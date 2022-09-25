Read full article on original website
6 Live Shows to Check Out this Week- September 26, 2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: September 26 – October 2, 2022. ZZ Top and Jeff Beck. Tuesday,...
Poets From Around the Country will Perform With Local Poets & Songwriters This December at TPAC
Top poets from around the country will perform alongside local poets and songwriters representing diverse cultural and ethnic backgrounds at Minton Sparks’ Spoken Word and Poetry Festival, which takes place at Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) Dec. 2-4. Led by Minton Sparks, the wildly original poet, performance artist, novelist,...
In Case You Missed it: Wynonna Judd Gives First Interview About the Death of Her Mother, Naomi Judd
Appearing on CBS Sunday Morning with Lee Cowan, Wynonna gave her first television interview after the death of Naomi Judd who died on April 30th, just one day before The Judds induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. A resident of Williamson County, Naomi Judd died at the age...
9 Not-to-Miss Performances at Pilgrimage Festival 2022
Pilgrimage Festival takes place this weekend, September 24 – 26 at Harlindsale Farm, located at 239 Franklin Road in Franklin. The two-day music and arts festival features at least ten hours of music each day with headliners including Chris Stapleton, Elle King, Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, Dawes and many more.
dornob.com
Miley Cyrus Sells Nashville Ranch for $14 Million
Miley Cyrus just made bank selling her five-bedroom Tennessee farmhouse for a whopping $14.5 million. The “Wrecking Ball” singer formerly known as Hannah Montana purchased the 33-acre estate in 2017 for $5.8 million, which means she earned a 150-percent profit in a mere five years. The sale is said to be one of the most expensive real estate deals in the Nashville area this year, second only to Reese Witherspoon’s recent purchase of an $18 million home in the city’s upscale Belle Meade neighborhood. The buyer, in Cyrus’ case, is apparently a Minneapolis native who owns 200 Dairy Queen franchise locations worldwide.
TODAY.com
Family vacations in Nashville with matching shirts and Sunday Mugs
Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to Carey Pat, James, Glenda, Sue Faye, Jacquelyn, Jeannette and Freddie Lou on vacation in Nashville and more! To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Sept. 25, 2022.
Nashville Entrepreneur Center Announces 2022 Entrepreneurial Hall of Fame Inductees
One of the biggest award shows in the city is scheduled for Oct. 24 to honor Middle Tennessee entrepreneurs and city legends. Nashville Entrepreneur Center (EC) has announced its new inductees to be welcomed into the Entrepreneurs’ Hall of Fame. The individuals will be formally honored at the 2022 NEXT Awards on Oct. 24, taking place inside the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. This year’s class includes:
Local Students to Perform in Nashville Ballet’s Cinderella at TPAC this October
Nashville Ballet’s Cinderella to Feature Youth Cast. Nashville Ballet will be opening their 2022-23 season with the help of local students as they present Paul Vasterling’s Cinderella. Running at TPAC October 6–9, the fan-favorite production will feature Nashville Ballet company dancers, live music by the Nashville Symphony, and a youth cast comprised of students from School of Nashville Ballet, Rejoice School of Ballet, and the Hispanic Family Foundation.
Wynonna Judd to Speak Out about the Death of her Mother, Naomi Judd
Wynonna Judd will speak out about the death of her mother, Naomi Judd this weekend on CBS SUNDAY MORNING. Resident of Williamson County, Naomi Judd died on April 30, 2022 at the age of 76 after taking her own life. Daughters, Ashley and Wynonna Judd announced their mother’s death on social media. Stating, “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”
Nashville Parent
Gallatin Main Street Festival Returns Oct. 1
Bring the family and invite your friends to the Gallatin Main Street Festival, an annual event in downtown Gallatin, on Saturday, October 1 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Though it is the older of city’s two events, it has grown in size to over 200 vendors and in excess of 30,000 visitors!
