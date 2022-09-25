Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions sign WR Josh Johnson, announce 2 other roster moves
This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to bounce back from a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings when they host the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. In advance of their Week 4 matchup vs. the Seahawks, the Lions have announced a trio of roster moves. Just moments ago,...
Detroit Lions' options to replace Tracy Walker: 'We're going to look at everything'
The Detroit Lions are considering several options to replace injured safety Tracy Walker, who will miss the rest of the season with a torn left Achilles tendon. Juju Hughes played the final three quarters of Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at safety in Walker's absence, but Lions coach Dan Campbell said...
Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell: 'I do feel like I cost our team' in 28-24 loss to Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell entered the locker room after Sunday’s 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and told his team its latest gut-wrenching defeat was on him. One of the most aggressive coaches in the NFL when it comes to in-game decision making, Campbell made...
Former Detroit Lions RB Godwin Igwebuike signs with the enemy
As training camp ended, many projected RB Godwin Igwebuike to make the Detroit Lions‘ final 53-man roster but that was not the case as Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell made the decision to go in a different direction. Well, this coming Sunday, the Lions will host the Seattle Seahawks...
Detroit Pistons make decision on Cade Cunningham, three others
According to the Detroit Pistons, they have exercised their fourth-year team option on the contracts of Saddiq Bey, Killian Hayes, and Isaiah Stewart for the 2023-24 season. Detroit also exercised its third-year team option on the contract of Cade Cunningham for 2023-24. Detroit Pistons make decision on Cade Cunningham, three...
The good and the not-so-good from Detroit Red Wings' camp scrimmage
TRAVERSE CITY — Newcomer Dominik Kubalik was among the Detroit Red Wings players who entertained during Sunday's scrimmage that broke up the monotony of training camp. Kubalik's Red squad bested the White squad, 4-2, before a sold-out , enthusiastic crowd at Centre Ice Arena, on the penultimate day before the Wings head to Detroit. Kubalik had a couple chances during two 25-minute running-clock periods, and scored in a shootout that was part of the halftime fun.
onedetroitpbs.org
‘Detroit Remember When’ Documentary Details Radio Legend Dick Purtan’s Rise to Notoriety in Detroit
Detroit radio fans likely know the name Dick Purtan, the Detroit radio legend and community philanthropist known for his whimsical mix of radio satire, one-liners and deadpan jokes, but do you know how the Detroit radio legend made his way to the Motor City? Before gaining fame at Detroit’s WKNR “Keener 13” station, Purtan found his start at stations in Buffalo, NY, Jacksonville, FL and Cincinnati.
NFL announces they are replacing the Pro Bowl game
For those of you who religiously watch the NFL Pro Bowl hoping you are going to get to see the best players on the planet play in a real game, we feel bad for you. Each and every year, the Pro Bowl takes place and each and every year, the fans and media bash the event because it is obvious that the players give minimal effort, at best. (They shouldn’t give effort)
Jared Goff Could Be A Roadblock
Jared Goff is the quarterback of the Detroit Lions but A.J. Reilly thinks he could be their biggest roadblock. Can the Detroit Lions win with Goff? Who knows, but he will never take them over the hump A.J. argues. Jared Goff looks good on paper, but advanced metrics aren’t kind...
What Mel Tucker is emphasizing after watching Michigan State football game film
EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker’s time with the tape of Michigan State football’s humbling home loss to Minnesota pointed to some obvious problems. The solutions? He’s not saying. “For me,...
Detroit Lions vs. Seahawks point spread drops following recent news
After a devastating loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will now have to do their best quickly shift their focus to the Seattle Seahawks, who they will host next Sunday at Ford Field. Prior to the start of the season, the Lions were listed as...
Insider predicts when Miguel Cabrera will play final game with Detroit Tigers
Insider predicts when Miguel Cabrera will play final game with Detroit TigersWatch the exchange between AJ Reilly and Lynn Henning below (video begins as the question is asked) Prior to a game in early August against the Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers‘ future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera told Detroit...
How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for Spartans 2-2 start?
Michigan State football is off to a 2-2 start after winning 10 games a season ago and Spartan fans are already looking for someone to blame. Mel Tucker is in his third season at the helm of the Michigan State football program and after going 10-2 with the addition of a Peach Bowl victory, the Spartans are off to an underwhelming 2-2 start to the season.
