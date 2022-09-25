ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

NEWS10 ABC

How to book a luxury picnic in the Capital Region

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Forget glamping because the outdoor trend of luxury picnics are all the rage right now! Starting in May, one mom in Schenectady county began bringing the Instagramable events to life locally. Picnics and Pops is a luxury picnic and events company based in Schenectady and catering to the Capital Region. After […]
NEWS10 ABC

Capital Region Buddy Walk returns to in-person event

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region Buddy Walk returned to its full capacity this morning as people from across the region came out to support people with Down Syndrome and their families. For the past two years, the walk was a socially-distanced car parade but Sat. morning it returned to the one-mile in-person in […]
NEWS10 ABC

Rivers Casino & Resort hosting hiring event Tuesday

Rivers Casino & Resort will be hosting a hiring event on Tuesday, September 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the casino's Event Center. The casino is looking to fill nearly 50 job openings that span a variety of different departments from entry-level hourly positions, to salaried management positions.
NEWS10 ABC

Frog Alley Brewing announces ‘Frogtober Fest’

Frog Alley Brewing has announced its "Frogtober Fest 2022" schedule, taking place on Saturday, October 1, at Frog Alley Brewing with doors opening at 3 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Frog Alley Brewing Event Brite website, ranging from $28.36 to $100. All guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.
Hot 99.1

Architectural Dream & Breathtaking Views on 30 Acres in Nassau w/Private Cabin and Pond

This $1.3 million dollar home sits on 30 acres. It boasts beautiful architecture and a woodstove centerpiece. This three-bedroom contemporary design has a three-step deck that wraps around the home. This private setting has a large pond, and trails through to the Kinderhook Creek frontage. The Gunite heated pool allows for a longer swim season. There are gardens and an observatory with a telescope to view the stars at night along with gorgeous views of the entire property. There is also a sleeping cabin separate from the home which makes it a special property.
NEWS10 ABC

MONSTER TRUCKZ coming to Schaghticoke Fair

MONSTER TRUCKZ is coming to the Schaghticoke Fair from Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2. The show will feature massive monster trucks destroying cars, flying through the air making mind boggling jumps, the Nitro Motocross Team soaring 80 feet in the air, and for the first time on Earth promises to fire Mikey Mayhem out of a Monster Truck cannon. The first 100 adult tickets sold online will be priced at $16.50, and are available on the Monster Truckz website.
Lite 98.7

Haunted Tours Have Started In Saratoga

I can't believe it is late August, and I am looking into things to do this Halloween season! I do not want to rush the summer away, but it seems like you need to make reservations for many events, so now would be the time to open up the calendar and start planning.
104.5 The Team

SPAC 2023 Wishlist: 17 Country Artists You Want To See In Saratoga Next Summer

The SPAC concert season may have just ended, but it is never to early to stop dreaming about summer 2023 and who you want to see in Saratoga Springs. As far as summer concert seasons go in the Spa City, summer 2022 had to rank among the all-time best. We got to see Zac Brown Band, Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, and Jason Aldean along with all the amazing opening acts on all those tours.
WNYT

Columbia County fire displaces 14 people

Fourteen people, including an infant, are getting help from the American Red Cross after a fire in Columbia County. The fire broke out Monday at a home on Elmwood Avenue in Philmont. The Red Cross says it’s helping eight adults and six children. The kids’ ages range from 2 months...
