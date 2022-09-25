ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Syracuse, NY

Decade of dominance earns local golf teams a Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame honor

The Skaneateles boys golf teams from 1982 to 1992 will be honored as the 2022 Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame Team of Honor. From 1982 to 1992, Dick Campbell led the Lakers to a 205-12 record with 10 league championships, nine Section III class titles and three overall Section III championship wins. The Lakers also won a state-record 92 consecutive matches in that span and were undefeated five times.
