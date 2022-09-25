ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

2023 five-star Aaron Bradshaw sets commitment date

Aaron Bradshaw, the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has set his commitment for November 16th, he posted on Instagram on Sunday afternoon. On his Instagram, Bradshaw posted a photo of his final seven programs with a countdown to the mid-November date with the caption: "decision decisions". Early in the afternoon on Monday his mother then clarified to 247Sports, that Bradshaw's post was in fact the countdown to his announcement.
