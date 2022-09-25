ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small business using robbery as ‘lesson,’ owner shares message with burglar

By Matt Witkos
 3 days ago
New data from the United States Chamber of Commerce shows that more than half of small retail businesses have experienced theft in 2022.

Webster’s Market Inc. on Ottawa Avenue NW in Grand Rapids says it became part of that statistic recently. Now, the owners hope the public will help them solve the case.

Brent Webster told FOX 17 that he’s using this as a teachable moment to improve security at his downtown shop and already added a security guard.

“I love the location. It’s a great location,” Webster said. “I’m not going to lie, I was, I was angry at first. I think anybody would be angry. [I] went through the whole range of emotions.”

Someone broke into Webster’s Market around 4 a.m. Thursday. Webster says the criminal stole tobacco and smoke cartridges.

“I start trying to empathize with why they would do it. Really, people don’t wake up and go home and go rob someplace,” Webster explained. “I had been in trouble when I was younger. I’d done some time when I was young.”

Webster says he and his family were homeless back in 2015.

“It was a lot of hard work on our part. We didn’t have any money. We literally slept on my sister-in-law’s floor, so I understand both sides of the coin,” he added.

FOX 17 asked Webster about the man who allegedly robbed his family’s store, to which he replied: “Now he’s got a relationship with me. If he doesn’t want to have that relationship, and that’s totally up to him, but I’m still going to be there. I want to see the best happen for him. I really do. I will be there. I will follow everything. I will give my input and if you truly want to make a change, I’m going to be the guy that when you get out, I’m going to give you a job to help you get on your feet, put you in touch with resources to make that happen.”

Webster said he did file a report with the Grand Rapids Police Department.

If you have any information about this robbery, call GRPD at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Jen Keeler
3d ago

That is awesome that the owner is willing to help someone get back on their feet and can understand both sides. Sad his place was vandalized. People who are truly in need steal food not other stuff. God Bless!

