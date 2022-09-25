Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Top Things to Do in Memphis, Tennessee (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The revival of the famous Tennessee CastleRooted ExpeditionsMemphis, TN
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety MeasuresAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
actionnews5.com
‘I Survived It’ Walk-a-thon set for October 1
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The “I Survived It” Walk-a-thon Car and Bike Expo is set for Saturday, October 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Raleigh Civic Center. Beauty Beyond the Scars is hosting the event. The non-profit works to raise awareness and provide support to...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Memphis drag entertainer questions cancelation of drag show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis drag entertainer Barbie Wyre wants to know who canceled a family-friendly drag show at the Memphis Museum of Science and History (MoSH). The Memphis Proud Drag Show and Dance Party was canceled Friday night due to a protest outside the museum, formerly known as the Pink Palace.
actionnews5.com
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about two events happening this week. Demin & Praise: September 30...
actionnews5.com
Young Memphian cries tears of joy seeing ‘The Rock’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tenth-grade Crosstown High student cried tears of joy seeing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Rock made a post on Instagram with the video of Charis’s reaction. The Rock was recently in town filming Young Rock and she waited for two hours to...
Four private high schools in Memphis listed as best in Tennessee
Find out what the top ten private high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
actionnews5.com
Senior citizens make cards for First Responders
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Brookdale Germantown Senior Living Community made thank you cards for First Responders. “We appreciate y’all. Thank you, thank you for all you do in our community.” said senior residents of the community. Along with the sweet messages, they handed out balloons, flowers, and...
Cheerleader abuse suit includes Memphis-based Varsity Spirit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged sexual abuse scandal involving cheerleaders has spread to a Memphis-based athletic apparel company that sponsored cheer tournaments. Attorneys for the defendants allege teenage athletes were physically, emotionally, and sexually abused while Varsity Spirit, the U.S. All Star Federation (USASF), and Bain Capital allowed it to happen. They filed a lawsuit […]
Restaurant scores: A good week in Shelby County Sept. 19-26
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest Scores: No facility posted […]
actionnews5.com
MoSH opens up about drag show cancellation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The head of the Museum of Science and History, also known as MoSH, is opening up about the protest that prompted him to shut down a family-friendly drag show. Hundreds came to Central Avenue Friday night to support the end of a summer-long exhibit celebrating the...
Latin Fest happening on Overton Square
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, September 24th, Latin fest kicked off at 12 p.m. on Overton Square. There were a number of booths on site offering Latin inspired merchandise, as well as food vendors offering Latin meals, drinks, and treats.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Family still looking for answers after man dies at Walmart Distribution Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Orange Mound family wants answers, two weeks after they say their brother was killed while at work at a Walmart Distribution Center. James Boller was an outstanding baseball player for Melrose High School, graduating in 1979, and he later went on to play in college at Paul Quinn College.
actionnews5.com
Wolf River Greenway uses nature to nurture mental health Oct. 1
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2nd Annual Mental Health Awareness Day is set for October 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Wolf River Greenway at Epping Way. Wolf River Conservancy and the Wolf River Greenway are hosting the event in conjunction with Sylvamo and Memphis Shelby County Schools.
actionnews5.com
Candlelight vigil held in Hyde Park mourns Memphis man killed in accident
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mourning community gathered for a candlelight vigil to remember a Memphis man killed in a crash Tuesday on Walnut Grove and Perkins last week. In an emotional send-off Sunday, a crowd of men stood in unity, grieving the loss of their brother and longtime friend 41-year-old Brandon Alvin Jones, also known as “C-Buck.”
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
LGBTQ+ Rainbow Crosswalk First in Tennessee, Symbolizes Equality
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local project is colorful and bright and sends a strong message of unity. One rainbow currently sits at the intersection of Cooper and Young, but after October 9th that will change. Three more will be added to symbolize inclusion, equality, acceptance, and the LGBTQ+ community.
University of Memphis students react to Tigers fine, probation
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As students were going to and from class on the University of Memphis campus Tuesday morning, they learned that the Tigers basketball program would not face a ban on postseason play and head coach Penny Hardaway would not be suspended for allegations of recruiting violations. This decision will affect the student experience at future […]
actionnews5.com
Woman arrested for 8 South Memphis arsons says there were ‘evil spirits’ in the homes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department says an arrest has been made in connection with a string of arsons. Delina “DC” Collier, 22, was arrested Monday evening. She faces eight counts of arson. In the past three months, the Memphis Fire Department has responded to eight fires...
Memphis rapper GloRilla donates $25K to Frayser school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Students at Martin Luther King College Prep had 25,000 reasons to smile Thursday after Memphis rapper GloRilla returned to her former high school to give back. On a day when students are celebrating homecoming, one of the school’s most famous alumni returned to campus. National recording artist, GloRilla, returned to her alma mater […]
DeSoto Times Today
Water Tower Festival draws big crowds and first timers
The streets were filled as crowds gathered at the Historic Courthouse Square on Saturday in Hernando to shop at the different vendors selling food, clothing, and homemade goods and to enjoy other fun activities at the annual Water Tower Festival. The annual event helps local vendors sell and advertise their...
Memphis museum cancels drag show as protesters show up
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Museum of Science & History is apologizing to guests after the museum canceled a planned drag show Friday evening “due to the presence of armed protesters.” The MoSH, known to many in Memphis as the Pink Palace Museum, was set to host the Memphis Proud drag show and dance party Friday. […]
mississippiscoreboard.com
Germantown’s All-American Basketball Player Madison Booker Will Choose Between Duke, Tennessee And Texas Wednesday Afternoon
Germantown High’s Madison Booker – one of the top five girls basketball players in the country in the Class of 2023 – will chose one of those schools to play college basketball Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. at the Germantown cafeteria, live streamed on Germantown’s Facebook page.
