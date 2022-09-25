Asghar Farhadi Invites Artists to Declare Solidarity With the People of Iran

Asghar Farhadi released a video in which he invited artists around the world to declare solidarity with the people of Iran in the wake of countrywide protests since the death of Mahsa Amini, who was taken to a “re-education center” after allegedly not wearing her hijab properly.

The two-time Oscar-winning Iranian director also sent out a written statement where he praised the “progressive and courageous” women leading protests for their human rights, alongside men, saying that they’re looking for the “fundamental rights that the state has denied them for years.”

“This society, especially these women, has traveled a harsh and painful path to this point, and now they have clearly reached a landmark. I saw them closely these nights,” he wrote. “I saw outrage and hope in their faces and in the way they marched in the streets. I deeply respect their struggle for freedom and the right to choose their own destiny despite all the brutality they are subjected to.”

He continued, sharing that he was proud of the country’s powerful women and hopes that they reach their goals, before asking artists, filmmakers, intellectuals and civil rights activists around the world to stand with them.

“This is a human responsibility, and it can further strengthen Iranian’s hope in achieving this beautiful and monumental goal they are seeking here,” Farhadi concluded, “the country where I have no doubt women will be the groundbreakers of the most significant transformations.”

Read his full statement below.

This is Asghar Farhadi, the filmmaker.

You must have heard recent news from Iran and seen images of

progressive and courageous women leading protests for their human

rights alongside men. They are looking for simple yet fundamental

rights that the state has denied them for years. This society,

especially these women, has traveled a harsh and painful path to this

point, and now they have clearly reached a landmark.

I saw them closely these nights. Most of them are very young;

Seventeen years old, twenty years old. I saw outrage and hope in their

faces and in the way they marched in the streets. I deeply respect

their struggle for freedom and the right to choose their own destiny

despite all the brutality they are subjected to. I am proud of my

country’s powerful women, and I sincerely hope that through their

efforts, they reach their goals.

Through this video, I invite all artists, filmmakers, intellectuals,

civil rights activists from all over the world and all countries, and

everyone who believes in human dignity and freedom to stand in

solidarity with the powerful and brave women and men of Iran by making

videos, in writing or any other way.

This is a human responsibility, and it can further strengthen

Iranian’s hope in achieving this beautiful and monumental goal they

are seeking here, the country where I have no doubt women will be the

groundbreakers of the most significant transformations.

For a better tomorrow.

Asghar Farhadi