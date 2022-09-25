Read full article on original website
Schenectady County plans fall foliage festival
The Mabee Farm Historic Site in Rotterdam Junction will transform into a leaf peeper's dream Sunday, October 9, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., as the Schenectady County fall foliage festival makes its long-anticipated return.
Washington Park Farmers Market giving away over 300 pumpkins
The last Washington Park Farmers Market will be held on Saturday, where over 300 free pumpkins will be available to anyone in attendance. This market will be called "the Harvest Festival," and will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Washington County festival celebrates cannabis culture
The 25th annual New York Harvest Festival and Freedom Fair is taking place October 7 through 10 at the Washington County Fairgrounds. The festival is a celebration of the legalization and culture of cannabis.
Wing Walk returning to downtown Schenectady
The Schenectady Wing Walk is back for 2022. The ninth annual walk takes place on October 1 from noon to 5 p.m. all around downtown Schenectady.
New Motorcycle Themed Cafe Now Serving Up Coffee & More In Saratoga County
If you get fired up on caffeine and firing up your ride, there is a new local cafe right up your alley. The beautiful thing about coffee is you can enjoy it pretty much any setting. And it can be a companion for any activity. Getting up early to work on your house? Fire up a pot of joe. Shopping at Crossgate? Stop mid-shop for that jolt of caffeine.
How to book a luxury picnic in the Capital Region
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Forget glamping because the outdoor trend of luxury picnics are all the rage right now! Starting in May, one mom in Schenectady county began bringing the Instagramable events to life locally. Picnics and Pops is a luxury picnic and events company based in Schenectady and catering to the Capital Region. After […]
Capital Region Buddy Walk returns to in-person event
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region Buddy Walk returned to its full capacity this morning as people from across the region came out to support people with Down Syndrome and their families. For the past two years, the walk was a socially-distanced car parade but Sat. morning it returned to the one-mile in-person in […]
Saratoga International Flavorfeast returning after 2-year hiatus
Take a culinary trip around the world at the seventh annual Saratoga International Flavorfeast. The event returns after a two-year hiatus on October 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Rivers Casino & Resort hosting hiring event Tuesday
Rivers Casino & Resort will be hosting a hiring event on Tuesday, September 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the casino's Event Center. The casino is looking to fill nearly 50 job openings that span a variety of different departments from entry-level hourly positions, to salaried management positions.
Rotterdam food truck event to support those with disabilities
Schenectady ARC, a non-profit organization that supports those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is holding its fifth annual food truck event. “Electric City Trucks, Taps, Corks, and Forks," is set for October 15 at Via Port in Rotterdam.
Eating at This Clifton Park Restaurant with Kids? Only One Drink For You!
Over the weekend we went out to dinner with another family at Peddler's Bar & Bistro in Clifton Park. It was myself, my wife, Jenn, and our son Ryan, a husband and wife, and their two sons. Before we reached for the menu, I noticed an interesting-looking "flyer" on the table. It was a message to those ordering alcoholic beverages while dining with their families.
Frog Alley Brewing announces ‘Frogtober Fest’
Frog Alley Brewing has announced its "Frogtober Fest 2022" schedule, taking place on Saturday, October 1, at Frog Alley Brewing with doors opening at 3 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Frog Alley Brewing Event Brite website, ranging from $28.36 to $100. All guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.
Architectural Dream & Breathtaking Views on 30 Acres in Nassau w/Private Cabin and Pond
This $1.3 million dollar home sits on 30 acres. It boasts beautiful architecture and a woodstove centerpiece. This three-bedroom contemporary design has a three-step deck that wraps around the home. This private setting has a large pond, and trails through to the Kinderhook Creek frontage. The Gunite heated pool allows for a longer swim season. There are gardens and an observatory with a telescope to view the stars at night along with gorgeous views of the entire property. There is also a sleeping cabin separate from the home which makes it a special property.
Druthers in Clifton Park officially opening its doors
After a delay in getting its liquor license, Druthers Brewing Company in Clifton Park is officially opening its doors on September 28 at noon. The location opened for food take-out only on September 21 since they hadn't gotten the license yet.
MONSTER TRUCKZ coming to Schaghticoke Fair
MONSTER TRUCKZ is coming to the Schaghticoke Fair from Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2. The show will feature massive monster trucks destroying cars, flying through the air making mind boggling jumps, the Nitro Motocross Team soaring 80 feet in the air, and for the first time on Earth promises to fire Mikey Mayhem out of a Monster Truck cannon. The first 100 adult tickets sold online will be priced at $16.50, and are available on the Monster Truckz website.
Troy nominates part of Lansingburgh for National Register
The City of Troy is nominating a part of the Lansingburgh neighborhood to be designated as a National Register historic district. The designation would help support the revitalization in the neighborhood.
Is this the Most Spooktacular House in Rensselaer County? We Think So!
I guess you could say that this is one Halloween House in Rensselaer County putting the howl in Halloween, perhaps even the kill in Poestenkill. See the 80 + decorations outside of a house in Poestenkill that has become an annual drive-thru for families and is so popular, that it stops traffic!
Haunted Tours Have Started In Saratoga
I can't believe it is late August, and I am looking into things to do this Halloween season! I do not want to rush the summer away, but it seems like you need to make reservations for many events, so now would be the time to open up the calendar and start planning.
SPAC 2023 Wishlist: 17 Country Artists You Want To See In Saratoga Next Summer
The SPAC concert season may have just ended, but it is never to early to stop dreaming about summer 2023 and who you want to see in Saratoga Springs. As far as summer concert seasons go in the Spa City, summer 2022 had to rank among the all-time best. We got to see Zac Brown Band, Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, and Jason Aldean along with all the amazing opening acts on all those tours.
Columbia County fire displaces 14 people
Fourteen people, including an infant, are getting help from the American Red Cross after a fire in Columbia County. The fire broke out Monday at a home on Elmwood Avenue in Philmont. The Red Cross says it’s helping eight adults and six children. The kids’ ages range from 2 months...
