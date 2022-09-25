ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Minnesota Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
City
Tyler, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Lamotte Township, MI
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
The Detroit Free Press

The good and the not-so-good from Detroit Red Wings' camp scrimmage

TRAVERSE CITY — Newcomer Dominik Kubalik was among the Detroit Red Wings players who entertained during Sunday's scrimmage that broke up the monotony of training camp. Kubalik's Red squad bested the White squad, 4-2, before a sold-out , enthusiastic crowd at Centre Ice Arena, on the penultimate day before the Wings head to Detroit. Kubalik had a couple chances during two 25-minute running-clock periods, and scored in a shootout that was part of the halftime fun.
DETROIT, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

‘Detroit Remember When’ Documentary Details Radio Legend Dick Purtan’s Rise to Notoriety in Detroit

Detroit radio fans likely know the name Dick Purtan, the Detroit radio legend and community philanthropist known for his whimsical mix of radio satire, one-liners and deadpan jokes, but do you know how the Detroit radio legend made his way to the Motor City? Before gaining fame at Detroit’s WKNR “Keener 13” station, Purtan found his start at stations in Buffalo, NY, Jacksonville, FL and Cincinnati.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

NFL announces they are replacing the Pro Bowl game

For those of you who religiously watch the NFL Pro Bowl hoping you are going to get to see the best players on the planet play in a real game, we feel bad for you. Each and every year, the Pro Bowl takes place and each and every year, the fans and media bash the event because it is obvious that the players give minimal effort, at best. (They shouldn’t give effort)
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lomas Brown
Detroit Sports Nation

Jared Goff Could Be A Roadblock

Jared Goff is the quarterback of the Detroit Lions but A.J. Reilly thinks he could be their biggest roadblock. Can the Detroit Lions win with Goff? Who knows, but he will never take them over the hump A.J. argues. Jared Goff looks good on paper, but advanced metrics aren’t kind...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Minnesota Vikings#Nfl Radio#Radio Broadcast Team
FanSided

How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for Spartans 2-2 start?

Michigan State football is off to a 2-2 start after winning 10 games a season ago and Spartan fans are already looking for someone to blame. Mel Tucker is in his third season at the helm of the Michigan State football program and after going 10-2 with the addition of a Peach Bowl victory, the Spartans are off to an underwhelming 2-2 start to the season.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy