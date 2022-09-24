Merrimack overpowered Delaware State on Saturday afternoon by a final score of 26-13.

Jelani Mason put up 71 receiving yards to lead Merrimack’s aerial attack . The team’s offense did not turn the ball over all game, while only accumulating five total penalties. Merrimack’s defense was also solid, particularly against the run. They limited the Delaware State running backs to just 0.9 yards per rush.

Jerrish Halsey was the preferred receiving option for Delaware State, racking up 63 yards to lead the way. The Offensive line was a weak spot for Delaware State, They were pressured into seven sacks. They also struggled to put together long drives, opting for seven punts on the afternoon.

Photo Courtesy Merrimack Warriors Athletics

Merrimack improves their record to 2-2 with the win. They will get their next test when they welcome Long Island University to Duane Stadium on Oct. 1. With the loss, Delaware State’s record is now 2-2 on the year . They’ll get a chance to turn things around in their next game against Robert Morris. That game is also on Oct. 1.

The post Merrimack Victorious Against Delaware State appeared first on HBCU Gameday .