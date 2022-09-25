Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wymt.com
Cats, Jayhawks to tip at 8 p.m. in Rupp Arena
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s much-anticipated matchup with defending national champion Kansas is now set for an 8 p.m. tip time on Jan. 28. The SEC made the announcement on Tuesday. The game is part of the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge. ESPN will broadcast the matchup from Rupp Arena.
wymt.com
Mark Stoops previews Chris Rodriguez’s return and more in weekly news conference
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky is set to travel to Oxford to face No. 14 Ole Miss in a noon kick on Saturday. After missing the first four games of the season, Chris Rodriguez will return to Kentucky’s lineup against the Rebels. Coach Stoops also discussed Kentucky’s rise in...
wymt.com
UK men’s basketball to play Blue-White Game in Eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the Big Blue Nation’s biggest events will take place right here in the mountains this year. On Monday, officials with the University of Kentucky announced the men’s basketball team will travel to the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville for the annual Blue-White Game.
wymt.com
Barion Brown named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky freshman Barion Brown was named the Southeastern Conference co-Freshman of the Week after notching his first career 100-yard receiving game, the league announced Monday. Brown, a 6-foot-1, 166-pound wide receiver and return specialist from Nashville, also pulled down his first two touchdown receptions, a 70-yarder...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
Coaches Poll: Kentucky up to No. 8 after NIU win
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cats are up one spot in the AFCA Coaches Poll, off to a 4-0 start to the season. Kentucky’s next opponent, Ole Miss, is up two spots to No. 11.
wymt.com
AP Poll: Kentucky jumps one spot
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a win over NIU 31-23, Kentucky is up one spot to No. 7 in the newest AP Poll. Others receiving votes: Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington State 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon State 16, Texas Tech 11, North Carolina 9, LSU 7, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1.
wymt.com
Ky. Electric Cooperatives prepared to help restore power after Hurricane Ian
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Powerful wind with Hurricane Ian will most likely knock out power for millions of Floridians, which is why Kentucky Electric Cooperatives are preparing to help restore power. Blue Grass Energy in Lawrenceburg is one of 26 electric cooperatives across Kentucky. They are synergizing with cooperatives...
wymt.com
Florida woman temporarily calling Ky. home to escape Hurricane Ian’s wrath
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than two and a half million Floridians are under evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian barrels towards the Florida Gulf coast. Floridian Jan Sprenger is temporarily calling Kentucky home this week while the Sunshine State awaits Ian’s wrath. “My daughter from Colorado called and said,...
RELATED PEOPLE
wymt.com
Ky. minister falls into pond while officiating wedding
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky minister took a fall during a wedding on Saturday. It’s the plunge that is getting a lot of attention on social media. Jason Coulter had carefully planned what he was going to say at Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s outdoor Casey County wedding.
wymt.com
Parking restrictions on State St. to remain for entire football season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wildcat fans are celebrating another weekend win and starting the season 4-0. But sometimes the excitement gets out of hand and turns criminal. For that reason, Lexington police have set parking restrictions in the State Street area that will be in place for the rest of the season.
wymt.com
Lexington hosts showcase for electric vehicles during National Drive Electric Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This week marks electric vehicle week across the nation, and electric vehicle enthusiasts are partnering up to show their community the benefits of electric vehicles. Additionally, Kentucky recently received a new grant to add more charging stations, which could give more people the idea to switch.
wymt.com
Sunday morning shooting ties Lexington homicide record, suspect arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: According to the Fayette County Coroner, Adentokunbo Okunoye, 25, died at the scene. ORIGINAL: The Lexington Police Department has arrested and charged a man in connection to a fatal shooting that took place Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Oxford Circle at...
Comments / 0