Nashville’s Shuttered Cannery Row to Reopen as Cannery Hall in 2023
We have good news for those disappointed that Cannery Row in Nashville closed. In October 2021, we reported about the closure of The Mercy Lounge complex, which includes Mercy Lounge, The High Watt and The Cannery Ballroom. In its place will be a new venue called Cannery Hall, expected to...
williamsonherald.com
Bethesda News: Hummingbirds are amazing creatures, watching them is a gift from God
Thought for the week — Although you do not know precisely what you need — or when you need it — God does. So trust His timing. Are you a person who LOVES to enjoy the beauty of God’s MAJESTIC wonders of the earth? I know we are. What has amazed Russell and me so much this summer, as well as now, is watching the hummingbirds. I do not think we have ever had as many as we have this year. They amaze me. What really amazed me was when my friend Delores Gilreath sent me a picture of an ALBINO hummingbird at their feeder. It was amazing. She even had the editor of “Birds and Blooms” magazine contact her and ask permission to print it. Of course she said “yes.” I asked her to forward it to Derby, at Williamson Herald, so I could share with you all. Just another one of God’s AMAZING creation.
Museum at Rutherford County Courthouse is a Small Gem of History
While there is much controversy about Brigadier General Nathan Bedford Forrest, to the citizens of Murfreesboro, Tennessee on July 13, 1862 he was a conquering hero as his men stormed into the captured courthouse and freed a number of prominent local citizens who were being held hostage there in retaliation against the Confederates for the killing of some foraging Union scouts. This is just one of the reasons part of the first floor of the Murfreesboro County Courthouse has been turned into a mini-museum.
Iconic Shakespeare Play ‘Hamlet’ Now Playing at Center for the Arts
Hamlet, Shakespeare’s most famous tragedy, is now playing at The Center for the Arts. The Center is pleased to share this version of Hamlet, adapted and directed by Connie Downer. “We are excited to bring this iconic Shakespeare play to our stage in this 2022 season,” says Mark David...
helpmechas.com
Banana Pudding Festival And Other Good Times Coming To Nashvegas This Fall
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The National Banana Pudding Festival will be held on October 1st and 2nd. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard has some of the best outdoor festivals and adventures for fall visitors, including the National Banana Pudding Festival. For $5, guests can sample 10 delectable banana pudding recipes at “The Puddin’ Path.” Centerville, Tennessee, October 1-2. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard is a fall wonderland, with more than 50 deciduous tree species on display along scenic vistas, rivers, streams, parks, and natural areas. The historic Natchez Trace Parkway runs for 100 miles through NBBY. Plan a trip to Nashville’s Big Back Yard this fall.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Friday, September 23 to Saturday, September 24, various times. This weekend, thousands will once again flood Front Street for the 15th Annual Depot Days. The prelude to Depot Days is a Classic Car Show, hosted by Smyrna Parks & Rec on Friday night as well as a Beer Garden by Casual Pint. Proceeds will benefit a charity in Smyrna. On Saturday, Front Street will become a pedestrian-only zone. There will be over 100 food, crafts, and business vendors; a beer garden; an Artisan Zone; a Kids Zone with inflatables for the kids to jump on at no charge. Train rides will be available for only $1 and many other kid-friendly activities. There will also be live music on the Performance Stage and the Carpe Café stage provided by Carpe Artista.
OBITUARY: Linda Gayle Holder Jenkins
Linda Gayle Holder Jenkins of Christiana, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, she was 73 years old. A native of Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the late Willie Raymond and Annie Viola Richardson Holder. Linda was also preceded in death by her husband Richard Jenkins and...
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Goodness Gracious
Congratulations to Goodness Gracious for their ribbon cutting on Monday, September 26th at 11am. Goodness Gracious is located at 1430 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1A, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 (in the Fountains at Gateway) and can be contacted at 615-603-7834.
Popular Nashville Chicken Restaurant Said To Be A Total Loss After Fire
No injuries were reported during the mid-day blaze.
OBITUARY: Geraldine M. Melton
Geraldine M. Melton age 81 of Murfreesboro, died Sunday, September 25, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Benton Mullinax, and Nealie King Mullinax; brother, Thomas Brown Mullinax and sister-in-law, Jane Mullinax. Geri is survived by her husband of...
Rutherford Source
