.com
King & Queen of the Mountain
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – The 2022 Sheffield Homecoming King and Queen were crowned during halftime of the homecoming football game Saturday afternoon. Sydney Smead was crowned queen and Lucas McNeal was the king. Both were presented their crowns by last year’s queen and king, Madeline Roell and Michael Mihalic.
erienewsnow.com
HVAC System Causes Problems for the Meadville Area Recreation Complex
The hot, humid stretch of weather we had in early September, did a number on a Crawford County ice rink. The Meadville Area Recreation Complex, or better known as the MARC is trying to overcome problems with it's dehumidification system. The system failed three weeks ago, forcing the Meadville Bulldogs...
Nearing the end but the soggy story lingers through Wednesday
butlerradio.com
Five Injured In Route 8 Crash
Multiple motorists were injured as a result of an accident in Butler Township Saturday evening. According to Butler Township Police, shortly before 9 p.m. a vehicle driven by 75-year-old Barbara Umstead of Chicora failed to stop at the intersection of Route 8 and Litman Road and ran into a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Morgan Richards of Petrolia.
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Players Announce Sweeney Todd Cast
WARREN, Pa. – Warren Players is thrilled to introduce the cast of its 92nd season opener, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”, Oct. 6-9 at Struthers Library Theatre. Director Caitlin Webster and Vocal Director Rachel Harvey recently announced the cast, featuring Warren Players veterans and...
butlerradio.com
Parker Man Dies In Rt. 268 Crash
A Parker man was killed in a crash that happened late last week in Armstrong County. The one car crash happened last Thursday just after 11 p.m. on Route 268, less than a mile from the Foxburg Bridge. State police say the vehicle went off the road, hit an embankment...
wesb.com
Driver Killed in Sunday 219 Crash.
One of the drivers in the collision which closed Route 219 in Elk County for almost twelve hours has died. According to the Elk County Coroner’s office, 56-year-old Clement McAlee of Johnsonburg was driving on 219 near Ridgway Sunday evening when he apparently suffered a medical emergency and his vehicle struck a Sheetz fuel tanker head-on, causing the tanker to burst into flames.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Jailed Following Alleged Burglary, Police Pursuit
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 24-year-old Jamestown man is behind bars after allegedly fleeing police following a residential burglary. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested Jomar Camacho-Monge on Saturday. Camacho-Monge allegedly went to a home on the city’s northside asking the victim to use their telephone....
yourdailylocal.com
3 Teens Among 4 Injured in Saturday Crash
PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Three teens were among four people injured in a single-vehicle crash on Route 957 early Saturday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to a release from PSP-Warren, a 2003 Dodge Ram 3500 was traveling east on 957 at 2:15 a.m. when the 16-year-old male driver fell asleep. The truck left the south side of the roadway, police said, struck a ditch and two trees before coming to rest.
Overnight vehicle accident sends four to hospital
wesb.com
Olean Man Arrested on 12 Warrants
An Olean man was arrested on multiple warrants. Late Friday evening Olean police arrested 41-year-old Jermaine Samuel Price on 12 outstanding warrants. He was also charged with resisting arrest. Price is being held pending arraignment.
