New Hartford girls soccer extends unbeaten streak with win over state-ranked West Genesee
Syracuse, N.Y. — Despite bad field conditions and a nearly 45-minute weather delay, New Hartford (9-0-1) was able to extend its unbeaten streak to 47 games with its 3-0 win over West Genesee (5-2-1). The Spartans’ streak is now tied for the fourth longest in state history. The...
New girls state soccer poll: 4 new Section III teams enter rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — The latest girls soccer state rankings have been released and 19 Section III teams are ranked. New Hartford remains the highest-ranked team in Section III this week. The Spartans still hold the No. 1 spot in Class A. They are followed by East Syracuse Minoa, who moved up to No. 2 this week.
High school sports roundup: Battle tested Fayetteville-Manlius girls soccer team defeats Baldwinsville
Syracuse, N.Y. — No. 16 state-ranked Fayetteville-Manlius (5-3-1) defeated Baldwinsville (3-5) 3-2 to pick up its fourth straight win. The rain served as a way to level the playing field in this one.
New state boys soccer poll: Marcellus makes big jump in Class B
Syracuse, N.Y. — The latest boys soccer rankings have been released, and 15 Section III teams are ranked. Only one new Section III team cracked the rankings this week. West Genesee joined the ranks of Class AA at No. 19 this week.
Section III football rankings (Week 3): 4 teams fall out of poll
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly football poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, football polls will be published on Tuesdays.
Top 10 rushing performances in Section III football this season
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’re Week 4 on the horizon, we’re just about halfway through the Section III football regular season. With teams playing three to four games at this point of the season, we have seen plenty of standout performances. >> Section III football stats leaders (Weekend...
Ineligible player costs CNY football team first win of year
Syracuse, N.Y. -- For 24 hours last week, the Jordan-Elbridge football team thought it had posted its first win of the season. At the end of the Eagles’ game against Hannibal on Thursday, the scoreboard read Jordan-Elbridge 41, Hannibal 6. Now, it will forever go down in the books...
All-CNY athlete picks up win on football field, then flies to Georgia and goes undefeated in elite wrestling event
Syracuse, N.Y. — Sam Sorenson rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the Homer’s 49-35 win over Chittenango on Friday night. Less than 24 hours later, the two-time defending state champion wrestler was wrestling in the Elite 8 Duals in College Park, Georgia. “We drove to Rochester...
New York state marching band rankings week 3: Cicero-North Syracuse still atop national
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Cicero-North Syracuse solidified its lead in the national division of the New York State marching band rankings on Saturday, but there’s a new challenger right behind the Northstars. West Genesee moved from No. 4 last week to No. 2 this week after a runner-up finish to...
ACC Power Rankings: Syracuse isn’t the only winning team with flaws, but tougher tests lie ahead
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse is going to enjoy an extended stay taking up residence in the neighborhood of college football’s unbeaten. Its spot is secure for three weeks.
West Genesee marching band gets help from fellow CNY school to host its show
Syracuse, N.Y. -- West Genesee’s Tournament of Bands is hitting the road. Because of a turf replacement and upgrade project, the Wildcats needed to find another site for its marching band show on Saturday. East Syracuse Minoa agreed to open its gates for the extravaganza, which begins at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the gate.
Decade of dominance earns local golf teams a Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame honor
The Skaneateles boys golf teams from 1982 to 1992 will be honored as the 2022 Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame Team of Honor. From 1982 to 1992, Dick Campbell led the Lakers to a 205-12 record with 10 league championships, nine Section III class titles and three overall Section III championship wins. The Lakers also won a state-record 92 consecutive matches in that span and were undefeated five times.
New contenders emerge throughout Section III (4 things we learned from Week 3 in high school football)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Another week, another round of surprises in Section III football. Some classes have a clearer picture of who the top teams are, while others have more teams beginning to make their cases as real contenders. >> Football scores and standings.
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band stays perfect with win at Baldwinsville show (146 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band won its third show in as many tries this season by taking the top spot Saturday night at a competition at Baldwinsville. The Northstars earned 83.9 points to win the National Division, ahead of West Genesee (82.2) and Liverpool (81.3). Host Baldwinsville...
Garrett Shrader teases ‘new plan’ for SU offense moving forward after early struggles in run game
Syracuse, N.Y. — During the preseason, Syracuse football’s offensive scheme for 2022 was advertised as a more balanced blend of the passing and rushing games. Through SU’s first four games, it’s seemed more like the pass-heavy offense coordinator Robert Anae ran at his previous program. Syracuse already has 1,000 passing yards through four games, and eight of the team’s 14 touchdowns have been through the air.
Section III names former CNY AD as new interim executive director
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Former Auburn athletic director Tamela Ray has been selected as interim executive of Section III athletics. Ray will begin her role on Friday, working on a part-time basis alongside current executive director John Rathbun through the date of his retirement on Dec. 31. “I am very fortunate...
Syracuse football ranked for first time since 2019; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 26)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 65; Low: 53. More showers this week: See the 5-day forecast. ‘BETTER LATE THAN NEVER’: The city of Syracuse has begun installing 75 new parking meters, replacing old meters that have been rejecting credit cards and dollar bills, complicating the parking process for residents and visitors. It hopes to install 150 new meters, replacing about half of the meters in the city, by the end of the year after existing meters stopped working and drivers were forced to pay via smartphone or search on foot for a working meter. (Chris Carlson photo)
If Adam Weitsman or Sean Tucker’s dad have an NIL question, this is who they call (Q&A with Mark Wheeler)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Mark Wheeler is a very busy man. In 2015, Wheeler was put in charge of Syracuse University’s compliance efforts to stay within NCAA rules. Since July 1, 2021, he has also worked as the point person on SU’s name, image and likeness (NIL) endeavors.
Axe: Defending SU fans that stay home; will ESPN’s College GameDay skip Syracuse again?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Some quick takes on the Syracuse fans still staying home and if we missed out on a visit from ESPN’s College GameDay as soon as I congratulate the Miami Dolphins for beating the Buffalo Bills practice squad. Home is where the fans are.
Syracuse Football: College GameDay coming to Hill is now highly unlikely
Syracuse football is off to a 4-0 start in the 2022 campaign, the Orange just entered the Coaches top-25 poll, and the team and its fan base would love for ESPN’s hugely popular College GameDay show to make its first appearance on the ‘Cuse campus this fall. However,...
