Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

'I Survived It' Walk-a-thon set for October 1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The “I Survived It” Walk-a-thon Car and Bike Expo is set for Saturday, October 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Raleigh Civic Center. Beauty Beyond the Scars is hosting the event. The non-profit works to raise awareness and provide support to...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis drag entertainer questions cancelation of drag show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis drag entertainer Barbie Wyre wants to know who canceled a family-friendly drag show at the Memphis Museum of Science and History (MoSH). The Memphis Proud Drag Show and Dance Party was canceled Friday night due to a protest outside the museum, formerly known as the Pink Palace.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Young Memphian cries tears of joy seeing 'The Rock'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tenth-grade Crosstown High student cried tears of joy seeing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Rock made a post on Instagram with the video of Charis’s reaction. The Rock was recently in town filming Young Rock and she waited for two hours to...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Senior citizens make cards for First Responders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Brookdale Germantown Senior Living Community made thank you cards for First Responders. “We appreciate y’all. Thank you, thank you for all you do in our community.” said senior residents of the community. Along with the sweet messages, they handed out balloons, flowers, and...
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

Cheerleader abuse suit includes Memphis-based Varsity Spirit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged sexual abuse scandal involving cheerleaders has spread to a Memphis-based athletic apparel company that sponsored cheer tournaments. Attorneys for the defendants allege teenage athletes were physically, emotionally, and sexually abused while Varsity Spirit, the U.S. All Star Federation (USASF), and Bain Capital allowed it to happen. They filed a lawsuit […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Restaurant scores: A good week in Shelby County Sept. 19-26

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest Scores: No facility posted […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

MoSH opens up about drag show cancellation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The head of the Museum of Science and History, also known as MoSH, is opening up about the protest that prompted him to shut down a family-friendly drag show. Hundreds came to Central Avenue Friday night to support the end of a summer-long exhibit celebrating the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Wolf River Greenway uses nature to nurture mental health Oct. 1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2nd Annual Mental Health Awareness Day is set for October 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Wolf River Greenway at Epping Way. Wolf River Conservancy and the Wolf River Greenway are hosting the event in conjunction with Sylvamo and Memphis Shelby County Schools.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Candlelight vigil held in Hyde Park mourns Memphis man killed in accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mourning community gathered for a candlelight vigil to remember a Memphis man killed in a crash Tuesday on Walnut Grove and Perkins last week. In an emotional send-off Sunday, a crowd of men stood in unity, grieving the loss of their brother and longtime friend 41-year-old Brandon Alvin Jones, also known as “C-Buck.”
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

LGBTQ+ Rainbow Crosswalk First in Tennessee, Symbolizes Equality

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local project is colorful and bright and sends a strong message of unity. One rainbow currently sits at the intersection of Cooper and Young, but after October 9th that will change. Three more will be added to symbolize inclusion, equality, acceptance, and the LGBTQ+ community.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

University of Memphis students react to Tigers fine, probation

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As students were going to and from class on the University of Memphis campus Tuesday morning, they learned that the Tigers basketball program would not face a ban on postseason play and head coach Penny Hardaway would not be suspended for allegations of recruiting violations. This decision will affect the student experience at future […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis rapper GloRilla donates $25K to Frayser school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Students at Martin Luther King College Prep had 25,000 reasons to smile Thursday after Memphis rapper GloRilla returned to her former high school to give back. On a day when students are celebrating homecoming, one of the school’s most famous alumni returned to campus. National recording artist, GloRilla, returned to her alma mater […]
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Water Tower Festival draws big crowds and first timers

The streets were filled as crowds gathered at the Historic Courthouse Square on Saturday in Hernando to shop at the different vendors selling food, clothing, and homemade goods and to enjoy other fun activities at the annual Water Tower Festival. The annual event helps local vendors sell and advertise their...
HERNANDO, MS
WREG

Memphis museum cancels drag show as protesters show up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Museum of Science & History is apologizing to guests after the museum canceled a planned drag show Friday evening “due to the presence of armed protesters.” The MoSH, known to many in Memphis as the Pink Palace Museum, was set to host the Memphis Proud drag show and dance party Friday. […]
MEMPHIS, TN

