Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina Andras
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes look for first win in Ann Arbor since 2016The LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan QB JJ McCarthy leads all passers in one key stat
Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been great for the Michigan Wolverines ever since he took the starting job from the incumbent, Cade McNamara. The Wolverines are 4-0 and ranked No. 4 in all of college football. McNamara started Michigan’s first game in what was sold as a “rotating start” quarterback system by Jim Harbaugh. McCarthy got the start in Week 2 and never gave it back. That’s not surprising considering his pedigree. He is a former 5-star quarterback, after all.
How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for Spartans 2-2 start?
Michigan State football is off to a 2-2 start after winning 10 games a season ago and Spartan fans are already looking for someone to blame. Mel Tucker is in his third season at the helm of the Michigan State football program and after going 10-2 with the addition of a Peach Bowl victory, the Spartans are off to an underwhelming 2-2 start to the season.
saturdaytradition.com
Chad Ryland, Maryland kicker, makes program history despite loss to Michigan
Chad Ryland had a special game against Michigan even though Maryland came up short in the end. He did something that no one in program history has ever done. Ryland nailed a pair of 52 and 53-yard field goals in the first half. Ryland made program history as the first Maryland kicker to hit two field goals from 50 yards or more in a game.
247Sports
Maryland basketball makes announcement on big game this season
Maryland basketball announced the final tipoff time of the upcoming season on Tuesday. The Terps' match-up at Louisville on No. 29, part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, will tip off at either 7 or 7:30 p.m. and be televised on ESPN/ESPN2. The program start times and television assignments for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Urban Meyer's Reaction To Michigan Play Goes Viral
Coaching or not, Urban Meyer will always bleed scarlet and grey. Nowhere was that more evident than on Saturday when Michigan took on Maryland. The juxtaposition of Meyer and Charles Woodson's sideline reactions to R.J. Moten's interception said it all:. The photo started to go viral on social media. Both...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Urban Meyer photo
There’s been a budding rivalry between ESPN’s College GameDay and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff ever since the latter hit the airwaves. That rivalry got kicked up a notch on Saturday during the Michigan – Maryland game when Desmond Howard tweeted about Urban Meyer, who was spotted on the sidelines later.
247Sports
Locksley on controversial interception, Jarrett and Tagovailoa injuries, moral victories and more
Maryland football coach Mike Locksley was partially encouraged, and partially disappointed after his team's 34-27 loss at No. 4 Michigan on Saturday. The Terps had done enough to stay in the game and put a scare into the Wolverines, but their upset bid was undone by mistakes that irked Locksley.
Former Detroit Lions RB Godwin Igwebuike signs with the enemy
As training camp ended, many projected RB Godwin Igwebuike to make the Detroit Lions‘ final 53-man roster but that was not the case as Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell made the decision to go in a different direction. Well, this coming Sunday, the Lions will host the Seattle Seahawks...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio State at Michigan State kickoff time released
On Saturday, October 8, the Michigan State Spartans will keep their run of late-afternoon games going when they host the Ohio State Buckeyes in East Lansing. On Monday, it was revealed that the Spartans and Buckeyes will kick off at 4:00 p.m. ET. The game, which will be Ohio State’s...
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft: Where the Lions would be picking after Week 3
Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season is officially a wrap and our Detroit Lions managed to find a way to lose on the road to the Minnesota Vikings. With the loss, the Lions are now 1-2 on the season, and they are currently in last place in the NFC North as they prepare for a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4.
Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released
After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
wkar.org
The MSU football embarrassment against Minnesota and the criticism of head coach Mel Tucker | Current Sports | Sep. 26, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin the MSU football team suffered its second straight loss of the season on Saturday, falling hard to Minnesota. How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for the blowout loss? Should changes be made to the assistant coaching staff? How should Spartan fans adjust their expectations for this team? All of that, and more, on today's show.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit Lions catch huge break for Week 5 matchup at Patriots
When the Detroit Lions take on the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2022 season, they will reportedly catch a huge break. According to a report from Adam Schefter, QB Mac Jones has what doctors have diagnosed as a severe high-ankle sprain that would cause many to need surgery, per sources.
Detroit Lions vs. Seahawks point spread drops following recent news
After a devastating loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will now have to do their best quickly shift their focus to the Seattle Seahawks, who they will host next Sunday at Ford Field. Prior to the start of the season, the Lions were listed as...
Detroit Lions tie NFL record before losing to Vikings
Heading into the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Detroit Lions held a 24-14 lead and it seemed as if they were in complete control of the game. Unfortunately, that lead did not hold and the Lions ended up giving up 14 fourth-quarter points as...
New Ann Arbor condos are a Michigan football fan’s dream
ANN ARBOR, MI — For University of Michigan football fan Patti Stacey, there was one big selling point to buying a condo on the south edge of downtown Ann Arbor. “Location, location, location is No. 1,” she said of her new digs, a stone’s throw from Michigan Stadium, where she’s been going to watch the Wolverines play for 47 years.
Detroit Lions S Tracy Walker takes to Twitter to reveal devastating injury
On Sunday, Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker was forced to leave the game against the Minnesota Vikings with a non-contact injury. Following the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said it did not look good for Walker and that he may have suffered an Achilles injury. Just moments ago, Walker...
Jared Goff Could Be A Roadblock
Jared Goff is the quarterback of the Detroit Lions but A.J. Reilly thinks he could be their biggest roadblock. Can the Detroit Lions win with Goff? Who knows, but he will never take them over the hump A.J. argues. Jared Goff looks good on paper, but advanced metrics aren’t kind...
Fans take to Twitter following awful decision by Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell
The Detroit Lions have done it again. No, they didn’t win. They lost a game that was there for the taking. If you’re old enough to have a fully functional brain with a good memory, this isn’t your first rodeo. The Minnesota Vikings drove a stake in all of our hearts when Kirk Cousins connected with K.J. Osborn with under a minute left to give the Vikings the 28-24 victory. Let’s check in on Lions’ Twitter. I’m sure every reaction will be rational.
Detroit Lions Week 3 Inactives List for matchup vs. Vikings
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will be on the road to take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the 2022 regular season. Just moments ago, the Lions released their Week 3 Inactives List and as you can see below, RG Jonah Jackson is among the inactive players for Week 3.
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0