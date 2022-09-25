Read full article on original website
cullmantribune.com
Cullman Memory Gardens donated to local nonprofit board
CULLMAN, Ala. – The future of Cullman Memory Gardens is brighter after receiving good news recently. The cemetery is no longer a for-profit investor-owned cemetery. It is now owned and will be operated by a local nonprofit board created by the Alabama Legislature. The owners of Memory Gardens donated the cemetery to the Cullman Memory Gardens Cemetery Foundation on Sept. 15, 2022.
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops Service
The City of Huntsville announces a construction contract for its new transit transfer station, and the Greyhound Bus inter-city stops service abruptly stops without notice. Bus Leaving the StationPhoto by Сергей Велов on Pexels.
wdhn.com
Greyhound temporarily suspends service to Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Greyhound has temporarily ended all inter-city bus service to Huntsville. As of Monday, when attempting to purchase a ticket on the Greyhound website, Huntsville no longer shows. The closest cities to Huntsville that show as Greyhound destinations are Fort Payne, Good Hope, and Gadsden, as well as the Greyhound Terminal in Birmingham.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville adds new firefighter positions
Huntsville Fire & Rescue is already struggling to fill about 35 open positions. They now have another 19 new ones to fill. Huntsville Fire & Rescue adds 19 new positions despite continued struggle to fill current openings. Chief Mac McFarlen said the 19 new positions are crucial in continuing to...
WAAY-TV
Families welcome at free Kids Health and Safety Day event in Decatur
The Decatur Elks of Lodge 655 are inviting all families to join them for an afternoon focused on improving the health and safety of children. It's a free event inspired in part by the experiences of Lynn Easterwood and her family. Easterwood said she lost her grandson, Jackson, in 2018 to an accidental drowning. He was less than 3 years old.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Fire & Rescue adds 19 new positions despite continued struggle to fill current openings
More firefighters could be coming to Huntsville, as the city council approved 19 new fire and rescue positions for the upcoming fiscal year. Adding new positions gives the fire department a chance to get people prepared and trained. From the time a position is posted to when someone is actually hired takes about six months, with many written and physical tests involved.
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse sets opening day for Huntsville
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse has set an Oct. 20 date for its grand opening in Huntsville, with live music from Country Music Association award nominees LoCash to accompany the smoked brisked, chicken and pork. The first-of-its-kind “premier barbecue and country-western dining destination” brings together two established chains. The PBR part refers...
Lodging
Waramaug Hospitality Acquires Two Huntsville, Alabama Hotels
DALLAS — Waramaug Hospitality announced it acquired the Hilton Garden Inn Huntsville South/Redstone Arsenal and the Hampton Inn & Suites Athens I-65/Huntsville Area. The 102-room Hilton Garden Inn has an indoor pool, deck area, fitness center with Precor equipment, business center, and guest laundry. With 2,100 square feet of meeting space, the property can accommodate small groups. It is located off Memorial Parkway, only 15 minutes from Redstone Arsenal, a garrison housing various governmental organizations, including NASA Marshall Space flight Center, Missile Defense Agency, and Army Aviation and Missile Command. The property provides guests access to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center and Cummings Research Park.
Madison City Schools ranked best school district in Alabama
Madison City Schools is the best school district in the State of Alabama, according to a new ranking released by NICHE.
Best public high schools in Alabama
Niche, a site that combines ratings from students, parents, and alumni, just released its high school rankings for 2023. Three of the schools in the list's Top Ten are located in North Alabama.
wbrc.com
Good Stuff: Crossville HS Homecoming Queen shares her crown
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WBRC) - You may have seen this story trending on social media over the weekend. A young woman was crowned homecoming queen at Crossville High School in Dekalb County Friday night, but she gave her crown to another young woman who lives with cerebral palsy, spending most of her time in a wheelchair.
3 North Alabama murderers up for parole
Three convicted murderers from North Alabama will learn on Tuesday if they will be granted an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
Huntsville taking steps to avoid arrests on some minor marijuana charges
The city of Huntsville is moving closer to avoiding arresting suspects on minor marijuana charges. In a procedural move at last week’s meeting, the council voted to pass a resolution to the state legislature to ask for a local law that would permit an array of misdemeanor charges to be made through citations -- or tickets -- rather than arrests. That change could affect how police handle people charged with a personal use amount of marijuana possession.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville councilmember plans to use discretionary funds to hire part-time Hispanic case worker
The Huntsville City Council recently approved $75,000 per district to be used as discretionary funds for councilmembers. The council's president hopes to use his funding to better serve the Hispanic community — and longtime resident Aylene Amato-Valentin has an idea for just how to do that. "The community is...
WAAY-TV
North Alabama volunteers ready to respond in Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall
Volunteers in North Alabama are already preparing to respond after Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida later this week. American Red Cross volunteers from the Rocket City are already on the ground in the Sunshine State, preparing to assist with recovery efforts after the storm makes landfall. Khris Anderson is...
Huntsville resident plays role in protecting ‘the wild places’
Huntsville resident Doug Schoenrock was elected chairman of the board of Ducks Unlimited during its national convention in New Orleans recently. Schoenrock will serve a two-year term. Before being elected, he served as DU’s 45th president and oversaw DU’s conservation team’s record-breaking 606,000 acres conserved in fiscal year 2021.
New transit transfer station approved for construction
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville City Council voted Thursday to allow Mayor Tommy Battle to enter into an agreement with Consolidated Construction Company to build the 3,800-square-foot facility at 521 Pratt Ave. The site of the new station is adjacent to the current facility on Church Street. Transit Manager...
Shooting suspect flees, arrested near Memorial Parkway
A man accused in a Huntsville shooting was arrested after fleeing police officers on Tuesday.
WHNT-TV
Hwy 20 to experience lane closure Thursday night for bridge work in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Portions of Highway 20 in Decatur will be closed Thursday night for bridge construction work. The City of Decatur said contractors will intermittently close the westbound lanes starting at 10 p.m. on September 29. The construction work is expected to last through 6 a.m. on Friday.
Hartselle Enquirer
Pet of the week of Sept. 28
Frost is a Great Pyrenees/Chow mix. He is still a puppy so he will be a big dog. He is loving and just a happy boy. His adoption fee is $110. To give Frost or one of his friends a forever home, visit the Morgan County Animal Shelter in Hartselle at 1314 Industrial Drive.
