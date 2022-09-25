The city of Huntsville is moving closer to avoiding arresting suspects on minor marijuana charges. In a procedural move at last week’s meeting, the council voted to pass a resolution to the state legislature to ask for a local law that would permit an array of misdemeanor charges to be made through citations -- or tickets -- rather than arrests. That change could affect how police handle people charged with a personal use amount of marijuana possession.

