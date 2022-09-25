Read full article on original website
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Instagrammable Flamingo at TPA Just Got Merch!Aloha MelaniTampa, FL
Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
Would you have stayed at this (maybe) haunted St. Petersburg Bed and Breakfast?Evie M.Saint Petersburg, FL
FOX Sports
Nick Wright reveals what worried him about KC Chiefs' huge upset | THE CARTON SHOW
Description: Nick Wright, host of First Things First, joins Craig Carton on The Carton Show after his Kansas City Chiefs suffer a shocking upset to the Indianapolis Colts. Nick and Craig decide what this loss means for the Chiefs and go over the highlights of the game, including what appeared to be a dispute between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and OC Eric Bieniemy. Plus, Nick reveals what really concerns him about this upset for the Chiefs.
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
Tom Brady’s kids attend first home game of season without mom Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady’s first home game of his 23rd NFL season was a family affair — but his wife, Gisele Bündchen, was noticeably absent. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s three children attended his game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, brought by his mom, Galynn Brady, and one of his sisters. Jack, 15, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, made an adorable appearance on the field before the sporting event, getting hugs and kisses from their 45-year-old dad. Brady’s two-point loss at Florida’s Raymond James Stadium marked his third game of the year. When the season kicked off on Sept. 11 with a game against...
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers, Packers hang on to defeat Tom Brady's Bucs in Week 3 | THE HERD
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers edged out a low-scoring 14-12 win against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Bucs in what could be the final showdown between the two QBs. Rodgers went 27-of-35 for 255 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. While the Packers improved to 2-1, Brady played without a majority of his WR core and offensive line but narrowly beat Rodgers' squad. Colin Cowherd breaks down why this win should not necessarily be one of the more celebrated and happier ones in Green Bay.
FOX Sports
There is NO quarterback controversy in Dallas right? | THE HERD
Dallas Cowboys insider Matt Mosley joins Colin Cowherd and discusses whether or not there is a quarterback controversy in Dallas despite Cooper Rush's great play in his past two starts. Colin reacts to Matt Mosleys's words.
FOX Sports
Jonathan Vilma and Kenny Albert discuss Derrick Henry's performance in the 24-22 win over the Raiders
Jonathan Vilma and Kenny Albert discuss Titans RB Derrick Henry's performance. The Titans scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and won 24-22.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes takes blame for Chiefs loss to Colts in Week 3 | UNDISPUTED
The Indianapolis Colts stunned the Kansas City Chiefs yesterday, handing them their first loss of the season. Patrick Mahomes threw his first interception, coming late in the 4th quarter as the Chiefs were nearing field goal range. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless discuss the effect of Chiefs offense without WR Tyreek Hill. G-BLOCK.
FOX Sports
Bears rely on ground game and backup Khalil Herbert
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — If not for running the football, the Chicago Bears would have very little offense. The Bears have been able to run it throughout quarterback Justin Fields’ struggles in the passing game and Sunday had their biggest day on the ground since Walter Payton was their starting running back in 1984 with 281 total team rushing yards.
FOX Sports
Sean Payton explains why Ken Dorsey's meltdown was so relatable
There is one word to describe the emotion Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was feeling at the conclusion of his team's 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday: frustration. With the Bills trailing by two, Josh Allen had just over a minute to guide Buffalo down the field...
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson looks like a $50M QB, Jaguars step up: Bucky's Breakdown
There is nothing like watching a great slate of games on a Sunday. The soap-opera-like drama of the NFL makes the viewing experience resemble a roller-coaster ride with the emotional highs and lows that each viewer experiences throughout the day. Given some time to reflect on another wild Sunday, here...
FOX Sports
Myles Garrett out of hospital; Browns not ruling out DE vs. Falcons
Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was released from a hospital late Monday night after he was injured when he rolled over his Porsche while driving on a rural road following practice. Garrett suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the one-car wreck. He had been taken to the hospital, along with...
FOX Sports
Is Daniel Jones no longer the Giants' guy? | THE HERD
Daniel Jones struggled for the New York Giants, finishing with 196 yards and an interception. While Brian Daboll has installed a new change in New York, questions remain about Jones' development and if he is the guy. Hear why Colin believes Danny Dimes is holding the Giants back.
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Dolphins take top spot, Cowboys rise; who's down?
We're early in the season, but it's starting to feel fair to wonder just how much separation we're going to see in 2022. Three weeks are officially in the books, and already we're down to just two unbeaten teams. Everyone is going to sing the praises of Miami and Philadelphia this week, and rightfully so. The Dolphins and Eagles have worked their way to 3-0 in impressive fashion, and they deserve their placement on top of the league.
Twitter Reacts to Erin Andrews Wearing Large White Hat During Packers - Bucs Game
Erin Andrews hat game was strong on Sunday.
FOX Sports
Did CeeDee Lamb cement his status as a Top 10 WR with last night's win over the Giants? | UNDISPUTED
Cooper Rush hit CeeDee Lamb four times on an 89-yard drive late in the fourth quarter - ending with a one-handed touchdown catch to seal the game against the New York Giants. The Cowboys WR set season highs in receptions and yards in the win. Shannon Sharpe react to Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb's play vs. Giants.
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson has a HUGE day with 325 total yards and five TD in Ravens' 37-26 victory over Patriots
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the New England Patriots 37-26 behind five total TD by Lamar Jackson. He threw for 218 yards and rushed for 107 yards on the day. The Ravens improved to 2-1.
FOX Sports
Why Bills should be cautious with Josh Allen after loss to Dolphins | THE HERD
The Miami Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills in a 21-19 slugfest. Josh Allen went 42-for-63 for 447 yards and two touchdowns, while Tua Tagovailoa completed 13 of his 18 pass attempts for 186 yards and one touchdown. Despite the Bills' loss, Colin Cowherd breaks down why they are still the better team and also shares his concern for Allen long-term.
FOX Sports
Panic time for Russell Wilson's Broncos despite Week 3 win vs. 49ers? | THE HERD
Russell Wilson took over late in the Denver Broncos' final drive for a 11-10 Week 3 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. He went 20-of-33 for 184 yards, while Jimmy Garoppolo finished 18-of-29 for 211 yards, a touchdown and an interception. However, should fans be concerned for the Broncos' offense despite a 2-1 start? Colin Cowherd explains why they should 'take a deep breath.'
FOX Sports
Derrick Henry's 85 yards rushing and one touchdown leads Titans to win over Raiders
Tennessee Titans' RB Derrick Henry had 85 rushing yards and one touchdown. He avoided defenders and broke tackles left and right which helped the Titans to win against the Las Vegas Raiders 24-22.
FOX Sports
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa planning to play vs. Bengals
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he's doing whatever it takes to play in Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa injured his back in the Dolphins' dramatic 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday. He briefly left the game in the second quarter, but returned after halftime, finishing 13-of-18 for 186 yards and a touchdown pass.
