NBC12

Man injured after shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is currently in the hospital receiving treatment for wounds sustained in a shooting in Richmond. According to police, on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 27 an adult male was found shot in the 2100 block of Chicago Avenue. Police say he was taken to...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Richmond civilian review board plans move forward with amendment change

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Safety Standing Committee moved forward with a new proposal to police the police Tuesday afternoon at City Hall. The proposed eight-member civilian review board (CRB) would give appointed Richmond residents oversight to examine serious cases of police misconduct, officer-involved shootings and allegations of abuse.
RICHMOND, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Woman dead in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after shooting in Richmond early Saturday morning. Police responded to a call in the 600 block of block of Elgin Terrace. After arriving to the scene, police say they found a woman was shot. She was then pronounced dead at the scene.
RICHMOND, VA

