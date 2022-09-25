ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloe Kardashian Has ‘Overwhelming Emotions’ as Fans React to ‘The Kardashians’ Season 2 Premiere

A pleasant surprise. Khloé Kardashian didn’t realize that she was in for a shock when she looked at comments about The Kardashians season 2.

“I love you! I’m so consumed with overwhelming emotions from reading your tweets and commentary about the premiere episode,” the Good American founder, 38, tweeted on Friday, September 23. “I have to be honest I was scared to go online but friends and family kept telling me how loving and kind everybody was. I decided to take a look for myself.”

The Hulu docuseries returned on Thursday, September 22, with a focus on Khloé, who explained that she and Tristan Thompson were expecting a baby boy. They implanted an embryo in a surrogate days before she learned that the NBA player, 31, fathered a baby with Maralee Nichols.

The fitness model, 31, gave birth to Theo in December 2021. Khloé’s surrogate welcomed a baby boy in August. Thompson was already dad to True, 4, who he shares with The Kardashians star and Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.

“As hesitant as I was to look, I’m so grateful that I did!” the former Revenge Body host explained via Twitter on Friday. “I’ve never seen so much love, kindness and empathy in a really long time on social media. Thank you all for being kind, supportive and loving. Thank you for being gentle and understanding.”

The episode showed Khloé celebrating her little one’s arrival with an intimate baby shower and heading to the hospital with Kim Kardashian as the surrogate went into labor. The Dose & Co. investor went into detail, explaining why she kept her new addition a secret.

“It’s just so close, I wouldn’t want anyone to think I did this after the fact,” she explained during the episode. “Why would I wanna have a baby with someone who’s having a baby with somebody else?”

She also explained that it’s a “really private” experience and was concerned about protecting her mental health. However, after welcoming her son, she felt like they’d weathered the storm.

“Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me,” Kardashian said. “Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me. Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out.”

The Kocktails With Khloé alum was shocked by how many people understood her reasoning and supported her.

“Thank you for your love and sweetness. I mean that with everything in me! Thank you for watching one of the hardest episodes I’ve ever shot,” she said. “Thank you for taking your time to watch regardless of what your feelings are towards me. I value and appreciate you all.”

In July, Us Weekly confirmed that the Revenge Looks Better Naked author was expecting her second child via surrogate with Thompson. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for Khloé told Us in a statement at the time. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.”

After they welcomed their second child together in August, an insider told Us exclusively: “Khloé and the baby are doing well. She’s over the moon and soaking it all in. … Everyone is just happy to have the baby home.”

Comments / 0

