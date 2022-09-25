ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 21

AP_000675.ddf6b9a83dd94854ae7415500a9b9adc.0047
3d ago

Good don’t come at all. With the extra time go get a cognitive test but we all know you need mental help. He should not be running this country

Reply(1)
15
kim martin
3d ago

GOOD! Hopefully he never gets around to planning another visit to FL!

Reply
10
Kirk Day
2d ago

good. we have enough democratic party members. you can only stand so much ignorance .

Reply
6
Related
wflx.com

LIVE: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference on Hurricane Ian

Florida's top emergency management official on Tuesday urged residents along the state's west coast to evacuate to Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties due to thethreat of Hurricane Ian. Currently, 2.5 million Floridians are under some kind of evacuation order. Kevin Guthrie, the director of Florida's Division of Emergency Management,...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Government
Orlando, FL
Elections
City
Surfside, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
wflx.com

FPL provides update on Hurricane Ian preparations

As Hurricane Ian closes in on the Sunshine State, officials with Florida Power & Light on Tuesday are discussing their latest efforts to reduce power outages throughout the state. TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that 28,000 FPL linemen are prepared to...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

7,000 National Guard members ready to respond to storm emergencies in Florida

7,000 National Guard service members are mobilized and ready to respond to any storm-related emergencies from Hurricane Ian in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday. Speaking at the state's Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, DeSantis said 5,000 guardsmen are from Florida, and an additional 2,000 from Tennessee, Georgia, and North Carolina are mobilized.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

TS Ian: Florida Keys under tropical storm watch as system nears

MIAMI - A tropical storm watch has been issued for the lower Florida Keys as Ian nears although it appears that South Florida will escape the worst of the system, expected to hit the state as a Category 1 hurricane later this week.In the Sunday 5 p.m. update, the National Hurricane Center said Ian was expected to produce "significant wind and storm surge impacts" for western Cuba.The agency said the storm was moving slowly to the west-northwest at 12 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.The tropical storm watch for Monroe County was issued for the lower...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
wflx.com

Hurricane evacuees flee to Palm Beach County ahead of Hurricane Ian

Many residents from the west coast of Florida, who are in the path of Hurricane Ian, are not taking chances and are headed east to South Florida or the Treasure Coast. One man said it took him six hours to travel from the west coast of Florida to the Pioneer Inn in Royal Palm Beach, located along Southern Boulevard.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

'There will be challenges,' FPL says of Hurricane Ian

Florida Power & Light's top official admitted Tuesday there will be extended power outages from Hurricane Ian over the coming days. "There will be challenges in the days ahead, to say the least," Eric Silagy, the president and CEO of FPL, said at a news conference in West Palm Beach.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Election Local#Hurricanes#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Tropical Storm Ian#Medicare#Democratic#Scripps Only Content 2022
wflx.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis discusses preparations for arrival of Tropical Storm Ian

Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Sunday to discuss preparations for the arrival of Tropical Storm Ian, which is forecast to become a major hurricane prior to making landfall. He cautioned that the storm is unpredictable and with each new advisory, the storm's projected track could significantly shift. "Don't...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
wflx.com

Ian likely to have severe impact on Florida air travel

Hurricane Ian's landfall could affect travel plans for anyone trying to fly in and out of the Sunshine State in the coming days, even though it doesn't appear that South Florida will get the worst of the storm. Flights at Palm Beach International Airport on Monday saw few cancellations and...
FLORIDA STATE
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Val Demings Worth?

Val Demings, 65, is a politician and former law enforcement officer who has been a congresswoman from Florida representing the Orlando area since 2017. She is seeking to dethrone Republican Senator...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Tropical Storm Ian's path shifts east, impacts may be felt in Florida by midweek

The National Hurricane Center on late Sunday afternoon released a new model for Tropical Storm Ian's projected track, nudging it slightly back eastward which means potentially more of an impact throughout Florida. The 5 p.m. Sunday update shifted the forecast cone for Tropical Storm Ian a little back eastward, which means that Central Florida might be feeling more of the impacts of Ian as it moves towards and possibly through Florida late this week. Tropical Storm Ian's move through Florida looks to now happen towards the latter part of the week instead of midweek, as Saturday's forecast posited. The storm will more than likely to "be at or near major hurricane strength" as it passes over western Cuba on late Monday into Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The push for COVID boosters is on in South Florida — but uptake is slow

The fall season is approaching, COVID cases are projected to tick up again, and the uptake for the new booster is strikingly slow. South Florida hospital leaders are concerned. So far, only about 37,000 of Florida’s 20 million eligible residents have received the new bivalent booster shot designed to target the omicron subvariants that have dominated caseloads in Florida in 2022, according to ...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy