Hurricane Ian is far away. Why this Richmond woman is getting prepared.
When hurricanes approach the United States, Richmond homeowner Diane Berg's memories flashback to Hurricane Isabel. That hurricane brought damage and power outages to Virginia in 2003.
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Virginia, you might want to consider the following places.
Great weather continues through mid-week
Dry weather is expected much of the week. The remnants from Ian could bring us a soaking rain by the weekend.
Williamsburg residents recount damaging storms
A line of heavy storms rocked parts of Williamsburg Sunday. Trees were uprooted, several homes saw damage, and thousands were left without power.
Richmond restaurant owner claims she was evicted with no warning
The owner of Irie Vibes came back from a weekend off only to find the locks on her restaurant had been changed and noticed was placed on the door.
Storms rolling through area down trees causing thousands to lose power
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Thousands of homes and businesses in Williamsburg, York County and James City County have lost power as a result of trees and limbs being felled by a line of powerful storms that have been rolling through the area - mostly on the Peninsula. According to the...
Police advise the public to stay alert after third pedestrian death in a month across Central Virginia
At least three pedestrians have been hit and killed across Central Virginia over the last month.
Charge dismissed against Virginia soldier who took military vehicle on joyride
A criminal charge filed earlier this year against the same Virginia soldier who infamously took an armored military vehicle on a joyride through central Virginia has been dismissed.
Why Virginia pizza shop is 'under old management'
In 2017, Brian Betts sold York County's beloved "The Pizza Shop" to venture into the world of toys and collectibles. After the joint closed last year, Betts decided to return to his first love.
Crab & Q honors Virginia lieutenant governor, Crime Insider Jon Burkett
The annual Crab and Q event returned to Richmond's East End for the fourth year on Sunday afternoon.
Severe weather causes power outages, downed trees across Hampton Roads
According to James City County officials, strong thunderstorms in the area have caused several trees in the county to fall.
Crash on I-64 causes early morning traffic backups in Richmond
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash is located on I-64 near Staples Mill Road. The eastbound left lane and right shoulder were closed because of the crash. As of 8 a.m. traffic backups had reached almost two miles.
NBC12
Thousands of students across Virginia plan walkout over new transgender policy proposal
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Students at more than 90 Virginia schools are planning to walk out of class on Tuesday. This statewide walkout is in response to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s new proposed guidelines for transgender students. NBC4 reports that some students in northern Virginia say they are protesting to...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Electronics Company to Bring 200 Jobs to Virginia with Manufacturing Facility
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. State and company officials announced a Pennsylvania...
Virginia man stops at BP gas station for coffee, wins $250,000 jackpot off lottery scratcher
Miguel Morales stopped at the BP Shorts Food Mart in Orange County to grab a cup of coffee. While he was there, he decided to try his luck with a $250,000 Gold Jackpot game scratch-off lottery ticket. By the time he finished scratching the ticket, he couldn't believe his eyes.
NBC12
Man injured after shooting in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is currently in the hospital receiving treatment for wounds sustained in a shooting in Richmond. According to police, on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 27 an adult male was found shot in the 2100 block of Chicago Avenue. Police say he was taken to...
Virginia Union University to pay $35K yearly ‘fine’ to keep logos on campus tower
Virginia Union University will pay $35,000 a year to keep its illuminated "VUU" logos on its campus tower, signs that were installed without approval from the state or city of Richmond.
NBC12
Richmond civilian review board plans move forward with amendment change
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Safety Standing Committee moved forward with a new proposal to police the police Tuesday afternoon at City Hall. The proposed eight-member civilian review board (CRB) would give appointed Richmond residents oversight to examine serious cases of police misconduct, officer-involved shootings and allegations of abuse.
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
NBC12
Woman dead in Richmond shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after shooting in Richmond early Saturday morning. Police responded to a call in the 600 block of block of Elgin Terrace. After arriving to the scene, police say they found a woman was shot. She was then pronounced dead at the scene.
