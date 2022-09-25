ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wymt.com

Cats, Jayhawks to tip at 8 p.m. in Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s much-anticipated matchup with defending national champion Kansas is now set for an 8 p.m. tip time on Jan. 28. The SEC made the announcement on Tuesday. The game is part of the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge. ESPN will broadcast the matchup from Rupp Arena.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

UK men’s basketball to play Blue-White Game in Eastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the Big Blue Nation’s biggest events will take place right here in the mountains this year. On Monday, officials with the University of Kentucky announced the men’s basketball team will travel to the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville for the annual Blue-White Game.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Barion Brown named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky freshman Barion Brown was named the Southeastern Conference co-Freshman of the Week after notching his first career 100-yard receiving game, the league announced Monday. Brown, a 6-foot-1, 166-pound wide receiver and return specialist from Nashville, also pulled down his first two touchdown receptions, a 70-yarder...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
Dekalb, IL
Dekalb, IL
Football
Local
Illinois Sports
Dekalb, IL
Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Illinois Football
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
Dekalb, IL
College Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
City
Lexington, IL
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
wymt.com

AP Poll: Kentucky jumps one spot

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a win over NIU 31-23, Kentucky is up one spot to No. 7 in the newest AP Poll. Others receiving votes: Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington State 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon State 16, Texas Tech 11, North Carolina 9, LSU 7, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Ky. Electric Cooperatives prepared to help restore power after Hurricane Ian

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Powerful wind with Hurricane Ian will most likely knock out power for millions of Floridians, which is why Kentucky Electric Cooperatives are preparing to help restore power. Blue Grass Energy in Lawrenceburg is one of 26 electric cooperatives across Kentucky. They are synergizing with cooperatives...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Stoops
wymt.com

Ky. minister falls into pond while officiating wedding

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky minister took a fall during a wedding on Saturday. It’s the plunge that is getting a lot of attention on social media. Jason Coulter had carefully planned what he was going to say at Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s outdoor Casey County wedding.
CASEY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Parking restrictions on State St. to remain for entire football season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wildcat fans are celebrating another weekend win and starting the season 4-0. But sometimes the excitement gets out of hand and turns criminal. For that reason, Lexington police have set parking restrictions in the State Street area that will be in place for the rest of the season.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Sunday morning shooting ties Lexington homicide record, suspect arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: According to the Fayette County Coroner, Adentokunbo Okunoye, 25, died at the scene. ORIGINAL: The Lexington Police Department has arrested and charged a man in connection to a fatal shooting that took place Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Oxford Circle at...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy