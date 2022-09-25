Read full article on original website
247Sports
2023 five-star Aaron Bradshaw sets commitment date
Aaron Bradshaw, the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has set his commitment for November 16th, he posted on Instagram on Sunday afternoon. On his Instagram, Bradshaw posted a photo of his final seven programs with a countdown to the mid-November date with the caption: "decision decisions". Early in the afternoon on Monday his mother then clarified to 247Sports, that Bradshaw's post was in fact the countdown to his announcement.
ESPN releases updated FPI Top 25 rankings following upset-filled Week 4
If you’re going to talk about Week 4 of the college football season, you’re going to talk about upsets. Several teams in the AP Top-25 were pushed and ESPN’s new FPI Top-25 rankings reflect that including a new No. 1 in the rankings. Oklahoma lost on the...
Commissioner Greg Sankey Outlines Longhorns Future In SEC Conference
Greg Sankey has an update on the future of Texas in the SEC.
WATCH: Red Raider Fans Allegedly Beat Down Longhorn at KFC
A Longhorn fan got a bucket of chicken and a beat down at the KFC on the north end of Jones AT&T Stadium this weekend. This brutal attack looks to have happened during pregame tailgating festivities ahead of the Texas Tech-Texas game on Saturday, September 24th. There's no sound on...
Knicks giving another chance to player previously banned from NBA for drugs
One young player will be getting his shot at redemption in The Big Apple. The New York Knicks announced Sunday that they have signed guard Jalen Harris to a free-agent contract. The team did not disclose terms of the deal. After spending his 2020-21 rookie year on the Toronto Raptors,...
Georgia Tech Football: 3 candidates who could replace Geoff Collins
Georgia Tech football finally pulled the plug on Geoff Collins and here are three candidates to replace him as the Yellow Jackets’ next head coach. It’s not always easy to identify the next great college football head coach and in the case of Georgia Tech football, Geoff Collins wasn’t the guy.
He Placed A $65,000 NFL, College Football Bet And Locked In $1.2M, Then Risked It All For A Shot At $3M...Did It Pay Off?
Millions of people tuned into coverage of Sunday Night Football on Sept. 25 with Comcast Corporation CMCSA owned NBC airing a contest between the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos. One viewer anxiously awaited the outcome that could net him millions of dollars or wash out gains seen from a $65,000 bet. Here’s the story.
Fans should be very excited about the newest Lakers signing
The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into training camp with an unbalanced roster that is naturally going to limit how far the team can go this upcoming season. Los Angeles simply has too many guards and not enough wings, cannot defend well and cannot shoot threes. Rob Pelinka didn’t have...
AthlonSports.com
Todd McShay Reveals 'Clear-Cut' Top 3 Quarterbacks In 2023 NFL Draft Class
It's never too early to look ahead to the next year's NFL Draft. Longtime analyst Todd McShay is doing just that this Tuesday. McShay revealed his "clear-cut" top three quarterbacks in the 2023 class via Twitter on Tuesday. The list includes Ohio State's CJ Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young and Kentucky's Will Levis.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Gregg Popovich Hilariously Reveals What Drives Him To Return To The NBA Year After Year: "My Paycheck..."
In San Antonio, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is gearing his team up for another long NBA season. While the Spurs are not expected to be very competitive in the West this season, Popovich is sure to keep them somewhat relevant as one of the wisest and most experienced voices in the league.
SB Nation
NFL Mock Draft 2023: First projection of new season, featuring 3 quarterbacks in top-5
Folks ... it’s mock draft time. The 2023 NFL Draft will be upon us sooner than you think, and mock drafts will be filled out with names from the biggest programs in college football. It feels like through the first quarter of both the NFL and college football season,...
NFL・
FanSided
