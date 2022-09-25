Reagan Rutherford recorded 18 kills Sunday afternoon along with five digs and three blocks as the No. 15 Kentucky Volleyball team surged past LSU 3-0 (25-21, 32-30, 25-17) in three sets to close the books on the opening Southeastern Conference series of the season. Kentucky hit .330 as a team...

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO