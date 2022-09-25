Briggs: Toledo football's loss as brutal as it was inexcusable

SAN DIEGO — What is it mom always said?

If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all?

That about sums up the Toledo football team’s what-the-hell 17-14 loss to San Diego State.

And, sorry, mom, but the paragraph factory — unlike a few of the fans at Snapdragon Stadium on a somnolent Saturday — never sleeps.

So, here goes: This nesting doll of a game was a fiasco wrapped inside of a debacle wrapped inside of a disaster.

And, for the team that lost, it was even worse.

The Rockets’ second straight defeat was as brutal as it was confounding.

It’s one thing to be tossed into the blender at Ohio State.

It’s another to so statistically dominate a team with relatively even talent on paper, and still find a way to lose.

All afternoon, the window for Toledo to nab an early statement win was so wide open you could have flown a 757 through it.

And yet ...

Despite Dequan Finn leading back-to-back touchdown drives to put Toledo ahead in the final minutes — and credit the hobbled quarterback for a gutsy effort — the visitors couldn’t make their way through it.

“Painful,” Toledo coach Jason Candle said.

It’s hard to overstate how comfortably the Rockets woulda, coulda, shoulda won here. (I couldn’t help but keep thinking that Logan Woodside, Kareem Hunt, and Candle’s early teams — not the program that is now 26-23 in its past 49 games — would have beaten this San Diego State team by four touchdowns.)

The Aztecs had a quarterback (Braxton Burmeister) who couldn’t have hit the broad side of the Pacific Ocean and a playbook borrowed from your great-grandfather’s high school coach.

Hell, their offense — ranked 115th nationally — was so inept that the sun-bleached crowd booed the home team damn near every possession, pausing to cheer only when San Diego State honored its tennis team for winning the Mountain West Conference championship (OK, and maybe after its miracle 43-yard touchdown run in the second quarter).

When Toledo’s 93-yard touchdown drive nudged it ahead 14-10 with 2:56 remaining, the stats were more slanted than the Mission Valley mountains overlooking the field.

UT had 376 yards and 24 first downs. San Diego State had 204 yards — 40 through the air — and nine first downs. (What’s more, the Aztecs finished with 103 penalty yards, nearly twice the Rockets’ total.)

The Aztecs should have had a snowball’s chance on this 87-degree day.

But the Rockets just couldn’t get out of their own way.

Every time their offense got it going, Murphy’s Law said hello. Kicker Thomas Cluckey missed a 36-yard field goal, Finn — working behind an undermanned and overmatched line — tossed three interceptions, and running back Penny Boone lost a fumble at the Aztecs’ 16.

And all that was a mere prelude to the biggest gut punch of them all.

On the Aztecs’ final drive, it was as if Toledo’s D — solid throughout — suddenly forgot the game plan.

If there were one thing — ONE THING! — the Rockets couldn’t let San Diego State do, it was letting a quarterback with limited passing ability beat them with his legs. And that’s exactly what they did, as Burmeister rattled off runs of 18, 13, and 15 yards, setting up Jordan Byrd’s winning 1-yard touchdown run with 41 seconds left.

It was a seemingly impossible — and inexcusable — series of breakdowns.

“[Burmeister] got out of there a couple times, got loose,” Candle said after I asked him what happened to the defense’s spy on the quarterback. “We had a couple guys banged up, a couple subs in there on the defensive line, and were trying to get in fresh bodies. They played a ton of snaps on defense on a hot day.

“I'll have to look at the tape to see how he got out of there but, in those situations, you've got to keep him in there. The kid's a good athlete, a fast player when he gets to the perimeter and gets moving. It’s discouraging because, for the most part, we kept him in the pocket, and I don’t know if that’s his best option. When you see him get out of there a couple times, it's tough to see.”

To which Rockets fans replied: Join the club.