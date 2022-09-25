Read full article on original website
KTBS
Texan killed in 2 vehicle crash in Sabine Parish
MANY, La. - A 21-year-old Texas man died Saturday night in a two-vehicle accident on Louisiana Highway 6 west of Many. State troopers say Joseph Hogan of Hemphill was eastbound when a SUV driven by Stacy Martone, 51, of Many crossed the centerline and struck Hogan's car head-on. Three small...
KTBS
Shooting in Natchitoches early Sunday morning leaves one man dead
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Natchitoches police say a 21-year-old man died early Sunday morning in a shooting near Carter's Mobile Home Parish on Saida Street. Jaqurian Casson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner's Office. Additional details about the shooting have not been released by police.
KTBS
Heflin man dies in outdoor burning accident; fire marshal warns of fire danger
BATON ROUGE, La. -- A Webster Parish man died Monday in an outdoor burning accident on his property. The death of the 67-year-old Heflin man is the fifth this year attributed to an open burning incident. “This is an unprecedented statistic for our state and it should be alarming to...
KTBS
Marthaville man dies in 1-vehicle crash Sunday
BELMONT, La. - State police say Marthaville man was killed Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident on statea Highway 175 north of Belmont in Sabine Parish. Albert Nettles, 35, was southbound when his pickup ran off the road, down the ditch embankment, before striking a concrete bridge structure and overturning. Nettles was ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene.
KTBS
Many couple sentenced to federal prison for meth trafficking
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Sabine Parish couple will spend years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine in the parish. U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter sentenced Elena E. Rivers, 30, to 10 years and Tryton Alonzo Thomas, 33, to 21 years and 10 months. The Many residents will be on 5 years of supervised release when they get out of prison.
